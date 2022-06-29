Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/29/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman/Catwoman #12, The Variants #1, and Public Domain #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1044 While the issue is a bit slow to take off and the story at moments feels a little like it's missing elements of the story, the bulk of this issue does a lot to push the Warworld story forward and closer to its conclusion and does so with continued looks at the humanity of Superman. Admittedly, this issue probably isn't the strongest of the series because of its bits-and-pieces feel and as compared to the previous issue's focus, but those pieces do start to come together. The best aspect of the issue, however, isn't the primary story. It's the backup story that takes us back to Earth to deal with Thao-La and sees Kara step up brilliantly. It's pretty interesting and feels like solid set up for the future. Across both stories, the stand out is the art, especially the main story. If there is one thing that is consistent across the entirety of this Action Comics story, it's the art and it's excellent here. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 AQUAMEN #5 Without a doubt, Aquamen #5 is the issue we've been waiting for. All the pieces and character threads Chuck Brown and Brandon Thomas have placed since issue #1 deliver welcome payoffs, and the series hits overdrive as the Aquaman family (and those who have typically been opposed to that family) finally comes together as one dysfunction but quite formidable team. Sami Basri and Adriano Lucas take advantage of the all-star lineup are on their A-game throughout, with stunning purples, reds, blues, and greens constantly catching your eye and allowing the moment-to-moment action to sizzle off the page, though the Andy sequence deserves special mention for being absolutely perfect too. This issue was fantastic from beginning to end, and while I wish we had hit this gear sooner, I'm not complaining now that we're here! -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN/CATWOMAN #12 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] In the years since Batman #50, a lot has happened, both in terms of King's run on Batman, as well as with the characters themselves with all of it leading to this: Batman/Catwoman #12. The issue finally delivers that wedding after giving us a dozen issues of story that also wove in bits about their married life and family between a murder story and other elements, but while the issue finally offers up a conclusion and delivers on the "Batrimony" of it all, much like the rest of the Batman/Catwoman series it lacks substance, sense, and lands as little more than a somewhat pretty string of gimmicks that just feels like cheap fan service in the end. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #4 Batman: Beyond the White Knight continues to hit new heights, as issue #4 delivers some long-awaited conversations and reveals that kick the larger narrative into overdrive. Sean Murphy has a knack for delivering a twist when the story needs it most, and one towards the end of this issue will delightfully reframe how you've been reading one particular character since the beginning. Meanwhile, Bruce, Jack, Barbara, Duke, and Terry all receive standout moments, and each and every page can't help but stun courtesy of Murphy's dynamic pencils and Dave Stewart's striking colors. Just when you think it can't get any better, lo and behold Ace the Bat-Hound shows up, and as expected, Ace is a delight. This universe continues to be one of the brightest spots in DC's ever-expanding world, and now the wait for issue #5 begins. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: FORTRESS #2 Whitta and Robertson are able to put together a strong follow-up issue to the introduction of Batman: Fortress, as the world struggles not just with the loss of Superman, but power as well. The Justice League, or what's left of it, makes a frontal assault on the cause of their problems, with both Whitta and Robertson clearly having a good grasp on what makes these DC heroes larger than life. As we learn more about the mystery of this new opponent, we are able to see Bruce Wayne stretched to a breaking point, and are given a solid issue as a result. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DC VS. VAMPIRES: KILLERS #1 This side story dives into the story of Harley Quinn as the vampire scourge rips its way through the superhero community. While Rosenberg is able to throw in an interesting twist by seeing Quinn becoming the de facto head of the criminal organization of Gotham, the issue is bogged down in some rough line work and art that is shockingly free of detail in its panels. Ultimately, the issue feels weightless, as though its a story that didn't need to be told outside of the main series, making it a step below the other comic that explored Damian Wayne as a bloodsucker of Gotham City. