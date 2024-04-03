Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/3/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Deadpool #1, Shazam! #10, and Red Sonja: Empire of the Damned #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATMAN #146 Batman #146 feels like a culmination of the many flaws and issues with much of Zdarsky's run on the title, in particular its reframing of much of Batman's origins and earlier canon. The issue kicks off with its continued centering of the Joker, this time by offering—in flashback form—how the Joker has been a pawn in a much larger grand plan that goes back as far as such notable events ad the death of Jason Todd, Barbara Gordon being attacked, and even the events of "Batman R.I.P." and how it was all a massive overarching plan to trick Zur-En-Arrh into activating Failsafe this whole time. In short, it's the worst kind of retcon and one that doesn't necessarily make much in the way of sense. Add to that the continued overcooked narrative of the Batfam and Batman's allies being unclear about what's actually going on and Bruce having to lone wolf things once again all with heavy narration throughout and you've got a tedious issue that feels both unnecessary and so try-hard at being complex it circles all the way back to superficial again. The only real "win" this issue has is the art, but it's not enough to lift the story. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 BIRDS OF PREY #8 While the stakes are undoubtedly still high in this Birds of Prey storyline, this issue really showcases the book's unique ability to bring a wonderful and wacky levity to the proceedings. Kelly Thompson's script allows for some delightful rapport and miscommunication, all of which help set up what the title's future has in store. With the help of Jordie Bellaire's excellent-as-ever colors, guest artists Javier Pina and David Lopez perfectly deliver the brevity, sexiness, and goofiness needed for this story. Once again, Birds of Prey is an absolute knockout. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE #8 The bubbling issues between Victoria Kord and Jaime Reyes have finally boiled over, and things have gotten ugly quick. "Pinnacle of Achievement" chapter one keeps the hits coming, with writer Josh Trujillo shaking up Jaime's world with important revelations abut his relationship with Khaji while also blowing up several foundational pillars along the way that will affect his purpose moving forward. The variety of changes is also impressive, with some holding bigger emotional consequences and regrets for Jaime while others are simply the purest of threats. Artist Adrian Gutierrez and colorist Will Quintana continue to work magic in this series, shifting in scale and tone with ease, though this issue in particular it's the internal monologues and pressure point emotional exchanges that really steal the show. Just when you think Blue Beetle is ready to move the heat to a low simmer, it zigs and throws everything into the pan at once, and it's proven to be a winning mixture once more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #4 While it still posesses a good chunk of the regality and drama of previous issues, this installment of Kneel Before Zod loses a lot of the heart that has made its journey so tragic in the first place. As Zod mourns and embarks on his quest for revenge, Joe Casey's script is stuffed to the brim with stiff expository dialogue, which is well-crafted but ultimately dire. Dan McDaid's art does have some fun flourishes, but is ultimately awkward in relation to the carnage it is displaying. While I'm definitely curious to see what the future holds for Kneel Before Zod, this issue ultimately makes the series much rockier than it could be. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 POISON IVY #21 Poison Ivy #21 brings the final chapter of the titular character's origin story as well as brings us back to the present and it does a really good job of showing Pamela's evolution as well as as how, at the heart of things, she's always been the same: a woman wanting to do the right thing. We also get her first confrontation with Batman which sheds more light on Batman's nature than anything else, which makes for a bit of refreshing perspective in a universe where the heroes are often the standard bearers. Wilson does a sold job of balancing the different facets of Pamela in this issue – having her take accountability without sacrificing herself while also giving us a lot to work with as we go with the character into what feels like a new chapter. This is a standout issue of a standout series. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 SHAZAM! #10 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Shazam! #10 would be an outstanding issue on its own; it delivers a succinct treatise on the fantasy of Billy's family, reminding readers why they treasure so many of their collective adventures. But it's even more promising as the start of a new spin on an already excellent ongoing series. There are too few series with naturally long runs and the current incarnation of Shazam! certainly merits one, especially considering the obviously good hands now at the helm. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #3 Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #3 places its focus on Harley Quinn who finds herself wandering the asylum's corridors with Scarecrow and Ventriloquist. The miniseries' formula is firmly established and is repeated here with a small crew encountering various threats with the eventual video game protagonist persisting as Waller alludes to her grand scheme. If the repetition of this model wasn't enough to dull readers' senses, the lack of anything genuinely interesting about the new elements ensures that outcome. Harley speaks with the parlance of a middle-aged man imitating a teen on TikTok, which is every bit as irritating as you might imagine. There's nothing clever to be found in her one-liners, but she isn't fed much interesting material either. Neither Ventriloquist nor Scarecrow provide much to the story at hand as it's easy to imagine them being exchanged with any other B-list Batman villain. The issue's climax featuring Harley battling a super-powered prison guard is removed from the page, although every example of action in this issue suggests even that would be underwhelming. There's simply nothing on the page to recommend Kill Arkham Asylum to gamers or readers who would be better served seeking out other Suicide Squad comics or just playing the game. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 SUPERMAN '78: THE METAL CURTAIN #6 Earlier Superman '78 series provided sufficient material for readers to imagine the comics narrative actually being produced and building upon the legacy of Donner's films in an alternate reality; that is not the case with Superman '78: The Metal Curtain. The final issue plays out a series of superhero tropes stretched thin across its page count as Superman struggles to save Moscow's civilians from his own battle and a villain experiences a sudden and largely unmotivated reversal. Individual moments, largely contained in splashes or establishing panels play well individually, but when placed within the context of this story they make little emotional or logical sense. The Metal Curtain gestures broadly to greater aspirations but cannot evoke them within the actual narrative. The issue plays out about as well as an irrationally destructive and angry soldier suddenly discovering their heart of gold a few pages before the story ends – effectively communicated, but hollow. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIENS: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 The ongoing story in the pages of Alien: Black, White, and Blood from writers Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing and artist Michael Dowling remains its most interesting as it explores a side of storytelling this franchise would never dare even attempt in live-action, a bold and deeply political allegory that feels fresh and frightening. The other two in this month's issue vary from mediocre to unique, with Steve Foxe and Tommaso Bianchi's slightly comedic one-off being a story perfect for this format. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #12 Earth's Mightiest Heroes finally join the X-Men's fight against Orchis amidst the "Fall of X." Tony Stark and the X-Men's scheming has mostly taken place in Invincible Iron Man, but it's time for Marvel's ongoing Avengers series to tie-in. What's helpful about this type of tie-in is it takes the main story beats and adapts them to the Avengers title, focusing on M.O.D.O.K. and 3-D MAN as Orchis antagonists. The Avengers work well together, and the issue even references events in the new Captain Marvel series. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #8 There might be a good idea hidden deep down in the soul of this Captain America run, but very little makes it to the surface. Two-thirds of this issue are bogged down in an incoherent battle scene overlayed with exposition and a couple of very out of place movie references. Ultimately, it doesn't really feel like this story has anything to do with Steve Rogers, he's just thrust into a supernatural situation because he has a good heart. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1.5 out of 5 DEADPOOL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Deadpool #1 didn't grab me. But the comics world is better off with an ongoing series centered around the Merc with a Mouth. This may not have broken any new ground, but it delivers on what it's aiming for and readers will certainly receive a few laughs. Sometimes that's enough. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE #14 The worst part of the latest Doctor Strange story arc is that it only lasted two issues. MacKay and Ferry teamed up for two of the Doctor Strangiest issues imaginable and now it's all over. Naturally, the pacing was a bit too fast given an entire arc was told between this issue and last month's, but the concept is such a hoot, it doesn't even matter. Maybe someday this team will be able to revisit Cobolorum. – Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL THOR #9 The Immortal Thor #9 sees the furious God of Thunder paying a visit to the Roxxon offices for a showdown with the company's CEO, the Minotaur, Dario Agger. However, it seems Thor has fallen into a trap as Agger, Enchantress, and Skurge launch their master plan. In this moment, the themes that have cropped up in Immortal Thor's first eight issues—Gaea opening the door to the Utgard gods because she's pissed as a metaphor for climate change, Roxxon buying Marvel Comics and testing what it really means for superheroes to be our modern mythology—coalesce. That the issue sidesteps overindulging the psychology of a CEO who brings the planet a step closer to the brink with every decision they make by boiling it down to an addiction to power and "winning" summed up by "the numbers going up makes me feel good" is a stroke of brilliance. The Immortal Thor is now verging on becoming fully metatextual, a rumination on the compromises made to turn a god of myth into a marketable superhero and the responsibilities that such an icon has accrued since comics have gone from being the disposable entertainment of certain relatively small subcultures to a dominant global entertainment force. The Immortal Thor #9 sets the stage for a compelling (and action packed if this issue is anything to go by) rumination on what that means. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #4 Power Pack continues this week with the fourth issue of Into the Storm. The busy series follows its pint-sized heroes as they come to term with their gifts, but an interstellar threat promises to blow up the kids' spot before anyone is ready. So as you can imagine, the battlefield is heating up ahead of the run's finale.. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #7 While Jen herself takes a bit of a backseat in this issue, Sensational She-Hulk continues to build a delightful and meaningful arc. Rainbow Rowell's script folds together some Marvel deep cuts into a heartfelt modern context, perfectly accented by Ig Guara and Dee Cunniffe's work in creating the moody cosmic club that is the issue's setting. I have faith this is going to culminate in some great storytelling, both for Jen and for those around her. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GOBLIN #1 J.M. DeMatteis should be recognized as a writer who has laid the groundwork for some seriously strong Spidey stories in the past, and Shadow of The Green Goblin looks to expand on said groundwork. Joined by Michael Sta. Maria this time around, we are given a strong story that follows Peter around a month following the death of Uncle Ben. Ultimately, this issue's biggest strength, and greatest weakness, is its adherence to Spidey-lore as those looking for a story that elicits that 1960s feel will find what they're looking for here. Unfortunately, the biggest hang-up is the fact that this book would hit harder if you were to read proceeding chapters from DeMatteis that came out almost decades prior to this one. In some panels, readers are asked to pick up a copy of Amazing Spider-Man Family #3, a spin-off that came out in 2008. This isn't to say the story can't be read on its own as it still has serious merit, it just would have helped tremendously had Marvel released the past issues featuring the Proto-Goblin in recent memory to get fans up to speed. There's still some amazing character work here and J.M.'s knowledge of all things Spidey shines through, but I wish I could have scored this higher at the end of the day. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS #45 The kidnapping of Mon Mothma prevents the trial of Lando Calrissian from moving forward as anticipated, and while the legal proceedings might face some obstacles, not everyone is keen to wait for Mothma's rescue to continue scrutinizing Lando. Two issues into this event, we're still largely impressed by how we haven't gotten a storyline quite like this in the galaxy far, far away, as the franchise's legal system is often overlooked or explored in the most extreme distributions of justice. It feels akin to something like Law & Order: Star Wars, which is sure to delight fans and at least intrigue plenty of others. The drawback is that the characters do a lot of telling more than a lot of showing, so it's heavy on dialogue in a way that can be overwhelming, but even if the event doesn't end up being as explosive as others, it will likely end up offering more insight into the mindset of characters we've known for quite some time. However, it's possible that it was just these first two issues in the arc that set the stage for the adventure and that there will be more revealing twists and turns right around the corner. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #4 The identity of the mysterious imposter Moon Knight has been revealed, though in typical Jed MacKay fashion, that's only part of the journey for answers. Many questions remain, and especially in regards to how it relates to members of Marc's team and their history. There's also a level of welcome surprise that it's not at all who you think, though perhaps the most impressive part of it all is that the reveal isn't the show stealer. That award goes to the continuing deep dive into the mind of Hunter's Moon and his ongoing grief of Marc, though it's not really that simple either, which is part of why it all works. Alessandro Cappuccio and Rachelle Rosenberg are one of the best teams in comics for a reason, and though there aren't as many fight sequences here to show that off, the shots of Tigra and Hunter's Moon searching the city are so stunning that you quickly forget. Those last few pages also give the team a chance to flex, and they don't disappoint. It will be intriguing to see where this goes, as that will be the true test, but as as a reveal and continue character study, Vengeance of the Moon Knight #4 is another home run. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 VENOM #32 Al Ewing gets this era of Venom back on track with an issue that not only ties itself into the larger crossover happening now but the plot he's been building for nearly thirty issues. As fun as Ewing makes it all, the MVP is artist Ken Lashley and color artist Romulo Fajardo Jr., who both deliver some of the grossest symbiote action you have ever seen along with clean and concise images that flow like water. This is the sort of galaxy-brained Venom story that makes the character stand apart. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 X-MEN #33 It's beginning to feel a bit like X-Men is stretching out its finale to ensure it makes it to the upcoming milestone 700th issue. Each issue seems to bring a new climax, with this one resolving some a few subplots left unaddressed by other recent issues. Gerry Duggan for finding a way to tie the mutant community in Madripoor, Ms. Marvel's integration into the X-Men, and Doctor Doom's X-Men team together in a way that feels organic, even if it equally feels like vamping for time. That the Fall of X seems into on taking the focus off Orchis as the main villains behind Krakoa's downfall and instead put the focus on the common enemy of artificial intelligence is less inspiring as it seems a way of dodging having to make a bolder statement about the themes of the Krakoan age. There's also dissonance between Cyclops' attempt at finding common ground with the likes of Dr. Alia Gregor and Wolverien merciless dismembering the Orchis rank and file he encounters in the Morlock tunnels. And yet, if you're going to have Wolverine do what he does best, there are few better artists to depict it than Joshua Cassara, and he does not disappoint. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS #1 There is probably a simpler, more engaging way to kick off this story and build out its world, but Akogun's debut issue does at least set an enticing stage. Sure, it takes a while to get through some of the clunky, uninteresting backstory bits, but there's something enjoyable at the core of the book and in the soul of its leading man. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 CRAVE #5 There's something about Crave that feels like wasted potential. Despite showing glimpses of brilliancy, most of the story has felt hollow and empty. Crave #5 might be the emptiest yet, with characters making rash decisions and even reversing course on the development of previous issues. A good chunk of that is because the story doesn't know what it wants to be; it wants to tell a cautionary tale, only to zig a different direction. It wants to explore themes about the dangers of social media, only to zag wildly off the beaten path. Now racing into its final issue, Crave is all too directionless. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2 out of 5 DEEP CUTS #6 Deep Cuts' finale provides yet another electrifying issue, while weaving in a slew of connections and echoes to its larger narrative. Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark's script introduces a number of new characters in 1977, as they grapple with the past and future of jazz music in some illuminating and personal ways. Toby Cypress' art and Igor Monti's color work complement everything effortlessly, taking us on a trip around the world in an angular, but charming way. From beginning to end, Deep Cuts has been a lovely series, and this finale easily seals that reputation. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS RAVENLOFT: CARAVAN OF CURSES #1 Ravenloft: Caravan of Curses continues IDW's exploration of the Domains of Dread, with a collection of stories featuring various unfortunate souls caught in curses, either deliberate or unintended. Each wind up in front of a strange Coachman who offers them a way to break the curse, although each curse broken comes with a price. Amy Chase and Casey Gilly (along with a quartet of artists) guide us through various Domains, showing us the cost the everyman suffers for living there. I liked that the Darklords often cast a shadow over their respective realm but never are the focus, making them seem more monstrous and dangerous as a result. This is a fun horror comic, framed with a new take on Ravenloft that hearkens back to the terrifying morality tales found in old EC comics. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GEIGER #1 Geiger #1 provides readers with an accessible debut issue for the returning series as its Ghost Machine launches a wide-array of new creator-owned titles at Image Comics. The premise is easily navigated with a familiar anti-hero wandering a familiar post-apocalyptic landscape like a gunslinger in a spaghetti Western. He even arrives complete with a loyal dog and squire-of-sorts as companions. There's no denying the power of Gary Frank's pencils which wring every bit of grit from this desolate landscape and provide plenty of gorey impact when Geiger unleashes his radioactive powers; readers coming to Geiger #1 purely for new pages of Frank's artwork will not be disappointed. They're ultimately the only draw found in this issue, though, with characters who are hardly sketched in beyond the broadest confines of tragedy and encounters that offer nothing particularly gripping in the way of conflict, stakes, or thematic notes. It's a story readers have encountered many, many times before and the stellar pencils and inks displaying its banalities cannot counter them. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 GHOSTLORE #9 Ghostlore #9 sees the series come full circle, in a sense. Harmony and her friends attempt to get away from the coming storm only to find themselves hunted by Shane while her father continues his quest to find her. Their paths collide, but not before there are some revelations for Harmony and some loss. Overall, this is a good issue, though it feels a bit like it might move a little too fast, which leads to concerns that we're rushing towards a final showdown of sorts. Also, the art in the issue—particularly in terms of Harmony's father—seems to suggest that something is off, though textually it's hard to determine if there is support for that conclusion. It's still a good read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS II #1 Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers delivered the bombastic monster vs giant robot adventure it promised, and after a successfully round one, it's time for round two. Writer Cullen Bunn hooked me from jump with its White Ranger and Saba focus, and he keeps the issue moving with big action set pieces by artist Baldemar Rivas and colorist Andrew Dalhouse. There are some stellar sequences, including several involving White Ranger and the Tigerzord, and Johanna Nattalie's lettering makes those moments pop off the page. There are other scenes though where it can be difficult to sort out exactly what's happening, with everything sort of blending together. The ending of the book promises big things that are perfectly in line with the premise's strengths, so I've got high hopes that this series will end up being just as fun as the first one. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 GRIM #16 Grim #16 is a perfect example of how you progress a storyline without dealing with any of its central figures. Here we get to learn more about the priest that's joined Jessica's crew to stop the merging of Hell and the Afterlife with the real world. It's a sad story of war and loss, and how doing the right thing can still have grave consequences. It's all to prepare readers for the war ahead. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 HACK/SLASH: KILL YOUR IDOLS #1 Previously published in the pages of the Image! 30th anniversary anthology, this crossover of Hack/Slash with classic Image characters spends the bulk of its narrative being more appealing to fans of the latter than the former. That said, writer Tim Seeley has a fun ace up his sleeve that brings it all together and concludes in a place that feels very Hack/Slash. Artist Stefano Caselli (credited with Dan Leister) has the difficult task of blending both the specific aesthetic of Hack/Slash along with characters like Superpatriot and Bloodstrike, a tall mountain to climb but he does an actual fun job with it. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KAYA #17 The penultimate installment of Kaya's third arc presents a classic out of the frying pan and into the fire scenario as Kaya seeks to save Jin while the city itself prepares for a civil war. Much of the focus is on the first half of that conflict with Jin falling ever deeper into a seemingly fatal nightmare as Kaya struggles to find him a cure. Both sequences are thrilling with the solid lines and colors of Kaya's experience in the world contrasted against the exaggerated forms and dreamlike visions of Jin's own trials. The dreamlike images he encounters provides fantasy readers plenty to consider as they cast prophetic suggestions about, while Kaya's more immediate concerns are plenty thrilling in their own right. What's most impressive is how effectively Wes Craig alters his own style and balances three distinct narratives so that they enhance one another and build toward an irresistible climax next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE LAST MERMAID #2 The Last Mermaid #2 is a swift read, owing to its sparse dialog. The issue sees the series' protagonist making a mad dash for cliff and discovering a vast (by post-apocalyptic standards) body of untainted water. Most of the issue is then spent with the mermaid luxuriating in this aquatic oasis before discovering that there's a reason the deep lake hasn't already been claimed by other scavengers. Derek Kirk Kim expertly paces the pivot from respite to danger, a single well-composed splash turning the wide-open underwater scape that once represented a safe space into a symbol of isolation and vulnerability. It's another stellar issue that will especially appeal to fans of comics that emphasize visual storytelling over verbose narration. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #14 The slow-motion excavation of the dreamlike engineers curating Joan's never-ending series of romances has proven particularly intriguing across the past several issues and Love Everlasting #14 makes the mystery as enticing as ever. Much like the series' first arc accelerated Joan's transition between different scenarios, so does the Cowboy's although his consistently violent perspective proves to have a darkly comical edge. Although the issue's final sequence promises some clarity, especially given the cliffhanger reveal, it's the Cowboy's own mental state that offers the most interest here. His narrative and memories come into conflict with the pre-arranged nature of this seemingly endless cycle and suggests that Joan is far from the only individual trapped in this hellish construct. Whatever answers are coming, Love Everlasting #14 ensures readers will be resting on the edge of their seats pondering what comes next. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MINOR THREATS: THE FASTEST WAY DOWN #1 Minor Threats is back with a vengeance, with The Fastest Way Down refusing to pull a single punch with its over-the-top (yet delightful) debut. Even though this series features the worst of the worst, it's clear how much Oswalt and Blum care about superhero comics. The duo's superb handling of this supervillain ensemble is second to none, and Hepburn's lineart continues to shine as he gives a dark and dreary script a surprising amount of light. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MORTAL TERROR #3 Christopher Golden and Tim Lebbon's wildly unique take on Dracula continues to impress, especially as it delves even further from the source material and forces itself to bend into new shapes and strive for new storylines. This month the series manages to find a surprising blend of what fans expect and how it can surprise them, perhaps in its most interesting issue yet. Art by Peter Bergting, with colors by Chris O'Halloran, is jaw-dropping at times, with such a unique mood created among its pages that there's really nothing else like it on comic book stands. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 THE ONE HAND #3 The One Hand #3 escalates and deepens the mystery that Detective Nassar is investigating. The fate of the person Nassar previously put away for as the "One Hand Killer" suggests a conspiracy afoot, and the hints being dropped suggest it may be much bigger than a single serial killer. The book's visuals continue to soak in the noir atmosphere, channeling foreboding as the pieces of the puzzle start to come together, desolation as the scale of the conspiracy is hinted at, and pure shock and horror at the latest grisly act of violence. If The One Hand hadn't already fully sunk its teeth into its readers, The One Hand #3 will surely do the trick. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 RANGER ACADEMY #6 Ranger Academy always exudes relatability, but issue #6 might just be the most relatable issue of the series to date. Writer Maria Ingrande Mora's cast is simply delightful, and the arrival of a parents weekend school party and dance is a brilliant vehicle in which to spotlight the group's strengths. Everyone has been in a situation where your friends and your parents collide, and there's a sense of nostalgia that Mora, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, and colorist Joana LaFuente capture perfectly throughout. Lindy is the glue that holds the group together, but everyone has their own spark to bring to the group's dynamic, setting up one particular character that longtime Ranger fans will love seeing in the mix. Tula is the biggest wild card, but that's by design, and the revelation towards the end teases a major shakeup that will tie-in to Sage's larger arc as well. Ranger Academy has been an absolute delight, but issue #6 is making a strong case for best issue so far. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5