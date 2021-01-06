Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/6/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Eternals #1, Future State: Wonder Woman #1, and Sengi and Tembo #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #7 Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 had a heavy task, serving as the conclusion to an epic and universe-scale event that also required setting the foundation for DC’s multiverse and the line-wide takeover of Future State. That’s a tall order, and for the most part, Death Metal made it happen. Writer Scott Snyder, artist Greg Capullo, inker Jonathan Glapion, and colorist FCO Plascencia created a massive and action-packed battle on the ground while simultaneously continuing to spotlight the heroism and leadership of Wonder Woman in a one on one with The Batman Who Laughs, and while there are many moving parts here in regards to both, they ultimately delivered a rollercoaster of emotions that any event of this scale demands. The Bat Family especially gets some truly memorable scenes, though Superman and Lex Luthor also get a piece of the pie. As for setting up that multiverse, Snyder is able to give the heroes a fresh start, reset the stage for the multiverse, and set up new futures and possibilities in equal measure by issue’s end. That said, this is as far from new reader-friendly as you can get, and even some longtime fans might have their heads spinning for a minute. Still, for how ambitious it is and all that it sets the stage for, this is a stellar finale, and if you’re looking for a series that shows how important Wonder Woman is to the greater fabric of the DC Universe, look no further. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #6 The Dreaming: Waking Hours writer G. Willow Wilson teams with guest artist Javier Rodriguez for the two-part "Intermezzo" story beginning in issue #6. Rodriguez couldn't be a more natural fit for The Dreaming. He eschews traditional panels and borders and instead forms scenes within pieces of the environment. A door, a window, a crowd, a human silhouette; these all are structures to pace Wilson's story about the magic of human connection. Rodriguez also loves using wide shots to create flowing time-lapse storytelling seen from adventurous angles. The issue is breathtaking to look at, and Wilson wisely chooses to use sparse captions to convey the narrative and avoid cluttering the page with text. The Dreaming: Waking Hours #6 is a delightful feast for the eyes. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: THE FLASH #1 Whereas most of the DC slate has decided to put new heroes in the roles of Future State, Flash instead leaves us with Barry in the driver's seat and it's most certainly a mixed bag. The idea of seeing Barry lead a team of speedsters who are using Rogue weapons to fight crime is a good one, but the issue itself is plagued far too much with stilted dialogue and grimdark scenarios that wipe any potential fun to be had here. Perhaps future issues will make better use of the many, many elements used here, but this initial chapter needs a spit shine. --Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: HARLEY QUINN #1 There are a lot of big concepts at play with DC's "Future State" and while that might seem like a big gamble, Future State: Harley Quinn #1 is exactly the breath of fresh air you would hope this glimpse into the possible future of the DC Universe would hold—and does it with an incredible reverence for the core of who Harley Quinn is. The issue sees Harley captured by a reformed Scarecrow and asked to use her skills to capture villains loose in the city. However, people underestimate Harley and Stephanie Phillips leans beautifully and fully into the idea that Harley is more than what people want to give her credit for. She's smart, shrewd, tactical while still being very much Harley Quinn. Simone Di Meo and Tamra Bonvillain absolutely slay it on art and color and Troy Peteri's lettering is another epic standout. The whole book is just incredible and easily one of the best Future State offerings. This book is a knockout. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #1 When comic books have more than one story contained between their covers it is usually a mixed bag. One or even two of the stories might be solid, but usually the rest are lacking. That is not the case with Future State: The Next Batman #1. All three stories, the titular "The Next Batman," an Outsiders story, and an Arkham Knights story, are impressively done, with each story building on this new version of Gotham in unique ways. The stand out is the lead story, however with John Ridley's "The Next Batman" working surprisingly well with a mystery as to who is under the Batman cowl (we already know because DC decided to spoil it early, but the actual book sets the mystery up brilliantly.) What's fantastic here is that this Gotham feels like the real world in a way current versions of Gotham just do not. The art is fantastic in this story—and across the whole book, generally—but the real standout for the whole issue is Tamra Bonvillain's colors. This is a bold book and it's masterfully done and a great launch into "Future State." -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN OF METROPOLIS #1 The idea of Jonathan Kent taking over for his father is definitely an idea that can be mined for some interesting storytelling, and while there are elements of that in this Future State installment, it tends to miss the mark in its main story. The issue does however manage to find some solid ground beneath its feet with its two backup stories that lay out the city of Metropolis in a new Mr. Miracle and Guardian. A mixed bag of an issue, but there's some solid ground work in the stories it presents. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SWAMP THING #1 “Future State” provides creators an opportunity to test out bold new concepts with characters typically resigned to playing the hits and Future State: Swamp Thing takes full advantage of that opportunity. It leaps into a post-apocalyptic scenario in which the looming consequences of climate change have taken the planet back from humanity, and it presents this changed future by considering both the violence and recovery made possible in the wake of near-extinction. Swamp Thing and his kin are considered as distinct beings with lush backdrops and succinct introductions—providing readers all they need to immerse themselves in this new future. There is a familiar cliffhanger premise dropped at the issue’s end, but it’s the implied question that’s far more interesting as the debut considers humanity both a uniquely compelling and destructive force without arriving at any conclusion. It should be fascinating to see what sort of judgment it delivers on a species bent on their own destruction as well their planet’s. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: WONDER WOMAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Future State: Wonder Woman #1 might not be the comic that some readers are expecting, but that makes it even more of a joy to behold. Like its protagonist, it jumps right out of the gate with its weapons drawn and a smile upon its face, and with Joelle Jones, Jordie Bellaire, and Clayton Cowles expertly bringing the story to life, the end result is genuinely infectious to read. This is the kind of Wonder Woman story that honors exactly what the mantle means while also reclaiming it for a new generation, and it's done with a playfulness and feminine power that would make William Moulton Marston proud. Whether as Wonder Woman or Wonder Girl, It's clear that Yara Flor is shaping up to be a pivotal character within the DC universe, and this debut issue sets an incredibly high bar for her future appearances. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 GENERATIONS: SHATTERED #1 I wasn’t quite sure what to expect from Generations: Shattered, but to my surprise what I discovered is a relatively self-contained and incredibly entertaining time-traveling sprawl through DC history. Writers Dan Jurgens, Andy Schmidt, and Robert Venditti created their own Magnificent Seven (or Eight in this case) adventure with a time travel spin, utilizing the wealth of eras to put together a delightful group of heroes that also happens to showcase the many personalities and aspects of DC’s grand universe. It’s hilarious to see ego-driven heroes like Booster Gold and Sinestro bounce off of characters like Steel, Dr. Light, and 1939 Batman, and Kamandi’s attempts at trying to reconcile everything that’s happening while also being the pseudo leader opens up unexpected but welcome comedic opportunities. On the art side of the equation, a talented roster of artists pass the baton throughout the issue, which can be jarring at times (especially towards the end), though throughout most of the issue the styles are similar enough to keep you immersed. The first few pages by Ivan Reis and Joe Prado start off especially strong, and other highlights include John Romita Jr. and Danny Miki, Yanick Paquette, and Rags Morales, just to name a few. Granted the villain is a little by the numbers, at least thus far, but a compelling final page hook could change that. Generations: Shattered was a most welcome surprise, and Generations: Forged can’t get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56 The Amazing Spider-Man #56 unravels a clever strategy that only the likes of Norman Osborne and Mary Jane Watson could pull through. The emotional update shares Norman's truest thoughts about fatherhood as he makes a deal with the devil to save his son. But at the end, a cliffhanger involving Spider-Man has cast doubts on Norman's true intentions. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 ETERNALS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Readers looking for a strong character-driven story serving study on the likes of Ikaris, Sprite, and the remaining Eternals will find Gillen and Ribić's Eternals #1 to be a delightful read. Readers looking for something akin to a blockbuster event may need to keep looking, save for an epic, applause-inducing cliffhanger. It's an intriguing new start for readers new and old, alike and, at the very least, it's evident this creative team is setting out to establish a definitive take for one of Marvel's biggest unproven ideas. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10 Al Ewing writes the absolute best tie-in issues in superhero comics today. Full stop. Guardians of the Galaxy #10 is ostensibly a tie-in to "King in Black." However, Knull's shenanigans are altered within the context of this issue to expand upon the series' many expanding threads without requiring a change in direction or excessive explanation. Peter Quill's recent return is clarified in battle with the symbiote god and the focus is placed on Quill and his rapidly evolving nature. Key elements from the jaw-dropping issue #9 return and deliver a sequence that transforms darkness into sunlight in a truly stunning fashion. Even readers who could care less about "King in Black"—myself included—can understand this issue's antagonist with ease and see how his inclusion builds to something greater for the characters and events of this specific series. It is a seamless inclusion that also delivers a spacefaring battle that is a delight to take in without ever reading as apart from the series to date. It seems as if Guardians of the Galaxy can take do no wrong as even it's tie-ins deliver excellent, self-contained storytelling from cover to cover. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 HELLIONS #8 There are no accidents in this cast of characters. Hellions #8 takes what seems like a sidequest and finds opportunities to characterize and advance nearly every individual involved in surprising new ways. Even Empath—who seemed a one-note psychopath, albeit a fascinating one-note psychopath—discovers opportunities for growth in these pages. Greycrow, Nanny, and Cameron Hodge are all individuals that many readers would have been unable to recognize a year ago, yet in these pages they have quickly found space to offer complexity that is undeniably human, especially when the point is to define them as anything but that. Hellions proves that there are no small players in the X-Men and Zeb Wells and company are incapable of occupying small roles in one of the most consistently rewarding series at the start of "Reign of X." -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 IRON MAN #5 There's something really, unabashedly beautiful about this Iron Man run, which consistently finds ways to honor both the decades-long weirdness of Tony Stark's comic history, as well as the gravity and nuance of what he means in today's society. As Tony braces for the next battle against Korvac, he recruits a team of unexpected Marvel characters—who only make the ensuing events more surprising and heartwrenching. Christopher Cantwell has a brilliant grasp on Tony, Patsy, and every other character within these proceedings, even as he is unafraid to put them through the proverbial wringer. The script—especially juxtaposed with Cafu's art and Frank D'Armata's colors—turns into a moody, weird, and brilliant story, one that shows just what Iron Man is capable of as a Marvel title and a Marvel character. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 JUGGERNAUT #5 Fabian Nicieza and Ron Garney's new series comes to a mostly satisfying conclusion, wrapping up an unexpected and moving narrative featuring the titular villain turned do-gooder. The final issue is light on the unstoppable running and more focused on the emotional fallout of the entire story, cementing its place as a unique Juggernaut tale but also making sure it remains a little more timely. Garney's artwork continues to impress though with even the sequences of a kinder, gentler Juggernaut carrying all the weight and gravitas that he commands. Colorist Matt Milla has done an exceptional job throughout the series as well, bringing a shade to Juggernaut's new armor that should become the standard. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1 Jane Foster's travels between the lands of the living and the dead have consistently played host to some of the hero's most bizarre and unsettling encounters, and it's no different in the "King in Black" story. The way her peaceful journey with Sentry dissolves into chaos without warning speaks to the unpredictability of the spaces she explores between worlds, and a backdrop looking like an unfinished canvas only adds to the eeriness. Like two enclosed conflicts that drifted into each other, the merging of her quest with another's was done seamlessly and left lingering questions to pursue in the next chapters. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #2 Having M.O.D.O.K. team up with Tony Stark to sneak into a villain's convention winds up being just as fun as you'd expect, but M.O.D.O.K.'s inner turmoil about the memories of his family gives the book a surprising amount of depth. Hopefully, that carries over into the show. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22 After the culmination of 20+ issues previously, the latest Miles Morales: Spider-Man takes things back to basics and even though a smaller story is welcome, this one doesn't hit all the marks. Saladin Ahmed takes the script to interesting places, with developments that should have happened to some characters years ago, while also meandering throughout much of the narrative. Artist Natacha Bustos brings a unique flair to the visual style of the series, which works for a more self-contained story with personal stakes, but also doesn't quite mesh with the look of the series' other 21 issues. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #5 Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom's start for Marvel's Ultraman series reaches its satisfying conclusion, with artist Francesco Manna delivering all of the kaiju fighting action that we signed up for in the first issue. Some moments of bizarre body proportions and weird perspective cause eyebrow raising during the action sequences but overall it's the kind of slick, stylistic fighting that feels reminiscent of the series of old and works on the page. The only real detriment in this chapter is the needlessly wordy nature of some pages, which get cluttered by endless exposition. In the end, it's fun though, and sets up the stage for the next chapter well. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #8 Who knew that the pairing of Spider-Woman and Octavia Vermis would turn out to be so utterly delightful? It's not what I expected in the least, but writer Karla Pacheco has found quite the dynamic duo. Octavia and Jessica's personalties and perhaps more surprisingly their styles of humor play off of each other extremely well, forming a rather violent odd couple that I can't help but want more of. Pacheco also continues to push Jessica in confrontational directions, and with each bridge burned you can't help but think of the long-term ramifications of this storyline, though that's also what makes this story resonate. As a side note, all villains need volcano lairs. That's not really pertinent to this review, but simply a fact. Speaking of, artist Pere Perez and colorist Frank D'Armata deliver a stellar looking volcano lair and some wonderfully brutal fight sequences that do so much of the talking without saying a word, illustrating how far the serum and her current predicament is pushing Jess, and she's never looked more lethal. Throw in that last page and you've got yet one more example of why this series is a must for any fan of the character. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS #10 Awakening an ancient droid comes with its drawbacks, as the deal struck between the Rebellion and the translated takes a serious toll on a new ally, forcing Lando to call into question whether he wants to be a Rebel in the first place. Meanwhile, Starlight Squadron springs into action, with their mission potentially bringing with it fatal consequences. This chapter strikes the right balance between embracing familiar dynamics between beloved characters while also exploring new and unseen mythology in the wake of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Lando might have appeared as a "hero" in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but it's clear he was apprehensive about enlisting with the Rebellion, as we also get to see brave heroes outside of the core cast coming to the forefront. This balance of new and old characters is what draws readers to this title, with this installment being an exemplary example of its potential. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1 This new era of Star Wars has a lot of great characters to explore, and a couple of decent mysteries are set up in the first issue of this comic. The art is as bright and hopeful as the tone of the entire High Republic project. However, if you haven't read the kickoff novel for High Republic, there's a lot that just feels missing from this issue's story. There's a little too much connective tissue for casual fans to just jump in and get a knockout comic on its own. It's a very good issue, but expect to be using Google quite a bit. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #3 There is a lot going on in Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black #3. Not only does the issue start to pull together the attack on the Black Knight from the previous issue and give us very much a "the story to now" from Spider-Man himself, but it also uses a good bit of exposition to sort of explain what Kang is doing, why Rocket is there, and then brings Captain Marvel into things. It's very much a "filler" issue in that it has to bring some pretty disparate threads together for the next stage of the story and it can be a little bulky to read in spots, but the story and its writing here is strong enough that it feels less like exposition and window dressing and more like a necessary chapter. There are just enough details and just enough action. A lot here still doesn't make sense—that's the nature of the "King in Black" story generally—but this issue gives readers a much more firm understanding of where they are and where they're going next. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THOR #11 Nic Klein is a force to be reckoned with when he's got a pen in his hand. Nothing in this issue is groundbreaking or brand new, but it's the way in which every frame is consistently intriguing. The story woven by Cates is an interesting, albeit sometimes confusing one, but it's Klein who continues to steal the show. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #32 Venom #32 is Cobello's best work on the Cates Venom run, and it's really not all that close. What felt like an excuse to keep Eddie Brock around longer is actually a thoughtful exploration of accepting fate and dealing with consequences. Trapping Eddie's spirit in the Hive is almost as good a move as killing him off in the first place. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FACTOR #6 X-Factor #6, now clear of the "X of Swords" mega-crossover, sits down to solve its first "real" mystery on Krakoa, which focuses on Siryn's repeated deaths. I'm glad that, after five issues, the team is finally given an intriguing case to solve, which I have consistently pegged as a weakness of the series. While the comic struggles a bit with wordiness at times (it feels like every character in every panel has something to say), writer Leah Williams' strength continues to be strong characterization rooted in paying respect to even more obscure X-Books. There's a lot that X-Men readers should enjoy about the comic, and I'm glad that X-Factor is also doing the yeoman's work of fleshing out some of the weirder questions of Krakoan culture. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #21 Buffy the Vampire Slayer #21 pulls away from the drama in Sunnydale to give us the backstory on Anya, the proprietor of the local magic shop who is much more than she seems. The greatest strength of BOOM!'s rebooted Buffy series has been its willingness to reckon with certain questionable elements of the television series that went unchecked in its original run. Anya here is, again, an immortal who enacts vengeance on behalf of wronged women. But here, her wrath is directed towards perhaps the strongest bastion of institutional misogyny in the Buffyverse, the Watcher's council, which continues to use the young women who inherit the Slayer's mantle like tools to be discarded. Jordie Bellaire and & Jeremy Lambert's narrative gets murky as we find out that Anya was once a Watcher herself, the last woman to serve in the role (noteworthy since there were still women on the council in the original series). Andrés Genolet's artwork is similarly murky, with hard to parse action scenes and difficult-to-identify characters. There's a strong concept here, but the execution isn't doing it any justice. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CROSSOVER #3 The injection of random comic book characters into the Crossover story can be exciting, but the wait for "who will show up next" detracts from where Cates is trying to go. The narrative is solid and the art is great, but the hook gets too distracting throughout this issue for it to be as excellent as its predecessors. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 GETTING IT TOGETHER #4 This serves as the end (for now) of Getting It Together—and it definitely goes out on a high note. After the eclectic ensemble storytelling of the past three issues, this installment largely shifts the focus on Lauren, albeit with a few of the other characters in her orbit. That decision honestly works in the series’ favor, creating a more comprehensive tone for the series’ disparate parts, and telling a heartfelt story about the creative process and self-identity. With both the narrative and the art, this is the kind of slice-of-life comic that feels incredibly immersive and earnest, and it ties a bow on the series’ arc in a way that leaves the door open for more stories—but doesn’t necessarily require it. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 INKBLOT #5 Inkblot #5 tells a sweet tale of brotherly bonding that mixes itself with magical mischief from one curious kitty. When our time-traveling feline finds itself in a magical jungle, things get hairy when a boulder monster appears, but a fun rescue mission ends the issue on a reassuring note that fans will enjoy. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 KNOCK EM DEAD #2 In its second issue, Eliot Rahal and Mattia Monaco's Knock 'Em Dead becomes something like Fight Club but built around wannabe standup comedian. Following his accident, Pryor seems possessed by the spirit of the fellow comedian he was riding with during the crash. In addition to inheriting his comedy chops, Pryor's also displaying symptoms of a toxic personality, lashing out at the sister that's supported him. On the one hand, Pryor has inherited the attitude of his "writing partner," or it could be trauma that Pryor hasn't processed following his near-death experience. Monaco's pencils, coupled with Matt Milla's colors, create a grimy atmosphere and unnerving moments when the story's supernatural side comes to the fore. Knock 'Em Dead is shaping up to a satisfying slice of horror-drama. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE LAST WITCH #1 The Last Witch is a bit predictable, but in a charming, Saturday morning cartoon kind of way. Unique birthmarks, birthdays lining up with significant and ominous holidays, and talks of special teas only a few know how to craft all guide eyes towards a likely outcome long before we’ll reach it. Removing that kind of guesswork—or at least alleviating it—allows us to instead better enjoy the adventures of Saoirse and Brahm through the lens of a sibling relationship that quickly grows on you. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 NINJA NUNS: BAD HABITS DIE HARD #1 Do you like nuns? Do you like ninjas? If you answered "yes" to both of these questions, then you'll surely enjoy Ninja Nuns: Bad Habits Die Hard, as the premise delivers exactly what the title implies. Both in title and in tone, the book is reminiscent of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in that the absurdity of the title perfectly describes what the book is about. Featuring a number of writer/artist combos, each story manages to be different enough from one another to feel unique while also befitting of the book's name, giving readers phrases like "Mary Mag slaps" or the "God of Tantric Constipation," making the book feel wholly original and button-pushing for the more pious crowd. However, if you answered "no" to either preceding question, the book rarely elevates itself above its title, with each page merely feeling like an extension of the book's name without offering anything to win over those with only a passing interest. The book is quite niche and manages to lean into its conceit effectively enough, though it never succeeds beyond its wacky premise. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext