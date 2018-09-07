‘Nancy’ Comic Sparks Hilarious New Meme with “Sluggo is Lit”

The Nancy comic strip has been around for decades, but it looks like it just found a whole new audience in a pretty great way.

The latest iteration of Nancy recently published a special strip for Labor Day, in which writer and cartoonist Olivia Jaimes “took the day off”, instead showcasing panels from upcoming strips of the comic. One of the panels, which you can check out below, sees Nancy using AirPods, a hoverboard, a selfie stick, and a cell phone, while proclaiming that her friend Sluggo “is lit”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even without any sort of context, the panel has proved to be pretty hilarious, poking fun at pop culture while introducing readers to the modern sensibility that Jaimes has brought to the strip. Quite an array of people, from fans to fellow comic creators, have taken a liking to the new catchphrase, superimposing it over iconic panels from other comics or other memes. Here are a few of our favorites.

Perfect

Change My Mind

Batman Has Spoken

When people tell me new Nancy is bad…#SluggoIsLit pic.twitter.com/ZVYXZYFSIo — Xavier Files (@XavierFiles) September 6, 2018

Even Transformers Agree

Sluggo Is.

Come On, Spider-Man

Last one to get it out of my system. #SluggoIsLit pic.twitter.com/3EkwhUb022 — Kieran Shiach (@KingImpulse) September 6, 2018

New Gods Spoilers

What a Message

It just works anywhere. pic.twitter.com/Do8TasnPBG — Tim Hanley (@timhanley01) September 6, 2018

Superman is Shook

A Message for a Generation