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2 DEATHSTROKE INC. #10 Following the events of "Shadow War," Deathstroke Inc. #10 returns to a very familiar well: the origins of Deathstroke. This issue covers the government experimentation, early outings, and first mercenary contract accepted by Slade Wilson – all ground covered repeatedly in past series focused upon Deathstroke or the Teen Titans. The problem with this story isn't that it's retreading territory, but that it finds nothing novel to explore in that terrain. It is a rehash of an origin without great pathos or depth stretched far too thin, including multiple unearned and uninspiring splashes. There are no notable ties to the recent events and losses impacting Deathstroke or threads that trace back to the much more enticing premise this series was introduced with. Everything about this sequence is stale, albeit competently depicted. By the final page when it's made clear this retelling will continue with issue #11, the only question that remains is what exactly is the purpose of this flashback? -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1061 An era of Detective Comics comes to an end, as Mariko Tamaki finishes her Detective Comics run by wrapping up her Riddler story. Joined by Nadia Shammas and artist Ivan Reis, Tamaki's Riddler story (like much of her run) focused on the grey aspects of Gotham, with the Riddler and Talia al Ghul serving more as facilitators for the worst impulses of others than true motives. This story seemed to have an abrupt ending just when it was hitting its stride, but it and the Sina Grace/David Lapham backup story establish Talia al Ghul as a reinvigorated meddler in Batman's life. A solid Batman comic, although I'm most interested in what happens next in Detective Comics. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #16 Harley Quinn #16 is an issue of necessary exposition – and it's surprisingly good. Not that Phillips doesn't write a good story. It's just that this title has felt a little chaotic for a bit and this take on Harley gets more and more erratic each issue, but this issue focuses on Verdict's backstory and while it's a little shaky, what makes it good is less that story and how it twists an emotional knife, as it were, for Kevin. He's honestly the best addition to Harley's story in a long time and watching him deal with the truth about the situation is heartwrenching – and especially so when paired with Riley Rossmo's art. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ROBIN #15 In the wake of "Shadow War," Damian has to address both of his parents who possess very different ideas about his future. This encounter parallels the first meeting they had aboard a submarine over 15 years ago, but also serves to highlight how much Damian has progressed since that initial meeting. The real purpose of Robin #15 is to set the stage for the series' future, which refocuses itself on Damian's independent journey and the colorful allies and setting he's accumulated beyond his father's cowl. It's that promise of what's to come that provides real fuel for an issue primarily focused on post-event bookkeeping. In the midst of some oddly drawn faces and a drawn out decision, a return to Lazarus Island and characters like Connor Hawke and Flatline looks very promising. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE SWAMP THING #14 The Swamp Thing #14 confronts some of the darkest dialogues confronting mankind today as the very nature of human life on Earth is contemplated. The mass extinction and ecological destruction caused by industry lead to valid comparisons with cancer, wonderfully illustrated in abstract fashion utilizing visions both cosmic and microscopic. What's most impressive is that Levi Kamel in his debate with an outside observer does not rely upon facile bromides to justify humanity's existence. The aim is something more spiritual in nature and focused upon doubt. It is an exchange wonderfully realized within the narrative built thus far and the rich visual metaphors composed in this series, and it offers a sentiment and response that feels earned as a result. It's abundantly clear that there are no easy answers to the crisis ahead and that superheroes are incapable of solving these problems on humanity's behalf, but in confronting the complexity and dark difficulties of that situation The Swamp Thing speaks to the genuine nature of concepts like hope, doubt, and will in an honest fashion. TASK FORCE Z #9 Task Force Z barrels forward in terrifying fashion as Jason Todd and his band of misfits find themselves up against—you guessed it—another insurmountable threat. Despite the plot redundancies throughout this title, Rosenberg's character work shines through here in Task Force Z #9, giving characters other than Red Hood some adequate time to shine. A certain sense of wit and, in turn, charm shines through in the script here and that carries the book forward a substantial amount. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AVENGERS #57 The Avengers appear amidst a new array of World War II-themed analogs as The Avengers continues to explore the multiversal war being waged against the team in its many iterations. This time the focus is on Mephisto as he battles Sergeant Szardos—this era's Soldier Supreme—who receives some help from more familiar allies. It reinforces the scope of this massive conflict developed across 57 issues of The Avengers and various tie-ins, but offers little to remember. Szardos is an unremarkable addition to the cast; there's nothing to be said about him beyond a description of Doctor Strange's role being thrust upon the archetype of a Howlin' Commando. His battle with Mephisto showcases a handful of noteworthy setpieces, but without much in the way of stakes or character to ground them they lack in any gravitas. The Avengers #57 is a waystation on the path to something that may or may not earn this long-sustained build. