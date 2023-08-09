Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/9/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Superman Annual 2023 #1, Children of the Vault #1, and The Enfield Gang Massacre #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN INCORPORATED #11 The seeming penultimate issue of Batman Incorporated continues to offer a lot of the same, but with some fascinating nuggets of thematics and characterization. As the battle against Joker Incorporated grows even more unpredictable, we're met with a good dose of backstory, intensity, and some fleeting moments of pathos for some of the series' supporting characters from Ed Brisson's script. John Timms, Sergio Acuna, and Nikola Cizmesija's art flows through the chaos seamlessly, setting us up for a finale that could pack a real punch. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DANGER STREET #8 Danger Street #8 is an exercise in building anticipation and it's incredibly successful in doing so. That occurs in brief sequences like the Dingbats breaking out of prison across two book-ended pages that deliver one of the funniest pair of panels printed this summer; even if you suspect the ending, it's delivered perfectly by Jorge Fornés. That sense of humor spans many of the other sequences and provides another gut-busting laugh as the end of Lady Cop's "not a date." Throughout all of these encounters, new connections are built and a substantial portion of this narrative's background is delivered. The emergence of the Outsiders weaves together a number of distinct elements and provides a clear thematic lens to consider the developing conflict. Although the resolution and perspective is not entirely clear, the Outsiders and Green Team are woven into a metaphor for class that seemingly serves as an origin for much of the present narrative. It's a tantalizing addition and exactly the sort of development that will leave readers eagerly awaiting additional revelations. Wherever Danger Street is going, it's bound to have readers hooked at this moment. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS #3 Knight Terrors #3 pushes the story for this overall event forward, but that's just about it. Everything that goes into it is just muddled and confusing with some odd leaps between characters and convoluted paths to put those characters on a track to deal with Insomnia and his quest that still feels hokey as all get out. The main issue here—as has been the case throughout—is that it doesn't seem like Williamson has any real outline or map for what he's doing with this. He's making the rules up as he goes and it just does not work. There's no heart, no connection, and what should feel like a major, emotional reveal just feels really boring and not worth the investment in any sense of the word. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: GREEN LANTERN #2 Knight Terrors :Green Lantern #1 contained some lovely ideas and set the stage for a stellar second issue, but that was clearly underselling it. Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #2 delivers on all of the promise of its premise and brings all of Hal Jordan's best aspects to light. Writer Jeremy Adams highlights exactly why Jordan is such a highly regarded Lantern and explores the unique dynamic that Jordan and the Lantern Corps have with Fear, which comes in handy when you're dealing with a villain that utilizes fear as his main weapon. Artists Eduardo Panic, Jordi Tarragona, Julio Ferreira, and colorist Luis Guerrero knock this out of the park as well, delivering big constructs right in Jordan's wheelhouse that take advantage of the expanded creativity a power ring allows for. Writer Alex Segura, artist Mario Foccillo, and colorist Prasad Rad deliver on Sinestro's internal battle as well, and know how to make an impressive with vivid and striking imagery. Both stories tackle familiar concepts for Jordan and Sinestro, and yet both stories know how to utilize those concepts and still move the character forward in a powerful and at times emotional way. If you're a fan of either character, there's no question you should pick this up. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: ROBIN #2 While Knight Terrors: Robin #2 almost doesn't feel like it properly fits into the "Knight Terrors" event save for the idea that it's just two heroes trapped in Insomina's spell, it's actually a really great execution of the concept. Tim and Jason not only have to fave their own nightmares and demons—which are literally their own self-perception—but they have to acknowledge the biggest obstacle to doing that is themselves. It makes for one of the most emotionally resonant Batman-adjacent books in a long time and is the most mature we've seen Tim written in a long time. Everything here is beautifully executed. It's very, very well done. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: SHAZAM! #2 Knight Terrors: Shazam! provides Shazam! writer Mark Waid an excellent opportunity to flesh out Billy Batson's supporting cast and shine the spotlight on Mary for a while. After setting up her battle against a nightmare vision of The Captain, the second half of this story sees her both confronting Insomnia's creations and aiding her family. The array of nightmares showcased throughout the family sometimes provide additional characterization, like with Darla, while others simply offer humor, as when Pedro's nightmare receives the best page of the issue. Not all of the concepts land, but there's a strong current of warmth and protective love that reinforces the themes and tone of the current series. Some of the nightmare imagery summoned is impressive, especially the more outlandish settings and proportions, but standard superhero action, like Mary's confrontations with the nightmare Captain, underwhelm. Knight Terrors: Shazam! operates by the same ill-defined dream logic of so many other miniseries in this event, but finds itself much more appreciated for binding that oddity to the heart of an already excellent ongoing series. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH #2

