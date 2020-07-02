Marvel Teases The Death of a Character During Empyre

✖

Marvel's Empyre will have a huge effect on the Marvel Universe as a whole, but it will also have a much more personal effect on certain characters, at least from the description of one of the bigger tie-in issues. That would be Captain Marvel, which will see Carol and her friends becoming a new team of Accusers under the new King, who happens to be Hulkling. The description to Captain Marvel #21 actually lays out a bit of the big finale to the arc, teasing the end of the war overall but also the birth of an even more dangerous world. That said, the biggest takeaway is the tease that Carol will have to make a choice that "defines her life and the lives of those closest to her", which could mean someone doesn't make it through, and the cover only adds fuel to the fire.

Now, this could also just mean that the choice will have long term ramifications for part of her team, which includes War Machine, Spider-Woman, and Hazmat. All three are important to Carol, and she might have to make a choice that negatively affects at least one of them.

That said, the cover featuring a casket with Danvers' name on it and her spiffy new hammer laying across it doesn't leave a ton of room for interpretation, but it could be something more to do with her character as opposed to her status of living or dead.

(Photo: Marvel)

Hopefully, we'll get more clarity soon, but in the meantime, you can check out the slick cover to the issue and the official description below.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #21

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CORY SMITH (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

EMPYRE Variant Cover by JENNY FRISON

SPOILER VARIANT Cover by TBA

EMPYRE Tie-In!

A CAPTAIN’S LEGACY — THE ACCUSED FINALE!

The rise and fall of the Supreme Accuser. The end of a war, the end of an ERA…and the birth of an even more dangerous world. Carol Danvers must make a choice that will define her life and the lives of those closest to her.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Captain Marvel #21 hits comic stores later this year, and the arc kicks off in Captain Marvel #18, which hits stores soon.

