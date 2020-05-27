Marvel's Moon Knight Reveals True Origin of Thor's Hammer

✖

The Age of Khonshu has begun, and as Marvel fans found out in this week's Avengers #33, it did not disappoint. Moon Knight is definitely front and center, but some of the revelations in the book reach far wider than just Moon Knight, and regardless of how this all turns out, there are going to be many questions to answer after the dust settles. One of the biggest revelations comes late in the issue, and if you thought Thor was just going to waltz in and take down Moon Knight with a swing of Mjolnir, we can't blame you. We also can't blame you for being completely surprised at what happens next, which not only makes Moon Knight even more powerful but also explains the origins of Thor's hammer Mjolnir. Big spoilers coming for Avengers #33, so if you haven't read the issue you've been warned.

Later in the issue, we see Moon Knight on the moon, and he's approached by Thor, called in after Moon Knight has already approached Black Panther, Iron Fist, and Doctor Strange. Thor comes in swinging and looks to make short work of Moon Knight, throwing Mjolnir at full speed towards him.

Moon Knight surprises him however when he holds his hand out and halts Mjolnir's movement, and that's when he drops a bombshell on Thor and the entire Marvel universe really about what Uru really is.

"You have wielded this hammer for hundreds of years, and you still don't know what it is," Moon Knight tells Thor. "All you know is that it's made of unbreakable Uru. But what is Uru? You might've been told that Uru is as old as the universe itself. That it's rubble from the days of creation...A vestige from before the great splintering. This is true. Uru is all that's left...of the very first orb of the night. In other words, Thor...your hammer is made of moon rock."

That's when Moon Knight reverses the trajectory of the hammer and sends it right back at Thor. He then pummels Thor with hit after hit from the hammer before finally having it knock the wind out of the God of Thunder, sending him careening off the moon. He follows it with this thought, and what a line.

"There's no more praying now...as I walk on sacred ground. No more supplication before a God. Now I humble one."

You know that GIF where everyone reacts to an epic burn? Yeah, insert that here for the best effect.

Avengers #33 is written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Javier Garron, with colors by Jason Keith and letters by VC's Cory Petit. The issue features a main cover by Matteo Scalera and Rachelle Rosenberg and a variant cover by Ryan Benjamin and David Curiel and Khoi Pham and Morry Hollowell. You can find the official description for the issue below.

"MOON KNIGHT VS. THE AVENGERS Mummies are rising from their graves. Secret armies march by moonlight, from K’un-Lun to Wakanda to Greenwich Village. A dark god invades Asgard. And the Moon Knight has been unleashed as never before. So begins the Age of Khonshu. So fall the Avengers."

Avengers #33 is in stores now, and let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments. You can also find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