Knight Terrors: The Flash paints a sincerely nightmarish vision that could only be imagined from a speedster's point of view. While it would be fair to compare the ultimate irony of this story to this summer's blockbuster flop The Flash, writer Alex Paknadel distills that concept into a much more streamlined tale and artists Daniel Bayliss and Tom Derenick cast Barry's transformation in a far more terrifying light. Throughout the issue as Barry pushes himself harder and harder slowly warps his form and his actions, and that is funneled into body horror imagery that manages to repeatedly top itself. The twist is not as important as the inescapable nature of it and that feeling of being trapped makes even the ostensible freedom of super speed seem claustrophobic. While the final page tying into Knight Terrors: Night's End is functionally an advertisement, the penultimate page delivers the sudden and well earned relief of waking from a nightmare. It makes this miniseries a must-read for Flash fans and an excellent palate cleanser before The Flash enters a new creative era next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: ZATANNA #2

DC's big new crossover has given readers quite a few tie-in stories which examine some of the heroes', and the villains', darkest fears. While some have managed to justify their respective existences, the fact that many are relegated to a two issue tie-in means everything has to be wrapped in rapid succession. While Zatanna's team-up with Robotman started well enough, mixing machinery and magic in a unique way, it stumbles by bringing everything to a close in an unsatisfactory manner. Readers don't get enough time to really examine unique aspects of Zatanna's greatest fears, unfortunately exploring parts of the character that seem played out. Knight Terrors: Zatanna simply doesn't have enough going on to justify the series' existence with its conclusion, though Baldeon is able to give the limited series some just via the artwork. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 SPRIT WORLD #4 Few books feel as fresh and creatively fruitful as DC's Spirit World, and Spirit World #4 only continues that trend. The magical and often supernatural surroundings Xanthe finds themselves in immediately makes an impression and sets the series apart, even from other magic-based adventures, and the team of writer Alyssa Wong, artist Haining, and colorist Sebastian Cheng maximize the uniqueness of Xanthe's power set at every turn. It doesn't hurt to have characters like Constantine and Batgirl in the mix, but Xanthe is clearly the star of the show, and as more layers to this world are revealed, the series only becomes more compelling. Spirit World is one of my favorite new series of the year, and that doesn't look to stop anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN ANNUAL 2023 #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's no secret that Superman has quickly become one of my favorite series. Not just at DC Comics either, but in all of comics. It's probably no surprise then that I wholeheartedly recommend the Superman Annual 2023 #1, and one of its biggest strengths is in how the comic serves both new fans and those who have been with the series since day one. Superman Annual 2023 #1 is a step forward for the series thanks to stepping further into its world and exploring the extended cast, and yet, the issue also showcases all of the elements that have helped the series become in many ways a modern classic. 2023 is truly shaping up to be the year of Superman, and the Superman Annual is a perfect example as to why. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 WILDC.A.T.S #10 It's clear that Rosenberg as the writer here has a clear love of the Wildstorm universe, but it's in that love that WildC.A.T.s runs into a cadre of problems. There simply is too much going on with too many moving pieces to keep track of everything. As I've mentioned in past reviews for the series, when the series is focused on Grifter and his exploits, it finds itself, and while there are some cool action beats in this latest issue, it's wildly top heavy. In attempting to inject elements from both Wildstorm and the DC Universe, WildC.A.T.s suffers as a result. Ultimately, there's still plenty to dig with what Rosenberg, Segovia, and Derenick are doing here, the series could just be so much more than what we're given. