Meet the World’s Newest Latinx Superheroes in AWA’s Primos Preview (Exclusive)

AWA: Artists Writers & Artisans just launched its brand new Latinx superhero series Primos, which follows three distant cousins who find out that not only they are they the descendants of ancient spacefaring Mayans, but also that one of their ancestors wants to destroy the world and they are the only thing standing in the way. If that sounds like an entertaining adventure you can pick up the debut issue in comic stores now, but if you still need a bit more convincing, you can check out an in-depth preview of the first issue starting on the next slide, and we’ve got both English and Spanish versions as well!

Primos is written by actor, writer, and producer Al Madrigal (The Daily Show, Morbius) and drawn by artist Carlo Barberi (Deadpool, X-Men: Milestones, Spider-Geddon), and the pair couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce some new Latino heroes into the comics landscape.

“The lack of Mexican representation in the superhero genre is surprising to say the least. Everyone, including Latinos, should be able to see heroic but flawed, badass versions of themselves represented in media,” Madrigal said. “I couldn’t be happier to work on PRIMOS with three formidable Mexicans: Carlo Barberi, an incredible artist, along with my friends Felipe Flores and Axel Alonso.”

You can find the official description for Primos below.

“The ultimate Latinx heroes for the 21st Century are here! Centuries ago, two Mayan brothers constructed a spacecraft that sent them hurtling into outer space. Returned to Earth only to find their culture and civilization destroyed, one of the brothers vows revenge and seeks to decimate the planet with intergalactic technology gathered on his travels. To prevent this, his sibling creates a contingency plan that activates the world’s protectors – three descendants of their own family who have been granted great power. Now, the fate of the universe lies in the hands of three cousins scattered throughout Central and North America who have never even met.”

