Marvel Just Killed Off a Major Mystical Character

Marvel's Strange Academy has introduced a dozen or so brand new characters to the larger Marvel Universe, each one with a completely different skill set than the next. A coming of age tale at heart, the series features a Hogwarts-like school for wielders of magic within the Marvel world. Much to the dismay of many readers, the title's also already managed to kill off one of its lead stars — one that has major ties to Marvel's mystical lore.

Full spoilers up ahead for Strange Academy #6. Proceed with caution if you've yet to read the issue.

As the norm with a bunch of teens, the characters in this title slowly grow restless at school — so they decide to venture off-campus finally. Again, it doesn't go much as you'd suspect. The latest adventure involves Calvin Morse as he accidentally gets kidnapped by an ancient band of tree wizards called The Hallow.

With the kids unable to get the situation under control by themselves without alerting the staff at Strange Academy, the big guns come in and before long, Doctor Strange and his staff arrive to help out. Even though Strange, Magik, Brother Voodoo, Daimon Hellstrom, Man-Thing, and Wanda Maximoff all arrive on the scene, it's too late.

Doyle Dormammu has already been killed. In a harrowing scene, the young Dormammu — yes, an illegitimate child of the one and only Dread Dormammu — partially sacrifices himself to save Emily Bright.

Luckily since it's comics, we all know deaths aren't forever, but in the short term, Doyle's death will likely have harsh consequences, especially since his father is an archnemesis of the Sorcerer Supreme, the one responsible for looking after the kids while at his Academy.

The full solicitation for Strange Academy #7, the next issue in the series, can be found below.

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY ADRIAN ALPHONA

• The first arc ended in loss, but teeters on the edge of tragedy.

• There are some that Strange cannot save, but can he minimize the graves they’ll have to dig on campus?

• All this and a huge secret of the Strange Academy is revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99