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 WORLD'S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #2 Mark Waid has found a knack for creating modern takes on classic super heroes, without losing the cores of each character and perhaps nowhere is that better demonstrated than in his World's Finest line. While Batman/Superman tends to focus on the superheroics of the DCU, the Teen Titans throws in day to day exploits for the young heroes, to glorious effect. The characters here are infectious, especially with the likes of Donna Troy and Garth having wildly different reactions to the modern world from their respective homelands. All the characters are three dimensional here and the main threat of the issue works to further unpeel their character traits and their respective struggles without feeling like exposition. Once again, World's Finest remains the gold standard for DC Comics and I'm crossing my fingers that the trend continues. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 The Amazing Spider-Man #31 delivers a big wedding issue stuffed with back up stories to celebrate the series' 925th issue. The wedding of Randy Robertson and Janice Lincoln—attended by every superpowered mob boss in New York City—goes exactly how readers might expect (i.e. not well), but not until after the bachelor and bachelorette parties showcase just how different their social circles are. Both parties make for funny and, occasionally sentimental reading with plenty of appropriate hijinks based upon the characters involved. The wedding itself returns The Amazing Spider-Man to the incredibly strong roots of this current volume as new gangland intrigues are exposed and the blending of civilian and metahuman characters result in a relatively more grounded story. That framing with both Aunt May and Hammerhead appearing on the same page reads like the best runs of Amazing Spider-Man, even if the wedding's resolution ultimately seems a bit abrupt. There's also a killer collection of back up stories from an excellent array of writers and artists. While a couple are tied to new series announcements, many are aimed at resolving character threads left to linger. While mileage may vary between different angles of the current Spider-Man line, the inclusion of cartoonists like Albert Monteys and Cale Atkinson guarantee some hits for any reader with a sense of humor. While extended page counts and increased cover prices may test some readers' patience, Amazing Spider-Man #31 earns all of its space in a return to form for the current iteration of Amazing Spider-Man. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #4 Writer Jed MacKay set the table for the Ashen Combine to become a genuine Avengers-level threat, and that promise is realized in Avengers #4. The issue splits the focus and spotlights Thor, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America, and saving Vision and Captain Marvel for a later issue. As each villain has been prime to throw down with a particular member of the team, that plays out exactly as you expect, with the Ashen Combine's impressive array of abilities more than a match for the team. Sometimes this works in the book's favor, like in the case of Iron Man vs. The Citysmith, a battle that absolutely shines and disturbs due to how creatively Citysmith's abilities are utilized by artist C.F. Villa and colorist Federico Lee. The artwork throughout the entire issue is actually stellar, but Thor and Scarlet Witch's don't feel quite as distinct as the Citysmith's fight with Iron Man. The MVPs of the book however are Black Panther and Captain America. While they don't actually fight anyone, their dialogue is rich with tension and unease, and their exchanges yield some of my favorite moments from the issue. Vision and Captain Marvel are up next, but Black Panther and Captain America could easily steal the show there too, and I wouldn't be mad in the least. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #2 There are some elements of Dark Tempest that are proving to be delightful, but a lot of the ordeal comes across as unfortunately clunky. Ann Nocenti's script is the perfect encapsulation of this, delivering genuine pathos one moment, and patronizing dialogue towards Carol or those around her the next. Paolo Villanelli's art is a bit more consistent, bringing elements of grand spectacle and intriguing panel construction. But by and large, Dark Tempest is leaving a lot to be desired. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Children of the Vault #1 lands with an energy, relevance, and sense of big comics fun that compares favorably to the heights of Wildstorm 25 years ago. Its eponymous heroes (?) arrive to confront a problem that complicates any notions of black-and-white morality. Paired against two of the X-Men's most stalwart anti-heroes with giant guns, they promise to tackle the existential terrors of our moment in a bold fashion that will manage to entertain with a wry smile and dark sense of humor. This series is shaping up to be the silver lining of Hellfire Gala 2023 and perhaps a whole lot more. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE – ALPHA #1 With flames and snikts aplenty, the debut of Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance is exactly what it needs to be. Despite being virtually one in the same, pitting the two characters together (albeit temporarily) is a genius move as they both share the same moral compass and ideals. Percy's multi-timeline script provides some flexibility to the story at hand, taking readers on an introduction complete with everything needed to know. Furthermore, few working artists can draw Ghost Rider as well as Geoff Shaw, the perfect cherry on the top of this Vengeance-filled sundae. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5 This new era of the Guardians still continues to be absolutely outstanding. As the team prepares for its biggest battle yet against Grootfall, the character dynamics and nuggets of lore get revealed in a charming manner through Collin Kelly and Jacskon Lanzing's script. Kev Walker's art, especially when things get especially outlandish, is nothing short of stellar. I can not wait to see where this book goes next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IMMORTAL X-MEN #14 The opening pages of Immortal X-Men #14 recall the events of the X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 special, which should be redundant, but it's not. Where that special was all blunt shock and awe, Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck present a haunting portrait of Charles Xavier torturing himself by replaying the events of the evening over and over in his head. Werneck's depiction of Xavier's haggard, sunken face goes to the next level, the coloring appearing slightly more detached from the linework than usual as if Xavier's flesh is coming unmoored from his body. Gillen offers no descriptive text, no words beyond those repeating in Xavier's mind, which traps the reader as much in those moments as Xavier has been. It's all the storytelling grace and cleverness that the Hellfire Gala special's blunt execution lacked. The rest of the issue is heavy on religious themes, beginning with the playful title "Sympathy for the Scarlet Witch" juxtaposed against the familiar "No More Mutants" refrain, harkening back to Wanda's former position as the mutant devil and noting that Professor X has now committed an act (or least believe he has) on the same scale as what turned her into the boogeyman for an entire culture. Now Xavier stands like the last angel guarding Eden, Sebastian Shaw has sold his soul (for what is a mutant soul if not their gift) to the devil, and Exodus has become a Moses figure leading his people through the literal desert. Gillen and company have interpreted the Fall of X to be in the same vein as the Fall of Man, and that's a gripping direction to take the series. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #9 Miles' battle with Hobgoblin consumes almost all of this month's issue as a particularly fearsome throwdown hints at a broader conspiracy and mysteries set to unfold for months to come. The action sequences between the two are excellent with Hobgoblin portrayed as a powerful antagonist despite their own confusion. Federico Vicentini captures the villain's costume and transforms what can be cartoonish into something quite intimidating. Not all of the action flows clearly, though, specifically the battle's resolution which requires additional explanation after the fact. While Miles and Hobgoblin's dialogue seeds elements of mind control and goblin networks that have been addressed in various forms across years of Marvel comics, they lack a great deal of context here and readers unwilling to dig through back issues may find themselves waiting months to get a sense of exactly what just occurred. Starling's encounter with a robot delivers a lot more laughs and a sense of clarity in contrast. While Miles Morales: Spider-Man #9 makes a strong case for Hobgoblin as a recurring villain in the series, it struggles to set up exactly what that means for the story of characters going forward and never manages to escape the scene it starts over the course of 20 pages. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 RED GOBLIN #7 Normie and Rascal are front and center in Red Goblin #7, but they aren't the issue's biggest winners. That award goes to the Goblin Knight and Tim, as writer Alex Paknadel quickly showcases a clear rapport between the two enemies turned allies and endears both to readers throughout the issue in a major way. Until now I wasn't exactly invested in the Goblin King's power play, but with how things have played out during the double cross, I'm clearly invested now. That's not to say that Normie, Rascal, and Miles don't have great scenes here, it's just that I was more taken with the book's other major story thread. Artist Jan Bazaldua and Rafael Pimentel and colorists David Muriel and Dono Sanchez-Almara deliver thrilling action sequences, and though two battles are interwoven throughout, they each carry their own energy and feel altogether unique. Red Goblin's most notable duo might have taken a bit of a backseat here, but the series as a whole looks to have benefited from it in the long run, and this series continues to only get better with time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SILK #4 Writer Emily Kim's new Silk series has been at its best when harnessing the dream side of its narrative into use with the artwork. Luckily for artist IG Guara, Silk #4 not only has its fair share of fun dream moments but brings its wildest looking monster to the forefront for some slick action. Guara gets to display his firm grasp on paneling as the big action beats are paced out in a great way. Though the series hasn't always been consistent with its ability to tell its story seamlessly, including this issue, where the ending goes is still something to keep an eye on. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 This Spider-Man Annual is less a book about Spider-Man and more another chapter in the "Contest of Chaos" event. That's not a total knock on this individual issue, but it's certainly not what anyone wants out of what promises to be a Spider-Man story. Not to mention Spider-Man's dialogue here just really doesn't land well. As another chapter in the "Chaos" event, it's okay. Nothing too surprising or interesting, but there's at least a little fun to be had. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR WARS #37 When it comes to thinking of droids in the galaxy far, far away, everyone is quick to single out C-3PO, R2-D2, or BB-8, which overlooks the synthetic elements that made Lobot such a memorable presence in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The Scourge operating system introduced in Star Wars: Dark Droids takes hold of Lobot, putting Lando Calrissian in a precarious position. With Lobot tapping into outdated circuitry and mechanics, he puts the entire Rebel Alliance in danger, leaving Lando with few options in regards to saving his friend he has a years-long history with. This debut chapter in the upcoming Dark Droids event only hints at some of what's to come in the future, and given that the story doesn't focus on any of the more iconic droids from the franchise (yet), our interest has been piqued in regards to how Lobot's future will impact the overall franchise. Despite being a chapter in the proper Star Wars comic series, it feels like the beginning of a side mission for Lando and Lobot, one we never really knew we needed but are excited to learn more about. Additionally, the tease of droids that live in Jabba's Palace already has our minds racing of what sort of terrors could unfold in that iconic location just over the horizon. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – MAX REBO #1 Similar to a figure like Sy Snootles, Max Rebo has a legacy of being little more than a punchline among Star Wars fans, having only briefly appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi before The Mandalorian confirmed the musician's survival. In this one-shot, we learn a bit more about Max and his overall depressive existence, knowing that life in Jabba's Palace almost certainly means death, either by intention or accident, for him and anyone else who comes through the doors. Understandably, Jabba's death at the hands of Leia poses Max with some interesting opportunities, which lead him to the musician we see in the Disney+ series. With Max being little more than an interesting-looking creature in Return of the Jedi, we hadn't expected to learn he was so emotionally conflicted and despondent about his own mortality, which will take readers some time to adjust to. Once we come to grips with the gravitas of this position, we're given less a story about Max and more a story about the inner workings and personal connections between a variety of characters who inhabited Jabba's Palace. This does make the opening of Return of the Jedi feel a bit more layered and complex when we go back and watch it, though this book does little to offer much more than surface-level insight into what makes Max so unique or why he was worth his own one-shot. Fans of the character should check out this expansion of his lore, but the book doesn't do much more to justify such an expounding. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 CON & ON #2 While the first issue of the series seemed overly eager to get its knives out for the larger comics industry, Con & On #2 is a little more focused on its larger story and the evolution of its characters from then to now (a sizable leap forward has happened in the story). Writer Paul Cornell has some funnier jokes this time around, with artist Marika Cresta and colorist Paul Little continuing to really grasp the reality of what these events look like. The pair nail the varied look of people working in comics, while also showcasing how little progress has actually happened. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 DAMN THEM ALL #7 Damn Them All returns this week and makes clear that the best new horror series in all of comics isn't going anywhere, but it certainly promises to get even wilder as angels enter the picture. The newest issue reestablishes the status quo in a London plagued by human-controlled demons and a conspiracy of oligarchs as Ellie seeks out a solution. Her travels through London provide Charlie Adlard abundant opportunities to showcase some career-best work. The urban labyrinth evokes a potent mood of mystery, especially when enhanced by Sofie Dodgson's coloring that evoke a wide array of somber greens, blues, and grays to cast shadows on detailed establishing panels. Combine those gritty details with the effervescent glow of incorporeal beings, and it makes for a tremendous light show. Damn Them All #7 places several new hooks into the story as both Ellie's past and a future with genuinely terrifying angels threaten to emerge, but it's the casting of Glasya-Labolas as a mundane dog that brings the greatest charm to this issue. In both forms, the demon is developed as a uniquely devoted companion bound to emotionally invest readers in this cast of anti-heroic figures. Wherever all of these developments are heading, it's bound to be a hellish experience and I, for one, cannot wait for the next issue to arrive. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DWELLINGS #1 Imagine telling dark and terrifying cult horror stories through the lens of a Peanuts comic strip. In a nutshell, that's exactly what Dwellings is, and it is fantastic. Using the art and style of our childhoods to deliver real fear is such an effective idea. If anything, the feeling of safety usually provided by the style adds to the unsettling vibe of the book. There are two stories in this issue, one that follows the rise of a serial killer and another that deals with a demonic possession cult. Both are absolute home runs that you will be thinking about for days. What a disturbing little treat this book is. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The plot of The Enfield Gang Massacre is far from revolutionary. In fact, some would argue it's not even a fresh or reimagined story. Where it sets itself apart, however, is the tremendous amount of work put into character development in just under 30 pages, giving readers an entire set of characters to understand and see inside-and-out in record time. At no point does Condon's script stall, nor does it clip along too fast. Instead, it's all expertly paced and is unabashedly itself, refusing to bend or break in an attempt to reinvent the wheel. This story knows exactly what it wants to be, and it executes that plan flawlessly. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 GARGOYLES: DARK AGES #2 After a dynamite debut last month, Gargoyles: Dark Ages #2 takes a step back this time around. In lieu of the world-building that made last month's issue (and this property as a whole) that much more incredible, is a rushed story that sets the title back. Though Drew Moss' lineart continues to do wonders for this animated-based property, which brings across the tone of the show it's based on exceptionally well, a lukewarm script does no favors at it drags readers in far too many directions with bizarre pacing and questionable paneling. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GHOSTLORE #4 Ghostlore #4 sees Harmony and her father fully going on different paths now and something that the issue does well is that it illustrates both of those paths – Harmony leaving her father behind to figure things out on her own as her father seems to fall deeper into a crueler side of their "gift". Between the two is the larger mystery of whatever is going on in the supernatural world – here in the form of a girl from another century who condemned a witch and saw horrors in return. All three narratives are fascinating and this is a very well-done book overall. The only real "miss" here is that things feel very slow. It feels almost like the story has paused in a sense, though it's a pause that takes things deeper, so it's not really that bad. This is just such a good story, it's okay to take a moment here. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #2 It wasn't until the final page of this issue that I recognized I wanted to continue reading Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons, but the second issue has turned me around. While it's not immediately evident, characterizing all three of the men involved in the storyteller's interrogation and developing stakes in the present moment as well provides a neat balance to the narrative (along with plenty of hamfisted historical references). The larger part of the tale finally arrives at the question of how 15th century pirates fared in an encounter with Godzilla and Monster Island; it even finds a method to showcase Godzilla's terrifying power without immediately murdering its entire cast. These moments of epic scale falter under a style that struggles to showcase detail or depth, leaving a shattering ship looking like a pile of lumber. The appearance of relatively smaller encounters on the island fare better as enormous fauna emerge and the pirates push forward. Although the narrator's voice remains hokey and the artwork struggles to showcase key images, Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons #2 provides plenty of fun era-appropriate details and a hook good enough to keep readers on the line before it ends. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 HAUNT YOU TO THE END #3 The team explores a crumbling oil platform in Haunt You To The End #3 and uncovers a variety of horrors and hints at the dark forces lurking on the adjacent island. This initial foray into the setting is constructed to fit neatly within the confines of a single issue and serve as an appetizer of sorts for the haunted manor set to be investigated next. Ghostly apparitions and voices appear to confuse and disorient different team members – making excellent use of lettering effects. However, the depiction of the crew in nearly identical environmental suits makes it difficult to track the action in many sequences, especially as the perspective jumps to different areas of the rig on the same page. Only small details, like rosary beads or aviators, distinguish some characters while many blur together. Given the subtle nature of the ghostly infractions and resulting confusion, it undermines the tension throughout the back half of the issue. Haunt You To The End is certainly heating up, but it's difficult to make out what's happening through the haze on these pages. