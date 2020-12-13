X-Men: Marvel Brings Back One of Its Worst Mutants

✖

Last week, Marvel Comics debuted its first new series of the X-Men's Reign of X era, SWORD. The new series sends mutants into space and poses many interesting questions about what's next for the Krakoan nation. To achieve this future, SWORD assembled a team of mutants with specific gifts that work together in powerful ways. One of those team members would not have been anyone's first choice, and that same mutant has a truly awkward reunion with Magneto in the series' debut issue. SPOILERS follow for SWORD #1 by Al Ewing, Valerio Schti, Marte Gracia, Arian Maher, and Tom Muller.

SWORD #1 sees Magneto visiting and inspecting the Peak, SWORD's orbital base recently reclaimed and reactivated by Krakoa. Abigail Brand, the head of SWORD, offers the master of magnetism a tour, introducing him to her team members. SWORD primarily consists of relatively obscure mutants. There's Manifold, Frenzy, and Wiz-Kid. Cable is the most recognizable name in the group, but even he is a teenager instead of his usual grizzled adult self.

And then there's Fabian Cortez. The notoriously unlikeable, treacherous Fabian Cortez. Despite Fabian and Magneto having a long and sordid history, Magneto acts like he doesn't know or recognize Fabian before asking Brand as an aside why she chose Cortez for the Peak. Brand replies, with an awkward shrug, "Slim pickings. Short notice. We're working on it."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

If you're not familiar with Fabian Cortez, he was a constant thorn in the X-Men and Magneto's side throughout the 1990s. Created by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee, Cortez first appeared in the blockbuster X-Men #1 in 1991. Cortez formed the Acolytes, a group of mutants devoted to Magneto. Cortez egged the then reformed Magneto into conflict with the X-Men and Earth's humans again. Cortez then betrayed Magneto and the Acolytes, leaving them to die during the destruction of their orbital base. This same pattern would play out over and over again throughout the '90s until that one time Magneto used his mutant powers to throw Cortez so hard he exploded. But Krakoa is for all mutants, even the worst ones, and Cortez is now resurrected and put to work.

That doesn't mean that Magneto can't be petty about it. He makes a show of greeting Peepers, a member of Magneto's almost forgotten second Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, much to Cortez's chagrin.

What do you think of Fabian Cortez's return? Let us know in the comments. SWORD #1 is on sale now.