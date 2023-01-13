Marvel Reveals First Look at Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1

Black History Month will see the release of Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever, and Marvel has released the first look pages from the acclaimed anthology series. The newest edition of Marvel's Voices will put the spotlight on Wakanda's cast of characters and heroes, and recruits a lineup of Black creators making their Marvel debut, along with some familiar faces. This comes on the heels of the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which set the record for the highest-grossing female-led superhero movie in the history of the United States box office. Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever promises from Marvel Studios creators and Eisner Award-winners.

"Ever since we first started bringing Marvel's Voices into our comics back in 2020, it's been so inspiring to see our stories grow and evolve, bringing up a fantastic lineup of new characters and creators," said Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. "Looking ahead to 2023, we're excited to expand the anthology series to broaden our focus on characters and families, giving our writers, editors, and readers more stories and more characters in the grand tradition of MARVEL'S VOICES."

Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 Story Descriptions

T'Challa's grandfather, Azzuri, learns a lesson as a teenager that will have a dramatic impact on Wakanda's present in a moving story by writer Adam Serwer (Wakanda) and Marvel Studios storyboard artist Todd Harris

It's the debut of the LAST Black Panther in the far future of Wakanda in a revelatory tale written and drawn by Juni Ba (Black Panther, Image Comics' Monkey Meat)

T'Challa must grapple with a crisis of faith and goes through surprising lengths to get through it in a thrilling tale by writer Karama Horne, author of the recent Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda book, and artist Alitha E. Martinez, known for her work on Black Panther and Miles Morales: Spider-Man

Learn what length Shuri will go to in order to protect Wakanda from a devastating attack from a dangerous new foe in an action-packed story by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akanda, the team behind the recently announced I Am Iron Man limited series

A new Dora Milaje trainee must accomplish one last thing to earn her place: defeat Okoye in combat! Witness this breathtaking battle in this story by Eisner Award-winning writer Sheena Howard and artist Marcus Williams (Tuskegee Heirs)

Plus all-new essays, interviews, and bonus material about all things Wakanda

You can check out the first look at Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 below. The issue goes on sale February 15th.