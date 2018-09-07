‘Nancy’ Comic Sparks Hilarious New Meme with “Sluggo is Lit”

The Nancy comic strip has been around for decades, but it looks like it just found a whole new audience in a pretty great way.
The latest iteration of Nancy recently published a special strip for Labor Day, in which writer and cartoonist Olivia Jaimes “took the day off”, instead showcasing panels from upcoming strips of the comic. One of the panels, which you can check out below, sees Nancy using AirPods, a hoverboard, a selfie stick, and a cell phone, while proclaiming that her friend Sluggo “is lit”.
Videos by ComicBook.com
#SluggoIsLit pic.twitter.com/FC6rqCQNGU— G∞se (@IMissMyPencils) September 4, 2018
Even without any sort of context, the panel has proved to be pretty hilarious, poking fun at pop culture while introducing readers to the modern sensibility that Jaimes has brought to the strip. Quite an array of people, from fans to fellow comic creators, have taken a liking to the new catchphrase, superimposing it over iconic panels from other comics or other memes. Here are a few of our favorites.
Perfect
I’m not getting any work done today…. #SLuggoIsLit pic.twitter.com/4rDqv6nL9J— RDB (@RichardDBK) September 6, 2018
Change My Mind
Change my mind.#SluggoIsLit pic.twitter.com/LqAPKYejzu— RDB (@RichardDBK) September 6, 2018
Batman Has Spoken
When people tell me new Nancy is bad…#SluggoIsLit pic.twitter.com/ZVYXZYFSIo— Xavier Files (@XavierFiles) September 6, 2018
Even Transformers Agree
#SluggoIsLit pic.twitter.com/RwtrZZNX0V— McGone [2 CD Remastered Deluxe Edition] (@the_mcgone) September 6, 2018
Sluggo Is.
September 6, 2018
Come On, Spider-Man
Last one to get it out of my system. #SluggoIsLit pic.twitter.com/3EkwhUb022— Kieran Shiach (@KingImpulse) September 6, 2018
New Gods Spoilers
#SluggoIsLit pic.twitter.com/TB8URolCRY— octave (@curtofranklin) September 6, 2018
What a Message
It just works anywhere. pic.twitter.com/Do8TasnPBG— Tim Hanley (@timhanley01) September 6, 2018
Superman is Shook
#SluggoIsLit pic.twitter.com/qOXBb38lTK— Elle Collins ?️?? (@AnotherElle) September 6, 2018
A Message for a Generation
In times like these we must stand en masse and state our values clearly: Sluggo is lit.— Chris Conroy (@dyfl) September 6, 2018