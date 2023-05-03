Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/3/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Shazam! #1, Groot #1, and Survival #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #3

Midway through Superman: Adventures of Jon Kent the miniseries drops most of its previously established concepts—a murderous Ultraman and allies trapped in the Phantom Zone—to focus entirely on introducing its eponymous hero to the world of "Injustice." Although it often reads as though the story presumes some reader familiarity with this popular video game and its digital comic book adaptation, it does a fine job of introducing readers to the general concept. Why that concept is meaningful is another question altogether. Given the infinite nature of a multiverse, it's not immediately clear why this dystopian arrangement is relevant to Jon as the story relies on reader interest in seeing a crossover between "Injustice" and mainstream DC Comics continuity. What's more is that the issue never addresses the conflicts at the heart of "Injustice." Even in a world where climate change has been successfully reversed and gun violence is stated to be non-existent—truly world-changing accomplishments set to save literally billions of human lives and untold species from extinction—the question of trade offs is never raised. Instead, the final few pages of the issues establishing its cliffhanger and rising tension throughout the issue suggest that any change from humanity's horrific status quo is unacceptable. The fundamental conservatism of this comic denies any engagement with its most interesting subjects, which are largely removed from the story's first issue and established conflicts. Told with more wide open panels, familiar, MCU-style humor, and an embrace of superheroes as enforcers of the world as it is, Superman: Adventures of Jon Kent remains an utterly lifeless affair. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 BATMAN #135 Batman #135 (or Batman #900 if you go with Legacy numbering) is an incredible issue that functions both as a conclusion of sorts to the long, wild story that Chip Zdasky has been weaving and as a love letter to Batman himself – and not just the Batman of this comic but many iterations of Batman. We left off previously with Batman losing a hand fighting Red Mask and we pick up with him getting right into the battle again in classic Batman fashion, but we also get to see him have important emotional moments. This Batman is one that is perhaps more human than we've seen him in a long time, both as he deals with the unfamiliar world we're in but also has he bounces through the multiverse. Admittedly, a little bit of the storytelling is weak in spots and it does at time feel a little rushed, but there's a lot here that really speaks to the core of Batman as a multidimensional character, something I think a lot of creators miss. The art here is also bananas good. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #7 Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo ends about where you'd expect it to despite the whole thing operating largely on the concept of a Batman/Joker forced team up. Because of that, the final outcome of the series pushes its real villain—Amanda Simms—into sort of an afterthought and in its hurry to wrap things up, cuts battles short and shortcuts its way through plot. As I've said from the star, this is a book that feels very locked into a very niche style of, well, everything, and also very stuck in the 1990s and you really feel that here. It's dated in a sense and because of that, never really rises to reach its full potential. It's not bad, it's just. not great. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE FLASH #798 As writer Jeremy Adams prepares to pass the torch on The Flash he prepares one last adventure for readers set to celebrate Wally West's family and the many friends he's made along the way. The Flash #798 provides an economical setup with the kidnapping of Wade quickly setting Wally and many of his closest allies into action. Each new appearance provides a layer of fun that's bound to thrill fans of this particular run, even if the stakes of a missing infant are made to feel relatively low when contrasted against so many jovial attitudes. All of the colorful comrades displayed are presented in their familiar costumes and provide some memorable splash panels as a result, even if the general quality and presentation is best described as workmanlike. As an individual adventure, The Flash #798 may seem standard, but it's bound to excite readers looking to celebrate a well-regarded run on the Scarlet Speedster's title. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #8 The madcap adventure of The Man Who Stopped Laughing refuses to slow down, with its main story zigzagging back and forth between the fight scenes with the various Jokers. The novelty of seeing the Clown Prince of Crime go toe-to-toe with (and annoy) the opponents of these fights is definitely the draw, as Matthew Rosenberg's script keeps everything breezy, providing Carmine di Giandomenico's art space to add some dynamic fluidity. The backup story from Rosenberg and Francesco Francavilla is a bit more nihilistic than some of its predecessors, but there's still a definite joy to experiencing its zany artistry. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD #1 Even while Peacemaker Tries Hard is firmly embedded in the world of DC Comics, featuring the likes of Monsieur Mallah and The Brain, it strives for the tone of HBO's excellent Peacemaker series with an abundance of violence and cursing surrounding its deeply stupid and stupidly jacked protagonist. Writer Kyle Starks makes for an excellent fit with blunt-force humor that's able to find laugh lines on nearly every page. The series' debut leans into the absurd qualities of the superhero genre by juxtaposing mundane tasks like grocery shopping and planning a party against murder and mayhem. Combined with artist Steve Pugh's smooth lines and vibrant characters, it makes for a consistently delightful read, even if the barrage of violence and cursing feels one-note at times. Pugh is able to make the action thrilling with a quick neck snap and deftly pivot to deriding the preposterous forms on the page. Fans of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are bound to find plenty to enjoy in this humorous action romp, even if it's simply par for the course when it comes to the consistently excellent work of Starks and Pugh. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 POISON IVY #12 I really like Poison Ivy as a series and while this issue is a good one with its further explored idea of Ivy developing a conscience and doing better to make some sort of amends for her previous actions, it's also obvious that this is where the series was intended to end before it was extended. Things slow down and sort of take a quiet turn, though there's also some awkward injection of social commentary – something that has worked well in previous issues but not so much here. Even for those flaws, however, it's still a good issue with a strong concept and the addition of Harley at the end that seems poised to take things in a new direction. The art is also outstanding and fantastical at several points which overall elevates the whole thing. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 SHAZAM! #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Shazam! #1 is every bit as delightful as Waid and Mora's prior collaboration on Batman/Superman: World's Finest – providing a bright and optimistic approach to Silver Age tropes with well-refined style and storytelling sensibilities. Even as the first issue spends most of its time establishing a status quo, it ensures readers understand the many reasons they want to spend time in the concept being explained before providing an excellent hook at the end. Marvel #1 THE AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #5 In a series filled with fun moments, Avengers: War Across Time #5 has its best. Writer Paul Levitz has devised a way for artist Alan Davis to bring in nearly every decade of Marvel's Avengers comics into some amazing splash pages. Even when bringing to life these moments that are far off from the classic tales of the 1960s though, Davis and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg are able to give it the same feel as those pulpy tales of yore. It's tough to really call this entire series a must read of modern comics, but its ability to maintain a unique style of a comic that is no longer really made is something that a certain generation of fan can only find comfort with. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 CARNAGE REIGNS: ALPHA #1 I wasn't sure what to expect from the opening issue of "Carnage Reigns," but it succeeded in introducing our main characters of Miles Morales and Cletus Kasady, along with the people in their orbit. The art mixes both superhero action and terror nicely, and the main story is easy enough to follow, even if you aren't up-to-date on all the happenings going on with Carnage. It does help that there are a number of backup stories to help fill in the blanks for everyone. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 CARNAGE REIGNS: MISERY #1 Even as a reader currently caught up on all of the various Spider-Man and Venom titles to which Cult of Carnage: Misery relates, this event tie-in miniseries seems out of place in its presentation of supporting characters like Liz Allen and Normie Osborn. Its extended page count is largely given to establishing the family dynamics of Harry Osborn's survivors and that his former wife is making obviously terrible choices with symbiote experimentation that place all of them at risk. Yet the series also seems to forget that Normie possesses his own symbiote and fails to connect the events on display with the "Cult of Carnage" story or any other pressing matters, leaving the threat of a disgruntled security guard to carry reader's interest for almost two months until issue #2 arrives. With lackluster action sequences and terribly inconsistent children, there's a clear question as to what purpose this series serves on its own or as part of a larger narrative, and answers are not forthcoming. The exposition and storytelling is certainly competent throughout, but without answering the question of "why" it's difficult to recommend Cult of Carnage: Misery even to readers who are all in on this corner of Marvel Comics. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 DEMON WARS: SCARLET SIN #1 Peach Momoko's ambitious and gorgeous Demon Wars saga comes to a close (for now) with this latest one-shot, and the end result is thrilling, albeit a little sparse. The bulk of the issue concerns a masterfully-constructed fight between the franchise's various characters – something that is not necessarily accessible to those who might be jumping into this standalone installment, but is still thrilling nonetheless. Momoko's talent as a writer and artist is clearly something special, and I'm eager to see whatever she does next for Marvel. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 Edge of Spider-Verse #1 contains two stories that are very different from one another, but there's something about these two very different tales — one weird and one very noir-esque that just works. In the first story, we get Spider-Rex and it is honestly a breath of fresh air. While the art feels very rooted in the 1990s (not a bad thing, really) there's so much humor here. You've got Spider-Rex going against Venomsaurus and it's bonkers and weird and it's paced with just the right amount of action and humor. Then, you have Spider-Killer, that is dark, a little scary, a little twisted, and just as well-written. Issues like this, that contain little vignettes, can be hit or miss, but this is definitely a hit with two stories that are fully well crafted, just in totally different ways. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GROOT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] While some things may be tired, Abnett's scripting gives it all a fresh coat of paint that injects life into Marvel Cosmic with every passing page. This is far more than the aforementioned faux-licensed works, that much is evident. In fact, this introductory issue, by all accounts, is an excellent start to what can be a wondrous sci-fi story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 IMMORTAL X-MEN #11 Immortal X-Men's structure, taking the point of view of a different member of Krakoa's Quiet Council in each issue, has been uneven at times. It's clear that writer Kieron Gillen has more to say about some characters than others, and sometimes the plot's demands leave little room for characterizations to come through regardless. That is not the case with Immortal X-Men #11, the issue that picks up in the aftermath of Sins of Sinister left. Using Storm, once hailed a literal god, to cast judgment on those whose games (another theme of the issue) allowed Sinister's nightmare timeline to become a reality for a millennium is a perfect setup that Lucas Werneck more than delivers on with one his best issues, going all in on depictions of Storm's frustration and scorn and applying layouts that let the scenes speak for themselves. But even that is turned around in unexpected ways by Gillen's script as even Storm herself must come to realize that she has been playing games herself, duly taken to task by Emma Frost -- arguably her arch-opposite in this regard -- and perhaps painting herself into a political corner that she cannot escape. Gillen's depiction of Storm at her righteous best and self-righteous worst is beautiful character work that, combined with Werneck's excellent artwork and wrapped in layers upon layers of intrigue, makes this one of Immortal X-Men's best issues yet. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 JOE FIXIT #5 Joe Fixit wraps up in the same Spider-Man-y fashion it lived, with the web-slinger's rogue's gallery butting heads with each other throughout the issue's two covers. Though there were moments this issue actually focused on its titular character, it was a Spider-Man story through and through, with Mr. Fixit being relegated to a supporting character role. Still, the script of this finale was fun and full of excitement, and Çinar nailed the action sequences. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT #23 Moon Knight has at times been depicted as a lone wolf, but magic happens when he teams up with other heroes, and Moon Knight #23 is yet another shining example of why. I didn't have a Moon Knight and Venom team-up on my bingo card this year, but after what writer Jed MacKay, artist Alessandro Cappuccio, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Cory Petit accomplished here, I'd sign up for more in a heartbeat. Venom fits Moon Knight's world like a glove, and Cappuccio and Rosenberg's work here is absolutely sensational. Dylan and Marc make quite the compelling combo, and it's a relationship I hope is followed up on down the line. Plus, seeing Moon Knight be a badass never really gets old, and having Venom along for the ride only makes thing even more electric. Complete home-run. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SCARLET WITCH #5 Just when I think Scarlet Witch has peaked in its mastery, it finds ways to outdo itself yet again. This issue continues Wanda and Scythia's battle in a profound and punch-filled way, with Steve Orlando's script unfolding effortlessly. Series cover artist Russell Dauterman steps in to the issue's interiors with stunning results, bringing a gorgeous but grounded flair to both the sweeping sequences, and the individually-constructed panels. Stop sleeping on this comic book, trust me. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN #8 Spider-Man's first arc has been uneven at times, but without the elements of a Spider-Verse event tethering it, the series is starting to reveal a more intriguing identity. "Maxed Out" part one hones in one particular aspect of the event to launch Peter's next mission, and while it starts out as many other Spider-Man stories have, writer Dan Slott finds a new angle to explore. When coupled with Peter's current status as a member of Osborne's company, it feels fresh and yet unquestionably Spider-Man. Spider-Boy is already paying dividends as well, with the link to Peter giving natural opportunities to contrast the two and showcase who Spider-Boy is and what sets him apart. Artist Mark Bagley, colorist Edgar Delgado, inkers John Dell and Andrew Hennessy, and letterer Joe Caramagna are on their A-game throughout, bookending the issue in stellar fashion. The central premise of the issue, Spider-Boy's inclusion, and the artwork all hooked me, and the future of this series look brighter than ever. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #1 Steve Orlando already did more than enough to prove he's got a great vision for the 2099 world of Miguel O'Hara, and this latest adventure is just further confirmation that he's the writer for the job. The story is the perfect blend of futuristic tech sci-fi and current social politics. The icing on top? A pitch-perfect take on Carnage and a promising new direction for Venom in future issues. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS #34 Luke Skywalker needs a new lightsaber, but with few resources on how that can happen, he embarks on an adventure to find a kyber crystal. His quest puts him on a path with some deadly figures and mysterious faces, forcing him to question who he can trust. With so many Star Wars titles and such a vast ensemble of compelling characters, it almost feels strange to get back to a storyline focusing solely on Luke Skywalker. That's not to say there's anything wrong with this first chapter in a new storyline, more that we have to re-orient ourselves to what it's like witnessing such an independent adventure full of new characters to get accustomed to spending time with. Whatever ends up coming of Luke's journey, it could potentially shed some major insight into the Jedi Master we meet in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, so we're fine with a relatively uneventful issue that could lead to some bigger payoffs. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #33 One of the weirder and more powerful issues in a series focusing on Darth Vader, the Sith Lord struggles to control his abilities with the Force and is seemingly at a crossroads of whether his anger will lead to suffering or lead to power. Anyone who has seen the original trilogy of films will know what he ends up choosing, but if this book manages to even momentarily make you question his outcome, we'd call that a success, with this issue managing to pull off that challenging task. From flashbacks to displays of impressive power to conflicts with Sabé, this chapter shows more than it tells, and while we don't know where the hell this story could possibly go, we were satisfied from start to finish and hope this storyline can capitalize on such a strong start. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #31 The prologue to this book says that Doctor Aphra wants to get her life back on track, and that's exactly what this issue delivers. After a complicated bout with ancient tech and Darth Vader, the long-running figures in Doctor Aphra allow the dust to settle, with writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung focusing more on intimate and emotional exchanges more than action-packed excitement. Even if our title character isn't embarking on an epic archaeological excursion, we're given something even better: Aphra navigating the complicated relationships in her life. The premises and narrative momentum of Doctor Aphra has never been the thrilling missions she embarks on, it's always been how she relates to other people and how these dynamics are such a breath of fresh air for the galaxy far, far away, with this issue highlighting both the character and the series at its best. As if seeing various loose threads be wrapped up in Aphra's personal life wasn't fulfilling enough on its own, the book also concludes with a tease about a new adventure on the horizon that connects to heroes from the original trilogy, setting the stage for what could be a delightful and charming experience for Aphra and for readers. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – LANDO #1 Audiences have been wondering for 40 years how Lando managed to infiltrate Jabba's Palace, and while this book doesn't offer all the answers, it showcases some of the adventures he got into along the way. With Chewie at his side, Lando does his best gambling and swindling in hopes of gaining access to Jabba's stronghold, though in true Lando fashion, receives some pushback along the way. Whether in the original trilogy of Star Wars films or the prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, fans are most familiar with Lando's antics as a supporting character and in dimly lit locales, with this book putting him front and center in some of the liveliest scenarios imaginable. Seeing Lando's colorful personality in locales are vibrant as he is feels like we're seeing him in an entirely new light, reminding us of how compelling of a figure he has always been. The stakes are relatively low for this outing, all things considered, but we're still given a charming and action-packed sidequest for Calrissian and Chewbacca that manages to find the right balance between delivering on our expectations while also taking the story in new directions. We're disappointed that this was only a one-shot, as we'd love to get more adventures in this spirit focusing on Calrissian, but we're hopeful that this is just the beginning of how he will be integrated into the core Star Wars title. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: YODA #7 Following a lead provided by an informant, Yoda embarks on a quest to uncover an operation from the Separatists that could spell doom for the Republic, with his quest also putting him in the crosshairs of General Grievous. When audiences first witnessed Yoda's high-flying skills with a lightsaber in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, we realized the original trilogy only offered a fraction of his skills, with this issue leaning fully into those acrobatics for a thrilling experience. The narrative elements of this chapter are absolutely tolerable, but it's really the showdown between Yoda and General Grievous, who audiences never got to see collide in the prequel trilogy, that makes this book so satisfying. Wherever the narrative might go in the coming issues, we're hopeful that the storyline reveals get more exciting, though with the duel between the impressive figures getting us off to a good start and hooking us in. Given that we know how the conflicts in the prequel trilogy panned out, there's less room for surprise, but what this creative team has accomplished across seven issues leads us to believe we're in safe hands. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1 X-Men: Before the Fall – Sons of X #1 is spinning as many plates as this laborious title for a one-shot would suggest – aiming to wrap up threads from both Legion of X and "Sins of Sinister" while laying the foundation for "Fall of X" and Uncanny Spider-Man. Other Publishers #1 ALMIGHTY #4 Almighty #4 shifts its setting and entices readers with promises of a no-man's-land filled with mutant monsters, but the series is unable to redefine itself even with a new array of possibilities available to it. Exploration of an urban wasteland resembles the familiar empty streets and damaged windows seen in so much media without any inventions to be discovered amidst scratchy pencil work. When the inhabitants of the zone are shown, they are few, far between, and ill defined. Mentions of a "Great Mother" and "Abomonog" would be intriguing if there was definition to be found. Instead, a zombie-like creature and half-mad inhabitant gesture at a vague threat that's particularly underwhelming given how open and free the streets of the setting are. Almighty carries over its ongoing issues with pacing and generic antagonists that serve up a cliffhanger that serves just as well as a jumping-off point. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 BLOOD TREE #4 Blood Tree #4 delivers a twist that's not exactly surprising but is expertly well done. Detective Sheen discovers a personal connection to the serial killer who is killing off relatives of other serial killers. The twist was hinted at in the first two issues as an almost seemingly random plot point, but really brings the comic series as a whole together. While the story is still a bit formulaic at times, that doesn't mean that the crime comic isn't an enjoyable read. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BREATH OF SHADOWS #4 Breath of Shadows #4 makes it increasingly harder to tell what's "real" and what's "metaphor." Jimmy's encounter within the pit he was cast into at the end of the last issue can either be seen as his addiction tearing away at his very being, or it can be the litearal mob of massive centipedes consuming and emerging from his body. The kill from last issue (was it even a kill? That's still unclear too) seems to lean toward this just being straight-up body horror going forward, but it's all still layered with introspection and commentary on addiction to the point where it's not clear. A "dumber" book would just make it about the centipedes. This is clearly going for something deeper. But how it ends might determine if it really has something to say. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: THE LOST SUMMER #1 Boom Studios visits Buffy the Vampire Slayer's television canon in Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer #1 (though good luck trying to figure out where it sits on that timeline). The one-shot is an adventure set during the summer months, when the show, operating in real-time, was off the air between seasons. The premise is solid. Spike, always the lover of trash television, is obsessed with a Relics Road Trip, a kind of knockoff of Antiques Roadshow, and notices that they'll be auctioning off one of his journals full of his embarrassing poetry written as a mortal in the mid-1700s. He decides to get the book and most of the rest of the gang tag along. It's odd that Tara and Xander, especially, aren't a part of the trip, but it's better than having them hang around if writer Casey Gilley had nothing interesting for them to do. The issue has the right vibes -- the humor is there, and the relationships ring true -- but the plotting is odd, stuffed with what feels like incomplete subplots, none emerging as the issue's real A-story. The artwork is uneven, feeling more finished on certain pages and rougher on others. The framing of the minivan the group travels in makes it seem enormous compared to the handful of people inside it. Despite its flaws and inconsistencies, it does fulfill the brief of giving readers time with the ur-versions of these characters, and they feel authentic here. That'll be enough for some fans. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 HAIRBALL #2 Hairball continues lurching forward at a snail's pace as Matt Kindt masterfully weaves a mysterious web of horror and thrills. Though the therapy session plot framing (or trope) has already run a bit tired, what happens outside that room is surprisingly interesting. Tones of Stephen King intertwine with Lovecraftian-esque monstrous horror in this slow burn. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 I HATE THIS PLACE #8 I Hate This Place #7 served up a sci-fi spin in its cliffhanger and I Hate This Place #8 pays off that promise in a big and unexpected fashion. Other Publishers #2 LAMENTATION #1

Cullen Bunn has himself another horror tale on his hands, except this time a play serves as the backdrop for the terror. Our lead cast member, Jennifer, has no clue what she's gotten herself into, and the double stories taking place at the same time in the spooky castle is a nice added bonus. There's some mystery baked into the terror, which should bring readers back for more in the next two installments. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #7

