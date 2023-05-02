Shazam! #1 Review: As Wholesome as Heroes Come

Writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora's first collaboration at DC Comics summoned the spectacle and sheer joy of Silver Age superhero comics with modern storytelling technique in the pages of Batman/Superman: World's Finest. The series continues to receive ecstatic reviews from fans and critics alike for embracing the wild imagination of classic comics while telling them with greater complexity and three-dimensional characters. Given that success it seems all but inevitable that their next project would arrive in the guise of Earth's mightiest mortal and Shazam! #1 does not disappoint.

The newest series featuring Billy Batson a.k.a. Shazam a.k.a. Captain Marvel The Captain is tasked with establishing itself while simultaneously catching readers up on recent continuity and does an admirable job of balancing the tasks without ever losing its momentum to exposition. It opens with The Captain riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex through the jungle and manages to build upon that striking image in unexpected and delightful fashion. That appreciation for the weird and wondrous sets a tone that even subsequent recap pages honor when explaining Shazam lore, events from "Lazarus Planet," and a wink about why "The Captain" is Billy's newest alter-ego.

Much of this work is narrated by Billy in captions juxtaposing rich splash panels and propulsive action sequences ensuring there's always some excitement to capture the eye. There is nothing inherently exciting about an adolescent boy narrating a podcast about himself (albeit as a demigod), but Waid uses the concept to explore self-image and establish Billy's identity as both teen and superhero, while Mora ensures the issue remains a vibrant visual story.

While Waid's appreciation for superhero themes and history is apparent throughout the issue, it's Mora's presentation of these concepts that guarantees the success of their "neo-Silver Age" approach. His vision of The Captain manages to capture the inflated power of iconic comics strong men with swelling muscles and a strapping chin in every panel. Yet he elides this with careful expressions that bring the innocence of Billy to the face of such an absurdly proportioned man. Joy radiates from The Captain in a fashion that distinguishes the character from Superman due to his childlike nature. Whether he's sending flying saucers back into space or freeing victims from debris, the sequences feel consistently wondrous and effortlessly evoke smiles.

The central conflict of Shazam! isn't fully revealed until its final few pages after establishing the series' tone and bringing readers up to speed. It's here that Waid's keen insight into iconic DC Comics characters is revealed. With so much of the issue focused on Billy Batson/The Captain's nature, it's easy to take these elements for granted. Waid recognizes that it's The Captain's pure spirit that offers the greatest potential for a meaningful conflict that wisely avoids introducing a nigh-invincible antagonist. Instead, it emphasizes what is most important to Billy and, by threatening his kind nature, creates a real sense of threat for the protagonist and readers alike.

Shazam! #1 is every bit as delightful as Waid and Mora's prior collaboration on Batman/Superman: World's Finest – providing a bright and optimistic approach to Silver Age tropes with well-refined style and storytelling sensibilities. Even as the first issue spends most of its time establishing a status quo, it ensures readers understand the many reasons they want to spend time in the concept being explained before providing an excellent hook at the end. If this is the baseline for what's to come, then Shazam! is bound to be another stellar series from two of the most accomplished creators working at DC Comics today.

Published by DC Comics

On May 2, 2023

Written by Mark Waid

Art by Dan Mora

Colors by Alejandro Sánchez

Letters by Troy Peteri

Cover by Dan Mora