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #16 A fan favorite takes center stage in House of Slaughter #16, as a new arc follows White Mask Bait on a quest to draw a nest of monsters out of the shadows. While Bait is clearly a focal point, writer Sam Johns also takes the opportunity to uncover more history and lore regarding the Order and its international branches, along with drawing out more backstory on the White Masks themselves. Artist Letizia Cadonici, colorist Francesco Segala, and letterer Justin Birch create a world that feels right in line with the established Order of St. George aesthetic and yet still feels distinct in its own ways, and Bait's Totem allows for some unique imagery that you won't find with other members of the Order. The scenario has been teed up quite nicely, and issue #17 is all set to shift into overdrive. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 KAYA #10 Kaya #10 centers Jin's experience as he lies seemingly comatose amongst his captor and briefly addresses Kaya and her new companion Runt's own journey to recover him. The interiority of Jin's dreams (or, perhaps, nightmares) deliver a visual odyssey in which colors, layouts, and even lettering are all used to develop a distinct experience. There's a magical tone to the experience that utilizes contrasts and inversions to both depict Jin's state of mind and the history that led to his current position. The strands of the story left in the waking world also serve to enhance readers' understanding of this strange place, providing additional depth to the Poison Lands and their peoples. Altogether, it makes for an incredibly immersive issue and prepares readers for a quickly developing climax as a wide array of factions prepare to converge and decide Jin's fate. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KILLER QUEENS 2: KINGS, NOT WINGS #1 Killer Queens 2 goes live with its first issue this week, and it brings pride to the stars. As our wayfaring heroes find themselves celebrating their sexuality, another hard-to-pass mission comes around with a high price. But when a sibling rivalry gets in the way, all bets are off for our kings and queens. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 THE MADNESS #1 The Madness #1 feels like a comic that's been in hiding for 20 years. Like many of AWA's comics, ACO affects a Bryan Hitch-like "widescreen comics" style. Paired with J. Michael Straczynski's story about normalized but morally comprised superhero types, it's the type of comic that oversaturated the market during the post-Authority era. That said, those stories have become less common these days, and perhaps there's an appeal to revisiting them now. If such an appeal exists, I'm not sure The Madness' creative team are aware of it. The story follows a super-thief who decides they're ready to retire and, for some reason, thinks that stealing from the Saudi royal family will be the job that won't follow her home and instead let her fade into memory. Instead, she and her family bombed in retaliation in a page of the over-the-top atrocity that tends to accompany this brand of superhero story. The bombing causes something to happen, but we know too little about the nature of the thief's powers to understand what it means or what type of story will follow, but safe money is on "violent, superhero revenge." There's not much else to it at this point. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MASKERADE #7 Maskerade has reached its penultimate issue, but it's still unclear about how it feels about its titular character. She feels right at home in a world that revels in depravity, but it's unclear if the book supports her poisonous desire for revenge or chastises it. This issue in particular walks right up to the line of giving an answer by explaining a crucial aspect of her backstory, but then swings back in the other direction in the final pages as though the reader is supposed to laugh right along with the uncomfortable punchlines. Will the final issue make somehow stick the landing? Who's to say? -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MECH CADETS #1 Mech Cadets, picking up right where Mech Cadet Yu left off, is a ton of fun. The first issue may not be the dramatic, bombastic #1 that you might expect from a "return to the world of..." kind of series, but it's character driven, with heart and humor, and certainly does its job of setting up excitement for Netflix's planned animated series based on the property. The simple style that Takeshi Miyazawa brings to Greg Pak's script makes you feel like maybe there's something a little sinister going on between the clean, smooth surface, and there is... but it's probably not what you're expecting. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 MURDER INC.: JAGGER ROSE #4 Fresh off an action-heavy issue of the series, Murder Inc.: Jagger Rose #4 brings a quieter version but doesn't forget to bring every ounce of style that it can muster. Michael Avon Oeming once again brings his trademark style, splash pages, and paneling to the series with remarkable effect. Instead of showing off his action chops, this issue Oeming (aided by colorist Taki Soma) grounds himself in drama and character, confirming that, yes, he can do it all. Brian Michael Bendis' writing continues to push things into new territory that is unique while still firmly in this weird noir world that the pair have created. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext