Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/2/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Star Wars: Dark Droids #1, The Sandman Universe Special: Thessaly #1, and The Sacrificers #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it!

DC #1 ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #6 Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent concludes with a whimper instead of a bang. Much of the issue is devoted to Jon Kent's astounding level of power as he confronts prominent members of the Justice League to make way for a final showdown with Injustice Superman. Despite the issue's conclusion that might cannot make right, Jon applies that exact formula to all of the heroes he confronts except for Barry – determining along the way who is a "real" version of themselves. When he finally stands before Superman his mission is already accomplished off panel so that it never even seemed like a challenge and all he has for his would-be father are a long string of platitudes that essentially mean nothing. As Jon Kent shouts about laws being applied equally to all, it's already evident that's untrue of his own world even as he terrorizes a new one. What makes this unconsidered and shallow showdown all the more disappointing is the ways in which convenient plot devices are used to shape it as Jon just happens to skip a key ally of Superman's or Jay instantly forgets his mangled arm to rejoin the sequence. With artwork that forgets to develop any interesting settings in favor of bland superhero splashes and a conclusion that is anything but satisfying, it's clear Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent is best skipped altogether. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 CITY BOY #3 While a little repetitive at parts, City Boy #3 has just enough to say about heroism and destiny to be a compelling read. As Superman begins to help Cameron grapple with his overwhelming ability, the fate of Metropolis itself begins to hang in the balance. Greg Pak's script is filled with compelling dialogue, although again, it falls into a frustrating rhythm in terms of revealing things about Cameron and his character. Minkyu Jung's art is still consistent, especially when the plot gets a bit more fantastical. From this point forward, I'm very curious to see what City Boy has in store. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #5 The first arc in Justice Society of America manages to deliver a satisfying conclusion and establish a new team status quo after four issues of time travel shenanigans. The final battle with Degaton plays out along familiar lines primarily designed to showcase multiple iterations of the Justice Society coming together in battle. Janin's artwork portrays these figures in fine fashion, including a spread aimed directly at DC Comics readers' nostalgia. While the solution to defeating Degaton emerges like a deus ex machina, the battle across teams and time take up most of the space. By the issue's end there's a new roster standing and new adventures to be had; it seems like the best may very well be ahead for Justice Society of America. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #2 To put it directly, Knight Terrors: Batman #2 is not good. Not only does the story of both this issue and the previous issue of Knight Terrors: Batman it continues from have no real story to speak of, it also sits in this weird space where it tries to propel the reader into a cliffhanger of sorts that forces them into the main event, but the story here is so nonexistent that you almost don't care. There's also the matter that, yet again, we're dealing with a story that doesn't link up with the conventions laid out for the event more broadly, but perhaps the biggest problem is that the story relies on the worn out, died, and resurected too many times idea of Batman's worst nightmare involves the death of his parents in some fashion. The man has lived lifetimes and experienced arguably greater traumas since then and we've seen other writers and other stories more competently deal with things. Williamson's fixation on this original trauma, as it were, weakens everything he might have been trying to do and ends up delivering a character that feels to the reader like he's just running on a hamster wheel and that's boring to read. The issue's backup story, featuring Arsenal and Black Canary also just feels off and there's really nothing there to hold interest. Both stories also feel messy, art-wise, too. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: BLACK ADAM #2 Knight Terrors: Black Adam does not exist as a story unto itself. The opening of issue #2 has Deadman appear (in Batman's form) to briefly tease some plot developments from Knight Terrors before disappearing; it concludes on a cliffhanger that is set to be resolved in another one-shot. Between these moments, the only ones that seem to possess any sense of direction, Black Adam continues to wander through his own nightmare. It's only in this interregnum driven by dream logic that readers can manage to lose themselves for a few minutes. The visions and horrors perceived by Black Adam in his worst dreams conjure some eerie imagery and will play for readers with an appreciation of the anti-hero's history. But they amount to little as Black Adam's ultimate release from his nightmare resembles most superhero comics as he punches his way through his problems. Knight Terrors: Black Adam is ultimately a pair of issues reserved only for the most intense Black Adam (or "Knight Terrors") completionists. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: POISON IVY #2 Of all of the "Knight Terrors" tie-ins, it's the Poison Ivy miniseries that understood the assignment and of those, issue #2 particularly so. Of all of the "Knight Terrors" tie-ins, it's the Poison Ivy miniseries that understood the assignment and of those, issue #2 particularly so. We don't try to get too weird with Pamela's character or history here. Instead, Wilson truly explores the things that Pamela is afraid of. It's haunting, but it's made even more so by Ilhan's perfectly unhinged and deranged art that takes everything to a new and horrifying level. The result is a comic that is chilling and weirdly heartfelt and unsettling that you know will have impact far beyond the event it's been dropped into. It's a solid reminder why the Poison Ivy series is one of DC's best – even when shoehorned into a mediocre event. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) KNIGHT TERRORS: RAVAGER #2 Ravager's battle through the horrors of "Knight Terrors" seems like it's over just as quickly as it began – but the experience proved to be a visually-interesting and emotionally-resonant one. As Rose battles against an all-too-familiar demonic world, we get some predictable, but still entertaining story beats from Ed Brisson. Dexter Soy's art really gets a chance to jump out here, especially with regards to the macabre visions that surround Rose. This might not reinvent the wheel, but for diehard Ravager fans, this is definitely worth celebrating and appreciating. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: THE JOKER #2 Knight Terrors as an event overall can be a tad hit or miss when it comes to its tie-ins, but luckily, The Joker's nightmare is definitely more of the former than the latter. Starting off this issue with a hilarious job interview featuring Mr. J and Mr. Freeze, we are given more of a look into the Joker's nightmare. Unfortunately, this second issue tends to slip a little bit more than its first, as right when the comic is getting good, readers are ripped out of the proceedings. While the issue, and series, ends with a thud, that doesn't stop this "Knight Terrors" tie-in from justifying its existence more than a few times over. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #4 Peacemaker and Red Bee's hunt for Brain (and Bruce Wayne) makes for one of the funniest issues published by DC Comics in 2023. Every leg of the journey is stuffed with idiosyncratic concepts and hilarious one-liners as they look for allies before flying to the Amazon. There are multiple appearances by Z-list DC characters, each used to incredible effect that makes preserving the surprise a necessity. The Red Bee, in particular, finds plenty of opportunities to express his colorful personality and play upon a ridiculous power set to great effect. Both in flashbacks to World War II and when taken hostage in the present, Red Bee proves to be an all-star edition to an already outstanding book. What's most impressive is the ways in which artist Steve Pugh manages to effortlessly shift the tone between hyperviolence and hilarity in the midst of an action sequence filled with bullets, blow, and bees. Peacemaker Tries Hard! started well and continues to get better with each passing issue, and #4 promises the best is (somehow) still to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE SPECIAL: THESSALY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Watching this slow-burn, character-focused story, punctuated with disturbing moments of horror, play out as engrossingly as one might expect coming from Tynion, a writer who has now won three consecutive Eisner Awards for writing, and Llovet's artistic style makes it all feel seductive – like the reader is being put under one of Thessaly's spells. The Sandman Universe Special: Thessaly #1 is an issue that holds up perfectly well by itself, yet by the end, the full consequences of Thessaly's transaction with Tommi remain uncertain, and that's a story readers will likely have a great desire to follow. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STEELWORKS #3 Dorn, Basri, and Cifuentes add another solid issue to Steelworks, introducing some major new concepts to John Henry Irons' new world, but becoming a tad too top heavy in the process. Much like the previous two issues of this mini-series, there are some amazingly interesting concepts here such as Irons conversation with Superman and Natasha becoming a bit too close to her armor. As mentioned in my previous reviews, the villains of this piece simply don't have a lot going for them and in cast that involves quite a few "Supers" there are a lot of moving pieces to take into account. Steelworks feels like a worthy return to John Henry Irons and re-invigorates his place in Metropolis, it could have just used some fine tuning to get rid of some of the chinks in its armor. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 Even as a big fan of Hallows' Eve and their recent miniseries, this year's The Amazing Spider-Man Annual largely falls flat with a story that changes essentially nothing. Janine Godbe's attempt to rescue Ben Reilly begins on a baffling note when Spider-Man is lured into invading Limbo – a concept that only draws attention to Godbe's efforts and makes the relatively new anti-hero appear absolutely witless. While it provides an excuse for Spider-Man to be in the issue's A-story, Spider-Man's presence adds very little beyond his standard array of quips and the most villainous figure in a setting dressed like Hell. Nothing changes by the story's end and leaves readers wondering why exactly they needed to read this installment. The backup story ties into the events of X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 in a conflagration that is initially humorous, before a strangely unbalanced battle between Spider-Man and MJ's Aunt Anna grows into another depressing affair tied to the X-line. This annual touches on interesting elements running through Marvel Comics today, but doesn't contribute anything substantial to them in terms of style or story. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1 As a long time Iceman fan, it's wonderful that Bobby Drake is getting a chance to shine in Astonishing Iceman #1, though I did not expect that to happen after the dour events of the Hellfire Gala. Those events meant that writer Steve Orlando had to explain how Iceman is even alive before moving into the actual series and whatever it wanted to explore. Thankfully Orlando was more than up to the task, utilizing a genuine connection in Bobby's life to bring him back to life in a creative way and using that process to shake up Bobby's status quo as a person and as a mutant. Meanwhile artist Vincenzo Carat and colorist Java Tartaglia allow Iceman's expansive power set to shine, though the sequences of Bobby talking to his double might just be my favorite ones of the entire issue. That said, Romeo's part to play in this is rich with storyline potential, and their connection forms the foundation for a new and compelling status quo. I'm always up for a new spotlight on Iceman, but it's even better when it's this damn good. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #1 For fans of a certain style of comic book character, meaning Venom, Death of the Venomverse is an aesthetic playground, offering a simple answer to "What if this character was a symbiote host?" Writer Cullen Bunn doesn't appear to have much to offer beyond that for the series however, but luckily artist Gerardo Sandoval and colorist Jim Campbell are fully capable of elevating this reductive material into something at least passably interesting in its art. There's almost nothing to capture one's attention as a reader beyond what can be seen on the page as its narrative is one you've already read a hundred times in better comics. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE #6 This issue is peak Doctor Strange, and there's no way around that. Jed MacKay turns out a script that's nothing short of brilliant, taking all that's good about the Sorcerer Supreme and amplifying it tenfold. Though Juan Gedeon's style doesn't initially mesh with the story being told, by the time you close the cover, you'll be thankful for the change in art as it eventually melds together, becoming increasingly complex as Doc… er… General Strange crumbles. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #10 Fantastic Four #10 delivers one of the best issues in the current run centered on an alien perspective to the team's intervention. The issue unfolds like a horror film as the guardians of an interstellar journey are awoken only to discover their vessel is in trouble and witness visions of burning men in the sky and monsters pounding upon the hull. Readers will appreciate the irony as they immediately recognize each encounter, but the issue filters all of that information through an outsider's perspective allowing the creeping terror and terrible consequences to exist in a suspenseful mood. The fearful and often tragic encounters build to a twist that plays upon the nature of the Four and how they interact with strangers. From start to finish, Fantastic Four #10 builds upon a single science-fiction conceit to tell a tale that still lionizes heroism without denying the terror of encountering an uncaring physical reality. In a series often defined by long-running relationships and grand epics, Fantastic Four #10 showcases just how much the team (and their stories) can accomplish in a single, standalone issue. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MAGNETO #1 Magneto #1's very existence came off, admittedly, as jarring given what just happened to the X-Men at this year's Hellfire Gala. But this new miniseries from J.M. DeMatteis is neither a reboot nor fallout from current X-Men comics. Instead, it's a trip back to when Magneto was the headmaster of the New Mutants while Professor Xavier was off-world, though its intentions are clearly to analyze major moments in Magneto's life from his perspective and how he has bounced back and forth between hero and villain over the years. Recounting Magneto's debut fight against the X-Men may come off as rewriting history at first but it genuinely fits in with Erik's longstanding motives about saving mutants in an unforgiving world and how his actions often run counter to his upbringing as a Holocaust survivor. All of the mid-80s X-Men references might not click if you weren't reading back then, but this is a must-read for fans of the titular character. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT #26 As time goes on, Hunter's Moon continues to step out of Marc's shadow and become his own character, and Moon Knight #26 moves Dr. Badr into more vulnerable territory. Writer Jed MacKay pulls back the curtain on how Badr sees himself and his role in Khonshu's mission, but when the truth is learned about his most recent resurrection, the intrigue soars off the charts. Artist Federico Sabbatini and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg further highlight the differences between Badr from Marc, both in terms of how they approach a situation and simply in how they carry themselves. There's a level of confidence Badr projects the Marc simply doesn't have, with Marc substituting anger and vengeance in its place. And as for the big revelation, it opens up so many doors for Badr and instantly gives him a fresh angle that immediately makes him stand apart from Moon Knight both as a person and in terms of power set. Moon Knight #26 delivers a fantastic hook but also a deep dive into one of the best Moon Knight additions in ages, and the series looks to only get better from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SCARLET WITCH #7 Scarlet Witch continues to be nothing short of absolutely outstanding, packing so much entertaining and significant storytelling into such a short span of time. This issue not only chronicles a fun side adventure that will make literary fans happy, but Steve Orlando's script delivers some major developments regarding Wanda's family, foes, and more. Lorenzo Tammetta and Sara Pichelli's art is glorious, both when the issue gets fantastical, and when it's just two characters talking. Please don't sleep on this book. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Where this Dark Droids story, or the whole crossover event, goes from here is yet to be seen and it's entirely possible that the concept could devolve back into superficial silliness or high-concept nonsense, but this debut issue provides more gravitas to the initiative than expected. The creative team on this title are all-star collaborators in the galaxy far, far away, so we can hope that this core Dark Droids title maintains some consistency and fares better than previous title-spanning storylines, though we also can't yet predict how fulfilling tie-ins will be. Despite inherent challenges, Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 proves that the most ambitious creatives in the game can find unconventional approaches to the most challenging and complex concepts and deliver something that is both superficially entertaining while also sparking existential themes of identity. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: YODA #10 The final issue of Star Wars: Yoda takes the titular Jedi master to the iconic cave on Dagobah in which Luke had visions of confronting Darth Vader, as Yoda is delivered deadly visions of all of his failures throughout the years. As expected, the journey is dark and disturbing and visceral, though offers Yoda the opportunity to tap into parts of him that allow him to persevere. The sendoff to this miniseries is as riveting and enlightening as the nine issues that came before it, highlighting the wisdom that made Yoda such a compelling figure, yet one that isn't without his own flaws and vulnerabilities. This specific issue might not necessarily offer an overall revelation about Yoda, but serves as a fulfilling conclusion to one of the strongest and most consistently engaging and thrilling Star Wars miniseries in years. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES #1 I've said for many months that Strange Academy is one of the best titles Marvel has released in more than a decade. That's why it's so disappointing to read through a comic like Strange Academy: Miles Morales #1 and see how the students of Strange Academy seem as if they're completely different characters. There's an entirely new creative team in place and that much is evident from the first page on. The characters are only the same in appearance only, and most development is thrown out the window in exchange for cringe-inducing dialogue and one repulsive yuck after the next. If you want to keep the great memories of Strange Academy alive, stay clear of this iteration. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 1.5 out of 5 WARLOCK: REBIRTH #5 The idea of Eve Warlock had potential, but the character is largely wasted in what has amounted to nothing more than a rehash of Adam Warlock's history. This entire series has felt like it only existed as a way of putting Adam and the High Evolutionary in a new book around the time they made their big screen debuts in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And would you look at that, the final issue arrives the same day the movie hits Disney+. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1.5 out of 5 WHAT IF...? DARK: VENOM #1 Let's get this out of the way – at this point, the overexposure of symbiotes within Marvel Comics has reached obscene levels. You'd be hard-pressed to find characters that haven't worn at least one Symbiote over the years (the list is long even when you just stick to Venom & Carnage) and What If…? Dark: Venom is just the latest excuse to slap Venom onto somebody else. This time it's The Thing, joining forces with the symbiote just after Mr. Fantastic got it off Peter Parker following the original Secret Wars. The problem is that the book isn't nearly as interested in a Venomized Ben Grimm as it is in The Lizard getting his hands on the symbiote. It's only at that point that the book actually fits with its "Dark" title and Dr. Connors' rantings prove that getting the symbiote would actually fit in nicely with his whole "good intentions turned evil through abusing science" schtick. I'd say the book is actually going somewhere with Ben as Venom in the final panels, but this is just a one-off so it doesn't really matter. It's yet another skippable installment in this new What If…? line. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #25 As the first new X-Men comic since last week's cataclysmic Hellfire Gala, X-Men #25 acts like a gazetteer to the Fall of X era, laying groundwork as it points readers towards stories occurring in other upcoming books, including Children of the Vault, Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, and Uncanny Avengers. The central throughline is Kate Pryde's re-adoption of her Shadowkat name and persona and becoming an avatar of collective mutant trauma. Even with Gerry Duggan laying the real-world juxtapositions on thick, with blunt parallels to everything from United States immigration policy to Zionism, the status quo feels both familiar and fresh in equal measure. The Hellfire Gala is hardly the first time mutants have been brought low by genocidal violence. However, where previous versions of the story either overshadowed that tragedy with newfound cultural popularity and influence (after "E for Extinction") or forced the X-Men to sit there and take it on the chin (after House of M), there's a bit more vigor to the X-Men's response here and more conviction to the resistance conceit. Visually, the issue commits to the Fall of X tone, taking familiar color palettes and turning them overcast. Keeping in step with Hellfire Gala Special, the issue earns its "Grindhouse of X" pun with spots of body horror and hyperviolence. The issue raises some questions about what exactly happened during the Hellfire Gala (If Professor X marched practically all mutants through the gates, then who is it Orchis is deporting to Mars?), but is a stellar enough start to mutantkind's dark days. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 BLACK CLOAK #6 Black Cloak is a melting pot of various genre trappings, and the final issue of its first arc sees the creators leaning into the noir aspects of the story. The dark secrets that the powerful have made such an effort to keep hidden come to light, and the details of the murder case that set off this chain of events are seen in black-and-white contrast with the luminescent glow of the surrounding pages and the moral dilemma placed in front of the book's heroes. When presented with the opportunity to bring an unjust society built on lies crashing down, do you do it even if it means killing innocents who happen to have been born unwittingly into it? Phaedra and Pax have different answers to that question, which makes for a poignant finale and compelling setup for what comes next. The final page brings the story full circle to where it began but with the drastic changes brought on by the story's event on full display. The action sequences are muddy, too close to what's happening for it all to be clear to the reader, and Black Cloak #6 manages to dodge some of the unanswered questions about the nature of the titular organization by rendering them moot and instead making it all about the individual characters and the society at large. Those who demand those answers might be disappointed, but the issue is a game-changing conclusion that promises a very different type of story when the series returns. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 BUFFY: THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 Boom Studios returns to one of its best permutations of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe in Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #1. Buffy and Spike have taken on the role of watchers for Thessaly, the child of Willow and Tara who is both a slayer and a witch. Together, they've made some reforms to the Watchers Council, addressing issues that have raised eyebrows since the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series aired, minimizing the prerequisite trauma involved in being one of the chosen. The issue suggests the creators are looking to spend more time on character development here. Buffy is still struggling to figure out who she is at this point in her life while Thessaly is going through the type of typical teen-girl trial that used to be baked into Buffy's premise, unaware that there's a supernatural element caught up in the drama. The book has a visual style that can be comfortably described as "Boom Studios circa 2023," with sweeping, loose digital linework and coloring that sometimes sacrifices cohesion for breeziness, which fits the contemporary tone of the book. Altogether, it's a stellar start to this version of Buffy's future. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DARK SPACES: GOOD DEEDS #3 The latest chapter of Dark Spaces: Good Deeds finally offers an explanation of what happened with the journalist protagonist's previous big story that got her blackballed in the industry, which is good information to have. The rest of the issue feels a bit listless. It feels deep enough into the story at this point that we should be past the vague foreshadowing part and beginning to approach some answers, but much of the issue is spent with characters milling about, reintroducing themselves to each, and sharing information that the readers already have. The is a series of creepy, bad things happening that offer little additional context for what we already are aware is happening. Visually, the issue still feels like it walks the line between realistic and supernatural, but the pacing is tripping up the story. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 FENCE: REDEMPTION #3 Fence: Redemption #3 goes live this week with another packed chapter filled with flirts and skirmishes. As Nicholas finds himself struggling to climb the camp's ladder, we learn more about our crew's competitors while Seiji takes on a tough opponent. As usual, the comic's gorgeous banter is levied with dynamic art, so Fence: Redemption has nothing to apologize for! -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 FIRE AND ICE #1 As the name implies, Fire and Ice #1 is based on the classic 1982 animated film of the same name, serving as a prequel to Frank Frazetta and Ralph Bakshi's original fantasy adventure. Writer Bill Willingham teams up with artist Leonardo Manco and letterer Taylor Esposito to create a world that feels true to the original's overall look and aesthetic while increasing the level of detail and brutality. The backdrops are gorgeous, and there's an impressive sense of scale and life in the environments. It also turns out sidekick tigers rule, and a moment or two of genuine shock brings a welcome level of unpredictability. The original had more than its share of classic genre tropes, and those are present here as well. Despite those I found myself immersed in this world of action, chaos, and backstabbing, and I'm eager to see where the journey goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 GARGOYLES #8 While Gargoyles #8 doesn't do much to advance the plot, both Goliath and Coldfire get a substantial amount of character work. The former stands strong on his own personal qualities while the latter gets a fleshed-out origin, one told again for a new generation. That, coupled with Kambadais' stellar action work, leads to a pretty strong issue to get readers from Point A to Point B. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GRIM #12

Jessica, Lilah, and Annabel all have their own paths to walk in Grim #12, and few of them lead to joyful destinations, at least so far. Writer Stephanie Phillips brings welcome new context to the main cast in a heavy hitting opening sequence, though that could also be said of the entire issue, especially in regards to Lilah. The work of artist Flaviano and colorist Rico Renzi in cannot be undersold either, as the duo is able to create surreal and impactful sequences that capture what our main cast is going through. Sometimes these moments can shift on a dime, and the sheer unpredictability of the story keeps readers on their toes. It's not very new-reader friendly, but I still enjoyed Grim #12 quite a bit, and I'm excited to see what comes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: 1957 – FROM BELOW #1

A marked improvement over the last issue in the "1957" cycle of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D., this one feels like a classic Hellboy story, albeit one perhaps missing one last little hint of irony. Chris Roberson pens the issue with Mike Mignola, continuing the trend of big red going off on a singular mission, one that has larger ties to the mythology in a fun way. Artist Mike Norton returns to the world of Hellboy with great successes, getting the chance to draw a uniquely weird antagonist but also an environment that Hellboy is seldom found in. New readers will likely find something to like here, while longtime fans may come away feeling like they've read this one before. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #10

The conclusion to Love Everlasting's second arc shows the long, tension-building arc of Joan's marriage, family, and life into old age was worth the months of anticipation. Following the loss of her husband, the series fast forwards through Joan's later years and paints a portrait of idyllic life and retirement in the early 1960s. It all leads to Joan entering a nursing home at which point readers will quickly begin to understand the inevitable twist barreling toward them, and the investment in Joan's life alongside a particularly sweet romance summarized in this issue makes it hurt. Even though I often felt the series dragged in early issues, what occurs here is based on a pattern that could not have succeeded without that investment. It makes the final few pages read like a revelation – simultaneously shocking and fun. Wherever Love Everlasting is going next, it has provided plenty of reasons to believe that any additional waiting will be worth whatever is eventually revealed. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #2 The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #2 begins providing a sense of its story's shape after a conflicted and overstuffed debut, and it appears to be (another) fusion of superhero and horror elements set amongst high schoolers. In addition to Christopher's Frankenstein-like qualities and the appearance of a werewolf, issue #2 adds vampires and offers some insight into the ghostly figures who appeared at the end of issue #1. It's still not quite clear what the status quo is in this setting, but those genre cues make it easier to understand the addition of several new characters including a police-linked conspiracy that leans very hard on "tough lady cop" tropes. Although the plot remains muddled and Christopher's garage full of dead animals (combined with a cop and murderous vampire) leaves the story absent of any sympathetic protagonists, the strange shape of this city is cleanly presented and each sequence functions well independently even if they still struggle to cohere. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #8 The mist creeping into Golgonooza slowly infects the orgy-infused paradise constructed by Maceo and Mezzy with all sorts of eerie occurrences and unexplained aggression. It's quickly apparent that something has corrupted this setting, but the exact nature of the corruption is unclear. There are allusions to the supernatural and past antagonists, but both the literal and metaphorical source remains a mystery through the final pages of issue #8. Instead, space is devoted to developing a mood of creeping dread, even if the inclusion of a floating hand in the magical, wintertime hot tub room seems silly given the juxtaposition. It's clear that dread is creeping back into Once Upon a Time at the End of the World from the Wasteland and things are about to go horribly awry. Given artist Leila Del Duca's penchant for detailing monsters and absurdities, it should lead to some exciting fare very soon. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 QUEST #1 Quest certainly starts off with a bang as a wedding between a lovely couple is suddenly ruined when three demons show up, kill many of the guests and kidnap the groom. From here you can map out how the rest of the issue is going to go pretty easily – the bride and her bodyguard (who is a walking emotional third wheel trope) set off to find her husband, but only after her parents try to forbid her from taking action and setting off for a mysterious far away land. What might wind up hurting this book, in the long run, is the artwork. The Southeast Asia-roots are as clear as day, but the character designs, panel layout and artwork are seriously lacking in energy, making the dialogue-heavy scenes particularly challenging to get through. The book clearly has some big narrative ambitions to the point that it might be able to work around its visual weaknesses, but it's a mighty hurdle to climb. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5