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #2 R.B. Silva and Jesus Aburtov make a great artistic pairing, bringing a cinematic feel to each page. Another plus is the flipped dynamic between Captain America and Deadpool, whereas Steve Rogers and Deadpool have a long history together, but now we get Sam Wilson in Steve's place. However, Deadpool refrains from making any imposter jokes and treats Sam with respect. He even calls Sam "Cap" once. There are two separate story threads playing out between Cap and Falcon, so it should be fun once they weave back together. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 IRON CAT #1 Iron Cat gets off to a very fun start here in issue #1. In short, this series sees Black Cat and Iron Man coming together to go after a common enemy known as Iron Cat. This opening issue does a great job of quickly introducing all the major players in this story while also catching readers up on important aspects of previous Black Cat storylines. I'm curious to see what kind of legs Iron Cat has, but for now, I'm very excited to see how this series develops. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1 After Tony Stark's marriage proposal in Iron Man #20, the larger narrative to his and Patsy Walker's stories could have gone into a wide swath of directions – which makes this week's excellent Iron Man/Hellcat Annual an excellent, but unsurprising, triumph. The vast majority of the story puts the spotlight on Patsy, throwing her into a literally hellish confrontation with her past. It's always a joy to read Christopher Cantwell's essentially-solo stories for Patsy, and having her world be explored throughout this issue is an entertaining joy, especially when coupled with Ruairi Coleman's excellent art. This issue is definitely a turning point for both Tony and Patsy – and a great one at that. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #1 Mech Strike Monster Hunters once again sees the Avengers use giant mech suits to fight villains, this time taking on suited villains in Doctor Doom, Loki, Venom and the Green Goblin. And as if this series couldn't get more toyetic, all of the heroes get beast-like upgrades at the end of the issue. Sadly, there's not nearly enough fighting. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 SABRETOOTH #4 It's remarkable how quickly Sabretooth has moved from its eponymous protagonist constructing his own Hell to the development of strange alliances and revolutionary sentiments on Krakoa. Each issue has cut to the quick of the issues at hand and shifted the story in numerous fascinating ways; Sabretooth #4 is no exception to that excellence. The characters themselves have begun to question the morality of a carceral state as subtext is abandoned as a coward's tool. They contrast Krakoa's decision-making with that of very real nations and are horrified by what they observe. All of this is still fashioned in the form of colorfully empowered individuals wandering an alien mindscape, and meets these dark themes with appropriately enticing visions of both this version of Hell and Krakoa above it. However this story resolves itself, Sabretooth already possesses the makings of greatness. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SHE-HULK #4 While the focus remains on Jack of Hearts, She-Hulk makes plenty of time for other appointments in She-Hulk #4. The first half of the issue focuses on Jennifer's friends, as seen in a fight club featuring both Titania and The Thing, and her career, as various superheroes arrive to excellent comedic effect. It creates a sense of the juggling act that often leaves the invincible She-Hulk frazzled. These light-hearted beats serve to move sub-plots along and prove to be an excellent fit for Luca Maresca's style with plenty of action and crowd shots showcased here. The continued search for what happened to Jack of Heart's leads to some insightful dialogue; it's only the underwhelming cliffhanger that gives one the sense that this dialogue might be better suited for prose after 11 pages. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #3

Exodus takes a broader focus in its third issue, introducing a whole teams of heroes and villains rather than just one or two characters. That creates a little bit of mess in the structure of the story and its pacing, as it's hard to tell at times how things go from Point A to Point B. But once again, the characters are the strength of this book, and the 2099 iteration of Moon Knight is such a fascinating lead for the issue. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #24

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #24

