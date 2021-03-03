Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/3/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Infinite Frontier #0, Demon Days: X-Men #1, Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1, BRZRKR #1, and Nocterra #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN #106 Batman returns this week after taking a brief break for "Future State," but if you're expecting Batman #106 to live up to the excitement and sheer quality that was Future State: Dark Detective or even Future State: The Next Batman, this issue will probably disappoint. From just a purely visual standpoint, some of the lettering in the issue—specifically for Scarecrow—is incredibly difficult to read and comes off as messy, something that sets the tone for the whole issue. The issue sees Tynion pack in a new gang threatening Gotham, The Unsanity Collective, a glimpse at yet another new gimmick character in Miracle Molly, a glimpse at how the Magistrate ended up controlling Gotham in Future State, and a bunch of other things. There's a lot in this issue, but little works. Ghost Maker is suddenly a cartoonish, quippy full-on ally of Batman, this "street level" Batman is just regular Bats with an arguably cooler if not lower tech car, and the introduction of the Magistrate makes no sense—we have the antagonist in one panel mention how no one wants to live in or move to Gotham because of the violence and in the next talk about how Gotham is booming and growing as a selling point. It's a confusing moment, but one that speaks to the issue and, generally, Tynion's run more broadly: things here are high concept but very inconsistent in the execution. The best part of the issue is the Robin story at the end which is a nice lead in to Detective Comics #1034 and even as just a tease makes so much more sense that it elevates the whole issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CRIME SYNDICATE #1 There’s nothing obviously wrong with Crime Syndicate #1; it introduces its cast in a clear order, provides an antagonist and cliffhanger for future action, and presents its story clearly. Yet at the end of the issue, the only thing I was left to wonder was: So what? The Crime Syndicate is a familiar concept to DC Comics readers—bad versions of the Justice League—and that concept has been stretched thin after many decades of use. There’s nothing new to be found in the pages of Crime Syndicate #1 as it provides some tired homages to DC canon and broad references to current events. There’s no real commentary or originality beneath the surface. Competence does not cover the lack of new ideas in this issue and so there’s only one question left for readers to ask themselves: What’s the point of reading issue #2? -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #8 The Dreaming: Waking Hours #8 sees regular artist Nick Robles returning to the series and writer G. Willow Wilson refocusing the narrative on Ruin. Dream questions his judgment in allowing the besotted nightmare to roam the physical realm, searching for his dreamer. The exiled angel Jophiel and modern-day sorceress Hearth After act as the benevolent and somewhat-less benevolent beings sitting on Ruin's shoulders. The former espouses caution and doubt regarding Ruin's search while the latter manipulates his naivete for personal ends. Simultaneously, the two voice a debate over the necessity of hierarchical social structures, Heather playing the anarchist while Jophiel pines for his days as part of the heavenly host. That comes into play as the trio journey to Faerie, where Nuala—a key figure from The Sandman—has gone from oppressed victim to tyrant. The issue again displays Robles' incredible versatility. He brings distinct styles to his depictions of reality, the lush and verdant realm of Faerie (especially enhanced by Matheus Lopes' vibrant color palette), and the desolation spreading under Nuala's influence. It's an enthralling start to this new arc that'll leave readers eager to see how the creative team unpacks the broached themes and what that means for the story's protagonists. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 INFINITE FRONTIER #0 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Infinite Frontier is a mixed bag, with the final revelation of the comic feeling like retread ground. This issue acts as a marketing experience to sell readers on the future of DC Comics' stories, but it's at best a good entryway that could have been great. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 MAN-BAT #2 After this title kicked off with an intense character study of Kirk Langstrom, Man-Bat #2 pulls that back in the name of intense action scenes—the end result, a pivot into a new story you don't see coming. The issue feels relatively hollow in an attempt to shoo-in the Suicide Squad, a group of heroes with much better curb appeal than the Man-Bat. Even then, the premise set up in the book's closing moments promises a return to form, so cross your fingers for next month. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN #1 There have been a wide array of unconventional stories surrounding Wonder Woman, especially as the Princess of Themyscria has represented different interpretations of feminism over the decades. Sensational Wonder Woman #1, the first installment in an anthology series involving Diana, serves as a worthy—albeit a little forgettable—entry into that canon, spinning a reality-warping tale involving Wonder Woman, Hawkgirl, and Doctor Psycho. If anything, the biggest knock to the issue is that its concept probably could have been stretched further, as it feels like it only scratches the surface of the conflict and drama that ensues. Still, Stephanie Phillips makes the narrative succinct and entertaining in an interesting way, and Meaghan Hetrick’s art gives things a cartoony but beautiful flair. This issue definitely deserves attention, either from diehard Wonder Woman fans or from those who casually enjoy the. character. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD #1 Everyone knows how the Suicide Squad works at this point, so it takes a skilled hand to keep the idea fresh. Luckily writer Robbie Thompson seems very much up to the task, as Suicide Squad #1 gets off to a stellar start. Having one of the primary characters be Peacemaker is likely a nod to the upcoming film, but it works, and he's already becoming one of the more delightful members of the team. Thompson knows how to keep the banter lively throughout the chaos, taking advantage of the oddball lineup and living up to the series penchant for unexpected deaths, while artist Eduardo Pansica and colorist Marcelo Maiolo craft dynamic action sequences full of motion and brutality, and when the twists happen they receive the necessary visual punch to pack the needed impact. How that twist and the battle between Flag and Waller are handled will dictate if the series can keep up this momentum, but as a beginning it's hard to deliver one as exciting as this one. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SWAMP THING #1 The Swamp Thing #1 presents itself as a mystery to readers with Levi, a new leading character for the franchise, and a scope that sprawls from India through New York and all the way to the American southwest. It’s unclear how all of these new pieces and ideas fit together, but the debut presents that mystery in a sufficiently intriguing fashion to make seeking out the answers in future issues a worthwhile task. Here there’s enough about Levi, a young man with a relatable mix of family and romantic issues, and his seeming betrayal of the natural world to frame him as a tragic hero. The most obvious tragedies are taking place in the desert, however, with a blend of mythmaking and cartel violence that lends itself naturally to artist Mike Perkin's style. The making and unmaking of beings beyond humanity develop some impressive layouts and promise many more to come. Even with uncertainty about what The Swamp Thing is about, its first issue offers a compelling hook. I anticipate returning to this new vision for DC Comics' great environmentalist hero. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE U.S.A. #1 It's always a delight to have America Chavez in the spotlight, and thankfully America Chavez: Made In The U.S.A. #1 brings so many of the aspects we love about the character to the forefront. America's struggle to stay connected to her family is only made more complicated by her current power spazzes, and writer Kalinda Vazquez is setting up quite the compelling mystery by issue's end. Vazquez also gets total props for fitting a Californians reference in and pairing America with not only Kate Bishop but also Spider-Man, the banter between the latter is pure gold. Artist Carlos Gomez and colorist Jesus Aburtov deliver a stellar issue through and through, with dazzling action sequences and heart-felt moments in equal measure, and some of the smaller moments between America and her newfound family are the ones that truly leave the most lasting impression. The whole mole battle at the beginning isn't indicative of what follows later on, so make sure to stick with it, because if you do you'll find yourself hooked on not just a compelling mystery but one of the coolest characters Marvel has to offer. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #43 The spectacle aspect of the battle for the phoenix does most of the heavy lifting in Avengers #43, and for the most part, it's enough to carry the issue. The battle between Wolverine and Black Panther is more than worth the price of admission alone, and thanks to artist Javier Garron and colorist David Curiel the visuals deliver on all counts. It's also welcome just how much shine writer Jason Aaron is giving Shanna the She-Devil, but we don't get to see much of her or anyone else for that matter throughout the issue. The most promising part of the last issue is barely touched on and doesn't really move forward in any way, and by the issue's end, it's just a setup for the final fights. A lot of things are happening but not a lot of meaningful progression is made, so hopefully, next issue's conclusion can change that. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #2 The second issue of Avengers Mech Strike further solidifies that this series is really just Pacific Rim with "Earth’s Mightiest Heroes," which is fine, but there’s little else going on. Writer Jed MacKay’s script does a poor job of developing and solving the mystery of the narrative, but the reveal is fun. There’s also a lack of scale in each fight sequence which only exacerbates the feeling that this is like watching someone play with toys rather than a story about huge problems and bigger solutions; artist Carlos Magno does good work throughout but the intimate scenes between people work better than the selling point of the book. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 DEMON DAYS: X-MEN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's the appeal of a variant cover applied to a full-length comic. Momoko puts her spin on popular established characters, not only the X-Men but the wider Marvel Universe as well with Venom and the Hulk transformed into yokai. Psylocke becomes Sai, a traveling warrior, and Logan is her wolf companion. Jubilee is Juju, a jushi, or Japanese exorcist who battles evil spirits. Momoko's redesigns are brilliant. Both visually and in the narrative, the folklore she's drawing from takes primacy. It's Japanese mythology with a Marvel universe glamour. The company's characters are stretched and contorted to fit into the legend rather than the other way around. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HELLIONS #10 Hellions #10 is nasty fun in a series of traps that provide Arcade with a menace he never possessed before, even in the pages of Avengers Arena. This is largely thanks to how he deploys Mastermind—a scheme that also introduces a consistently fun dialogue element—to deliver the Hellions’ worst nightmares imaginable. Considering the trauma this team has experienced those horrors somehow still meet expectations in some of the most frightening sequences in a comic book so far this year. That this one issue is able to deliver so many unique and compelling individual traps speaks to its clarity of visual storytelling and a real knack for character. In addition to all of this, even Arcade and Sinister are provided moments to grow or at least expose a bit more of themselves in a haunting fashion. Hellions #10 delivers the goods in a terrifying issue that will leave readers chilled until next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 King in Black: Captain America takes an interesting direction to support Marvel's latest event. Rather than having this arc tie into the larger series in an important manner, this first issue focuses more on an internal analysis of Steve Rogers himself. While it's mostly full of action that includes some great moments with Bucky and Falcon, the most intriguing parts of the book focus on Cap's internal conflict with how he sees himself. It sheds a lot of light on some of the self-doubt that one of Marvel's most iconic heroes carries with him. I'm not sure if this is a throughline that will continue in subsequent issues, but I enjoyed this first installment a lot because of how different it was compared to what I was expecting. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #3 The air of irreverence and possibility that made the first issue of King in Black: Thunderbolts sizzle fizzles out in the end. This final installment plays out in a fashion akin to later Police Academy installments with a collection of rogues with schticks, most of whom are one-note and difficult to name in the final group shot. The plan never holds much tension considering at least one character involved is currently starring in their own miniseries and the set up on the final page can't entice. There are a few moments of humor, but most of the gags in this issue go so broad that they fall flat as a result. This could have been something special, but instead it chose to play things safe. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: WICCAN AND HULKLING #1 Even if you haven't been keeping up with anything tied to King in Black, this tie-in is a delightful and clever must-read. As Billy and Teddy get used to married life—and to life as leaders of the Kree-Skrull empire—their skills are put to the test in an unexpected way when Knull begins to sabotage their honeymoon. Instead of bogging things down with symbiote lore or shocking plot twists, this one-shot chooses to carry over the bombastic energy of the overall event, while telling an incredibly character-driven story. Its clear that Tini Howard always has fun writing Wiccan and Hulkling, and the art from Luciano Vecchio maintains the adventurous but charming tone of the issue beautifully. King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling # 1 is so much fun and so well-executed, it's almost making me better appreciate the larger event that it's part of. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 POWER PACK #4 North's framing device for the series of making a different character the POV pays off in spades once again as Jack is given the mic this time to hilarious effect. Artist Nico Leon does a fantastic job with a series of unique layouts that stick to Jack's interest and lampoon internet culture. This issue makes one thing clear though, North is best at writing Power Pack as a group talking through their problems and acting in their familial roles rather than as the heroes, which is fine but somehow less interesting overall. As the cover implies Leon also draws a great looking Wolverine. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 RUNAWAYS #34 Just when you think you know where Runaways is going, it evolves itself into something even more beautiful, weird, and genuinely entertaining. This issue plays off of Wolverine and Pixie's sudden arrival at the Runaways' home, sending much of the group on an unexpected adventure. The end result is both action-packed and grounded in some well-crafted characterization, and offers moments that X-Men fans will definitely appreciate. Rainbow Rowell, Andres Genolet, and company continue to absolutely bring their A-game in each issue, and the world of comics is all the better for it. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2 The High Republic is becoming equal parts action and mystery, delivering exciting panel after exciting panel while continuing to build on the lore of the era. This may not be heart-pounding stuff here, but it's close, and it's impossible not to be interested in the pins Scott is setting up. Watching them fall is going to be a show. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 AVATAR: THE NEXT SHADOW #3 Avatar: The Next Shadow #3 spends its time split pretty evenly between three distinct groups which makes it easy to determine which parts of the chapter are the strongest. Though Jake and the other humans are inseparable from the politics of the Omaticaya people by now, the story shines best when the humans are temporarily removed from the equation and Na’vi debate their next steps on their own while invoking traditions and laws. The third issue benefits from this by spending slightly longer with them before reincorporating the humans into things, though it looks like future chapters won’t follow the same trend. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 BRZRKR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The bottom line is this: BRZRKR #1 is a lot of flash and hype that reads like a recap of the sales pitch capped off with just the slightest hook to pull readers into the next issue. It is a bloody and violent debut that somehow manages to be restrained in spite of its general lack of subtlety. The art tells more of the story than the writing and it remains to be seen if readers are along for a wild, action-packed ride or if this is just a claw-less Wolverine wannabe. BRZRKR #1 is a fun read, but it's going to need a lot more than the Keanu Reeves of it all to make the ongoing series worthwhile. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #23 Jeremy Lambert takes over as the sole writer of Buffy the Vampire Slayer with issue #23, and the series still feels like it has spiraled out of control. The reboot launched as a back-to-basics concept and has been best when it interrogates the source material's problematic aspects. Emphasizing Xander's neediness and entitlement and turning him into vampiric a villain was a stroke of genius. Creating conflict with the patriarchal institution that is the Watcher's Council seemed a similarly smart direction. But there are too many balls in the air now. None of these stories have received the proper time and space to develop. Morgan Palmer, our wronged Slayer out for revenge, has become a plot device left in limbo for too long. The conflict with Xander is increasingly taking for granted the "Scooby" relationships that haven't been properly built up in the series thus far. Ramon Bachs' busy linework reflects the overstuffed plot, with pages appearing clutter and hectic. The series needs to start paring down its narrative threads, or this reboot will soon need a relaunch of its own. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 CASUAL FLING #2 The dialogue in Casual Fling #2 reads like an outline as characters announce their motivations and intentions with no clear voice or personality to refine these elements. It’s impossible to define who Jennifer is because she alters her perspective and attitude between panels. The inability to identify or identify with characters makes it impossible to invest in the stakes of this blackmail scheme—one that is oddly implied before being stated. Yet there’s no thrills or titillation to be found in the criminal elements of the plot either as it’s presented in artwork that is never thrilling or titillating with a series of sex sequences that are deeply unsexy. It’s unclear what Casual Fling expects to deliver as all it can seem to provide is disappointment. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 CHARIOT #1 Chariot works well with its premise of something akin to an "R-Rated Knight Rider," but the real breakaway of the comic is the art by Priscilla Petraites and Marco Lesko. The story by Bryan Edward Hill feels boilerplate to start, but it definitely has some strong bones to hold its premise above water. --Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #4 The Comic Book History of Animation continues with the history of Saturday morning cartoons and the waning days of Walt Disney. We see the rise and fall of Filmation, as well as the growing influence of Japanese animation on the industry. It's another fascinating read, one that continues a trend of strong issues by the creative team. If you are a fan of cartoons and animation, you really should pick up this comic. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 DEAD DOG'S BITE #1 Dead Dog’s Bite #1 bears a similarly surreal edge in the same cool teenage noir mode as Black Hole. Even as it delivers an entrancing introduction that quickly steps into the background for a missing persons case and all of the additional mysteries that entails, it’s the style that catches your eye and attention first. The world is defined by clean lines and clear forms with figures recognizable for their silhouettes and faces. It’s a potent approach given the genre trappings and one that infuses otherwise oddball scenes with a sense of tension. It is unclear how the mystery or metatextual threads of this story are being woven, but Dead Dog’s Bite #1 presents a very convincing case to chase this narrative wherever it may lead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: AT THE SPINE OF THE WORLD #4 At the Spine of the World concludes with a fun and action-packed finale. It's the sort of fluffy ending that you like out of popcorn action comic like this, with lots of near-death moments, some thematic plot points coming full circle and just enough dangling plot threads to set up a potential sequel. I am curious if the adventuring team in this D&D comic will come back for more adventurers, or if we'll return to the Minsc and Boo-led team seen in the Jim Zub-written miniseries. Either will be good, although I do think there's probably room for an expansion of the D&D line given the popularity of the game right now. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 FEAR CASE #2 Fear Case continues to be very weird and I like it a lot because of this reason. Not a lot happens in this second issue by comparison to the first, but some intriguing groundwork for the future is laid here. The thing I liked most about this series as it goes is how it continues to sow doubt a skepticism with you as the reader. There are a few things that happened here in issue #2 that definitely made me raise my eyebrow. By all accounts, this latest chapter doesn't bring with it any stark revelations about the future of the series, but I'm still very much on board with where this is heading. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters reminded me how to read comics and, perhaps more importantly, why I read comics. The medium unlocks the endless possibilities of imagination bringing impossible characters, settings, and adventures to life in vivid fashion. Brilliantly rendered visuals and elegant designs detail the story, while crystalline layouts tell the story in a subtly powerful fashion. Only in comics could such a short span of space (i.e. 22 pages) provide readers with so much information and immerse them in this new landscape and lives. The penultimate page of the issue shows Rainbow peeling back the flap of a tent and it opens to connect with the gutters beyond in an endless white void. It invites readers to continue reading this form with endless possibilities and invites them as if to say, "Let's go exploring." -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 NOCTERRA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Nocterra #1 from Tony S. Daniel and Scott Snyder is a tightly-paced story set in a complicated and largely creative world, marking a strong debut for Snyder's Tech Jackett imprint and giving Daniel a high profile success outside of the confines of the Big Two. The series centers on a truck driver who grew up partially blind, and now drives big rigs loaded with refugees through a pitch-black landscape where the darkness, which descended on the world unexplained about a generation prior, transforms anyone trapped in it into a monster. The series could easily feel like another The Walking Dead, given the nature of a world consumed by murderous creatures, but it plays a little more like what Scooby-Doo Apocalypse might have transformed into after a decade or two. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4.5 out of 5 OVERWATCH: TRACER - LONDON CALLING #4 London Calling's penultimate issue cranks up the tension and has the villain of the story finally step forward. I really enjoyed the twist regarding the Omnics' new leader and while the action is pretty standard it's clearly all leading to a powder keg of a final issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 THE PLOT #8 I have an enormous sentimental streak, so it's probably no surprise that this comic starring Uncle Chase and focused on finding the hardwon values of family hit so close to the heart just a year after I became Uncle Chase. My appreciation for The Plot is not entirely selfish, though, as this concluding chapter accomplishes the task of burying a messy metaphor in spectacular fashion. Generations of family errors rise from the earth in a truly spectacular sequence as the story itself finally shifts its focus from the past to the present and future. The family at the heart of the series has been well defined throughout the series and so a climax focused on their shared existence pays enormous dividends—the sort that leaves you with tears welling in your eyes. It's a wonderful statement that balances the dread and horrors articulated across 8 issues to empower a message of hope. It's a message I'm glad to have heard and that I hope other readers will discover and cherish in years to come. Bravo. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5