Marvel #3 THE VARIANTS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Variants #1 is not only a beautifully-constructed new look at the Marvel multiverse that fans know and love, it's a truly stunning and revolutionary new chapter in the ongoing story of Jessica Jones. Gail Simone's script brings the heartfelt, but world-weary tone that Jessica uniquely embodies, while laying the groundwork for a fascinating new twist on doppelgangers from another universe. When coupled with Phil Noto's effortlessly cool and timeless art, The Variants is an absolute knockout for Marvel Comics, and I could not be more excited to see what else it has in store. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #3 Now free from the set-up of its earlier issues, Venom: Lethal Protector has hit its stride in a big way. Writer David Michelinie's classic take on the character will have long-time fans cheering, especially as he sends him on very-Venom specific challenges. There is a nice wrinkle of humor in the issue as well, one that hardcore "Venom eats brains" fans might hate. Artist Ivan Fioerelli does great work with the absurd situations that the character finds himself in, making action beats fun and keeping the pace of the entire story moving. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE: PATCH #3 Readers are filled in on where motivated these many new characters and factions all converging in the jungles outside of Madripoor with ample exposition included between action beats as many of those individuals collide once again. The action sequences are staged to unleash Wolverine resulting in some bloody beats that prove to be the highlight of this issue. It's the Cold War politics that prove to be the less enduring element from the era in which this story was conceived. There's nothing special about the spycraft and machinations leading to this particular cluster to make it attractive as there's no trope that hasn't been well used in plenty of Wolverine comics, whether it's an empowered child or brutal government regimes – Wolverine: Patch isn't badly constructed, but it certainly reads like something reheated. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE X-CELLENT #4 Fluff—whose ability to alter and utilize his body lint is weird even within the tradition of X-Statix—receives a showcase in The X-Cellent #4 as he proves himself a capable hero, likable guy, and foil to Zeitgeist. Much of the focus of the series centers around his increasingly demented machinations and that results in some strangely disturbing moments in this issue. The crew of X-Statix are more focused on unpacking their own abundantly bizarre history, which results in some very humorous confrontations amongst the most recognizable trio. It's the sort of gag that's bound to please longtime readers of Milligan and Allred's X-odyssey, while there's enough left to land with those encountering Doop for the first time. The X-Cellent #4 continues to deliver a delightfully demented take on 21st century media, especially as it ratchets up the strange. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FORCE #29 X-Force never defined the Cerebrax threat sufficiently to instill the villain with much presence beyond a sometimes gnarly design for chowing down on mutant minds. The narrative repeats how bad things will become if Cerebrax incorporates specific mutants only for that to occur and the X-Force brawl to continue; it grew stale and the quickly defined solutions to the problem here don't seem spectacularly climactic in spite of months of build. However, the characters responding to this threat redeem the story in how they react to their own fears and one another. It's far more compelling to consider Sage, Quentin Quire, or Omega Red than the stale monster of the arc they're overcoming. Both of these elements, the good and the bad, allow for an ending that's genuinely surprising when it's read and may produce some notable and necessary shake ups for X-Force. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN RED #4 X-Men Red #4—titled "Three Short Stories About Death"—centers those eponymous tales on Magneto's entry onto the Great Ring, Storm's negotiations with intergalactic empires, and Sunspot's return to life following the events of X-Men Red #3. All three are woven together in order to reinforce dramatic points and develop suspense, although any one of these distinct threads would still function masterfully as a short story unto itself. They are narratives driven by verbal conflict and the wider thematic conflicts they invoke, so while not a single punch or force blast is thrown they evoke the heights of drama. The nature of these characters and their setting bring resplendent scenery in their unique settings and the individuals surrounding them, as each offers imaginative wonders. None of this is placed outside of reader's experiences as each story ultimately contemplates what all living beings share: mortality. In those considerations there's a lot of wisdom to be found among so much suspense, worldbuilding, and character development. Together they construct an issue that's worth returning as X-Men Red quickly proves itself to be the smartest series at Marvel Comics today. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 BRZRKR #9 BRZRKR is a series that is up and down a lot and while there is a lot that looks really, really cool in BRZRKR #9, story-wise, this is a bit of a down for the series. We continue from the previous issue with Unute making contact with something—seemingly his father—but when he returns to reality he is set off as a killing machine like nothing we've seen from him before. And from there, the issue is largely just him killing everyone and everything while the doctor he's been working with tries to get through to him. It's interesting and visually quite a bit to take in, but there's definitely not a lot of meat to the issue. It's just a bridge to the next one, where hopefully we'll get more information. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BUFFY '97 #1 The Buffy universe has expanded by leaps and bounds over the past few years, but the newest Buffy '97 one-shot is firmly planted in the franchise's classic era, and longtime fans will definitely find something to love. Jeremy Lambert spins a classic Buffy-style adventure that pairs up Buffy and Willow on one side and Giles and Spike on the other, and the nostalgic banter captures the show's tone and energy quite well. Marianna Ignazzi and colorist Mattia Iacono capture that same energy as well throughout the issue, and though at times the book actually feels like it's aiming for a style more akin to a 70s comic, I enjoyed the approach overall. Granted, this story isn't required reading in the slightest, but the back and forth between Giles and Spike is worth the price of admission alone, and longtime Buffy fans will likely be quite entertained. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #19 The Department of Truth is really starting to pick up, as Cole Turner tries to solve the mystery behind an old Russian rival of his boss's death and his husband gets wrapped into the mystery behind the Department of Truth. If you can get around the incessant moping and characters explaining the same bits over and over again, the comic starts to finally pay off moments from earlier in the series. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: RAVENLOFT – ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #1 Ravenloft – Orphan of Agony Isle is an intriguing horror story featuring Viktra Mordenheim, the new Darklord of Lamordia introduced in Van Helsing's Guide to Ravenloft last year. Mordenheim is a scientist in the vein of Victor Frankenstein, with Lamordia serving as an eternal prison for the crimes she committed while pursuing the secrets of eternal life. With that backdrop in mind, we meet Mordenheim as she resurrects a new experiment named Miranda who appears to have no memory of who she is or how she came to be in Lamordia. A backup tale provides a disturbing hint about Miranda's origin, but there's still a sinister tease of more horror to come. Writer Zoe Quinn and writer Bayleigh Underwood do a fantastic job of brining Mordenheim to life in a tale that reminds me a bit of the classic Ravenloft novels that contributed to the popularity of the horror-themed campaign setting. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GHOST CAGE #3 Ghost Cage remains true to its ethos in a wonderfully over-the-top final chapter with more titans of energy and a final showdown between an avatar of capitalism and its metaphorical children. What's most striking amidst the gloriously depicted, sprawling battles and consistently odd locales is the sense of optimism that fuels the underdog narrative of Ghost Cage's trio of heroes. Each of them is as odd as the technology they wield, but their spirit captures the essence of the very best shonen comics in short order. It's a thrill to see them collaborate and solve such momentous problems together, especially when set against such a bleak and darkly humorous backdrop. While the epic sweep of action is as engrossing as ever, it's Dragotta's depictions of these individuals enjoying whatever moments they have that is most moving. Ghost Cage is a fantasy, but a welcome one ready to inspire some hope in the face of a terrifying future. That's something to be grateful for. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: OLD MAN WHITTIER #1 Mike Mignola channels his original style of Hellboy storytelling, delivering a one-off story with connections to past (and perhaps future) narratives that gives the fine balancing act of horror and comedy. Artist Gabriel Hernández Walta makes their presence known in a big way with the one-shot as well, bringing a flair to their art that gives this entire story a pulpy texture. What's most striking about their work however is the handful of panels that channel Mignola's own style, giving us a triumphant or confused Hellboy (the two sides of the character) that looks like Mike himself drew it back in 1999. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IMAGE! #3 Three issues into Image's 30th Anniversary anthology and certain series have continued to stand out among the rest. IMAGE! #3 Three issues into Image's 30th Anniversary anthology and certain series have continued to stand out among the rest. "Hopeless" and "Shift" continue to be the best parts of each issue and sincerely deserve to be expanded into their own series. "The Blizzard" continues to show promise but has a noticeably slower pace and there's a fun Rumble short story thrown in. But there's also the final installment in the "Gospel for a New Century," which includes a horrifying fetish sex scene that comes off like a desperate grab for attention. Read it at your own risk. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 MINDSET #1 Mindset isn't your standard psychological thriller. In fact, it turns the entire genre on its head, introducing a wildly fresh take on mind control and the dangers of social media and influencer marketing. On paper, a concept like Mindset could seem tiresome and full of standard tropes yet in execution, Kaplan and Pearson craft a dynamite debut that flourishes more with every passing page. Kaplan's script can be heavy at times, but the issue is inevitably better for it, giving readers an understandable protagonist and plot. Then comes John Pearson's stellar painted artwork, the exact style needed for the story at hand – there really couldn't be a better pairing for this type of tale. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 MONSTRESS #41 Well, we've come to the worst time for Monstress and that's hiatus time. This week's Monstress #41 leaves things off for a few months and it pulls no punches. There are three stories happening in the issue and they all involve mortality, guilt, and facing the darkest parts of things. Saying much more would spoil things, but this is a heavy issue, emotionally but Liu does a phenomenal job of making each part of these stories—even the characters you may not like—have serious emotional depth. This is easily one of the best issues of the current arc and possibly the series on the whole. It's going to be a long wait for the next new issue because of just how good everything here is. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 THE NAUGHTY LIST #3 If you've ever wondered about the origin a cherished Christmas tradition, The Naughty List #3 debunks it for you by giving answers based in the real world. Does Rudolph's nose really light up the sky? What about Santa going down chimneys? It's all answered. But the biggest reveal comes from the story of Roshambo. His connection to Santa and The Naughty List steers the story in a different direction, but that's probably for the best since readers wouldn't want a story centered completely on delivering presents to kids. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 PEARL III #2 The artwork in Pearl's second issue continues to be the star of the show. Even though Michael Gaydos' work on this series has been stellar so far, though, I still feel like I'm waiting for the story to sink its hooks into me. The most complicated thing about Pearl III #2 is that it does a lot of jumping around between the past and present. The result doesn't make it necessarily difficult to read, but the final pages of the book do feel like quite a jumbled blur. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED: COUNTDOWN TO RUIN #1 While not every one-shot ends up being required reading, that is not the case in the slightest for Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin. In fact, if you're keeping up with the current Power Rangers series, this is an absolute must-read. Marguerite Bennett is back on Power Rangers and fittingly brings the thunder with an issue that not only delivers a heartfelt and thrilling story unto itself but also contextualizes a key character in Andros who will help shape the future of the series, and you will not get the full picture unless you dive in here. The art team of illustrators Anna Kekovsky Chandra and Giuseppe Camaro and colorists Sara Antonellini, Sharon Marino, Fabi Marques, and Ed Dukeshire are adept at wringing the necessary impact and emotion out of a given scene, and while there are times when the artwork's shift in style does take you out of it, those moments are few and far between. Amongst the Power Ranger battles we all know and love is a welcome focus on the many forms family can take as well as the toll grief carries and how everyone deals with it in their own way, and it all comes together for an issue that no Power Rangers fan should miss. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Public Domain is not a history of comics, but it's also difficult to miss the archetypes and ideas drafted from that history. It's set in a familiar present where pop culture is dominated by superhero movies adapted from decades-old source material; actors and the properties they provide a face to are celebrated on every imaginable surface, while the original creators either perform as useful idiots or are ignored altogether. This is a familiar history to anyone who knows the history of Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, Bill Finger, or dozens of others, and it would be easy to utilize nearly a century of mistreatment and unethical dealings to romanticize or rage. However, in staging this story, creator Chip Zdarsky opts to focus on the whys and wherefores, avoiding easy answers on what promises to be a much more engaging consideration of culture and commerce. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 RED SONJA #10 Red Sonja and Sitha's journey is continuing to zigzag in some compelling ways, and this issue is no exception. Mirka Andolfo and Luca Blengino's script finds ways to be action-packed, heartfelt, and surprisingly bittersweet, both while advancing Sonja's story and providing somewhat of a standalone seafaring adventure. Guiseppe Cafaro's art and Chiara di Francia's colors continues to be scrappy and violent, but oddly beautiful, and with a dynamic energy that remains such a perfect fit for Sonja. If anything, the biggest complaint against this issue is that its events unfold a smidge too erratically – but by and large, the series is continuing to be delightful. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #9 Rick Remender & André Lima Araújo's series gives readers a surprising respite in this issue where almost nothing bad happens. It's amazing that because of the storytelling they've crafted you have to assume danger is around the corner, and technically it still is, but that a comic where two people simply have a good day remains as engaging as the ones where their lives are in jeopardy is a testament to the talent here. Also it's deeply upsetting that Araújo is able to spend multiple pages about the preparation and serving of freshly made shrimp tacos and that I have to read it hours before I have dinner. Beware: You might eat the pages of your comic when you see these tacos. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5