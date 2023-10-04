Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/4/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes G.O.D.S. #1, Birds of Prey #2, and Transformers #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

I can't even with Batman. What started out as a promising run from Zdarsky has descended into a nonsensical mess that no longer even resembles the title character, which is bad enough on its own, but is somehow even worse considering the story that's powering the whole mess—this ill conceived "Gotham War"—is trash, as well. The premise does not work and in this issue particularly, having Batman pretty much forcibly impose his will on Jason by messing with his head—literally—is just so gross and so far outside the character it's offensive. And then you have random Vandal Savage. This comic book and its story are like all of the worst ideas thrown in a blender and it is wild to say that Vandal Savage is the best thing about this issue. This issue, and rapidly this whole title, is just not worth the read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1 out of 5 BIRDS OF PREY #2 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Birds of Prey #2 is not only a stunning and lively showcase of the titular group's endless potential – it's a breathtaking example of what sequential superhero comics are still capable of achieving. With art that is simultaneously reverential and revolutionary, and a script filled with genuine surprises and a gleeful sense of stakes, this issue is a knockout in every way possible. When the dust settles on the "Dawn of DC" initiative, Birds of Prey will be one of the best—if not the best—comic book to emerge from the experiment. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE #2 Blue Beetle delivered quite the gut punch in the opening chapter of "Scarab War," and the punches continue in issue #2 this week. Writer Josh Trujillo continues to explore a Jaime Reyes being pulled in too many directions, and the lethal Blood Scarab is leaving nothing but death and chaos behind him, which only complicates Jaime's feelings that much more. The greater mystery of who this person is a compelling one, but it's the genuine feelings of powerlessness and guilt that serve as the emotional core. That said, when the fists do fly, it's a thing of beauty, courtesy of artist Adrian Gutierrez, colorist Will Quintana, and letterer Lucas Gattoni. The Blood Scarab is a captivating mix of sleek and stylish brutality, and when they collide with Nitida and Dynastes, the action sings. Jaime might not be at the top of his game at the moment, but Blue Beetle the series surely is. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DC'S GHOULS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN #1 The heroes and villains of the DC Universe are celebrating the spooky season with an anthology one-shot that has its fair share of ghost and ghouls, to say nothing of highs and lows. Some stories here tend to shine a bit brighter than others such as the tale following Doom Patrol's Robot Man and Superman struggling against a big green ghoul. The standouts for most of the stories is the art, which is able to use some unique line work to help see some of DC's biggest heroes in a far scarier light than is their norm. At $9.99, the single issue does justify its price with more good than bad here and if you feel like getting into the Halloween spirit with the DCU, you can't go wrong with Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #2 Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #2 isn't a comic of high stakes or high action, but is one that digs deep into DC's JLI roster and has a deep reverence for something that so many comics seem to forget lately: fun. The issue continues the story with Fire and Ice being essentially sidelined in Smallville and while Ice is handling it well, Fire is looking for the limelight as it were and she's coming up with all sorts of schemes to stay relevant. The creative team does a fantastic job of staying true to these iconic characters while also keeping the story fresh and approachable and building this quirky story with some good momentum. It's a solid issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #11 The wheel turns as the latest Joker maxi-series continues to throw curveballs of just who is and who isn't the the Clown Prince of Crime. Much like the Harlequin of Hate's personality, the latest issue is quite chaotic, adding even more Jokers to the pot. Ultimately, with one issue to go, it feels like a lot of ground will need to be covered as readers attempt to get down to the bottom of the mystery of John Keyser. This penultimate issue feels like one of the series' weakest to date, but that's more thanks to some of the interesting moments we've seen in the series so far. Here's hoping Rosenberg and Di Giandomenico are able to stick the landing when it comes to Joker's latest series. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #6 In a marketplace unlikely to support another Hitman—one of the greatest singular runs ever published by DC Comics—we have Peacemaker Tries Hard! to capture the wild humor, excessive violence, and unexpectedly affecting sincerity surrounding the biggest losers in a world chockful of living gods. The miniseries' finale wraps up the colorful adventure involving both kidnapped dogs and world conquest in a fashion that pulls every thread together without overcrowding expansive splash pages that deliver both climactic action and emotion in spectacular fashion. Even when the issue deals in familiar superhero tropes, like the noble sacrifice, it embraces them in a way that allows the story to say something surprising. Within the sad and tawdry stories surrounding these C-list characters exists a relatable form of humanity and watching losers pull out a win without denying how often life sucks is made a wonderful, if bittersweet experience to read. And it is dressed in titanic combat sequences, dynamic collections of idiosyncratic characters, and one of the best senses of humor in all of comics. If this is the best Peacemaker can do at DC Comics, then readers will want a lot more of Peacemaker Tries Hard!. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 POISON IVY #15 Poison Ivy is a very good series, so much so that even when an issue is just "okay" it's still good. That's the case with this week's issue #15 which sees Ivy come face to face with Undine and get to flex just how powerful she's become while also confronting some interesting truths. The issue also has a pretty fun team up with Killer Croc. But while those are all good elements and the art is fantastic, overall the issue just feels a little superficial and almost like there wasn't really a purpose to this detour other than to resolve the issue of the shack and potentially set up further conflict for ivy. It's good, but mostly just okay. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 SHAZAM! #4 Reading a plot synopsis of Shazam! #4 would read even some seasoned comic book readers with their jaws agape, but the blend of capricious gods, gorilla militias, dinosaur bureaucrats, and various alien emperors combined with a ragtag crew of child heroes is perfectly stated on the page. The absolutely outrageous collection of characters and concepts cohere like the most whimsical of all ages adventures – a perfect expression of Silver Age wonder through a modern lens. Dan Mora makes wonderful use of zipatone effects to texture his work, providing both a retro sensibility and splendid sound effects. Marvel #1 ALIEN ANNUAL #1 I'm a big sucker for a comic book story that takes the big risk of creating a story that has next to no dialogue to help tell its tale. Declan Shalvey and Danny Earls tell a story that follows everyone's favorite Xenomorphs as they go to war with another alien race and in claiming victory, discover that they might have bit off more than they can chew. Alien Annual almost feels like it could have been told in far fewer pages, perhaps as more of a regular issue than a $5.99 issue. The artwork and battles taking place are interesting, but ultimately, the Annual feels like it is lacking meat on the bone and might have worked better in a story that spanned a few pages rather than a full, extra-length issue. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #5 Black Panther was already firing all cylinders, digging into Wakanda's criminal underbelly and exploring the corners of its cities that we've never journeyed to before. T'Challa's detective story has been fascinating. Now Ewing is adding a layer of the supernatural to the tale by directly connecting everything to the Ancestral Plane in new and exciting ways. This comic book continues to both impress and surprise. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #4 "Another twisty deflection? More word salad? Stop it." These words are said early on in Dark Tempest #4, and they do a surprisingly-good job of encapsulating how I feel about the book itself. Paolo Villanelli's art does the best it can with a crowded and frantic fight scene, but that fact gets swallowed whole by Ann Nocenti's script. The narrative is still filled with mean-spirited quips and a lack of tonal cohension that grow incredibly frustrating with each passing panel. I can't wait for Carol to be free of this narrative. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 1.5 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE #8 If you pick up a Doctor Strange comic, there's a good chance you'll be able to read through some bizarre stories. If you pick up a Doctor Strange comic written by Jed MacKay, it's all but guaranteed you're about to read the most bizarre of the bizarre, a story that's so far removed from normalcy it has you questioning the fabric of reality. Expectations are consistently subverted and Doctor Strange #8 is no different. It's a comic that does what it can to weave in and out of predictability, with jaw-droppingly complex art from Pasqual Ferry and Heather Moore to boot. This issue is one you don't want to miss. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #12 The Fantastic Four cross the multiverse to encounter an alternate Earth populated entirely by dinosaurs where they team-up with the (dinosaur) Avengers; if that simple synopsis doesn't sell you on Fantastic Four #12, I'm unsure what more I can say. Much like the series' many adventures to date, it begins with a seemingly humble scenario that slowly reveals increasingly complex layers of super-science, but the story never undermines the simple, Silver Age-inspired joy of encountering a planet of dinosaur superheroes (and supervillains). That premise is explored in a number of rewarding fashions as the team addresses everything from language barriers to their own absent children in a fashion that is regularly rewarding. Even the superhero team-up cliches are offered with a wink that makes this colorful concept light up on the page. There's a purity to narrative that provides plenty of space for big action and big feelings, and the dinosaur appearances are excellent, even if The Thing's head still looks like an orange ball balancing on his form. Fantastic Four #12 is the new series' best installment to date as it combines all of the series' core charms into an idea that's every bit as good as what's advertised on the cover. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 G.O.D.S. #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Jonathan Hickman begins his next Marvel Comics saga in G.O.D.S. #1, a title with a controversial lead-up due to its high price point and opaque prelude vignettes. Despite all of that, it's hard not to anticipate the next project from the writer behind the House of X/Powers of X reboot of the X-Men and the recent reinvention of the Ultimate Marvel universe, especially when he's teaming with a powerhouse art team like the one on G.O.D.S., that being artist Valerio Schti and colorist Marte Gracia, who previously teamed on A.X.E.: Judgment Day. G.O.D.S. #1 meets and subverts expectations, leaning into some familiar Hickman tropes while shining the narrative spotlight in unexpected places. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST RIDER ANNUAL #1 The Hood returns in this spooktastic Ghost Rider annual, which features a story that takes Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad to Salem for Halloween. With a creepy setting, Benjamin Percy writes a dynamite tribute to spooky season and it's darker setting combined with Danny Kim's lineart the errs of the side of camp, Ghost Rider Annual #1 is a good tome for the season. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 IMMORTAL X-MEN #16 Immortal X-Men's Biblical take on the Fall of X remains a highlight of the sunsetting line of Krakoan comics. Mark Brooks' cover suggests Immortal X-Men #16 would spotlight Apocalypse as the series has similarly shifted focus from one member of the Quiet Council, past or present, to the next. But the issue doesn't inhabit Apocalypse's perspective as past issues have their subjects, a subversion that writer Kieron Gillen alludes to in the issue's narration. Instead, Apocalypse only looks on from afar, his influence born out in the actions of his rivals and would-be peers. Instead, the series continues its dual-handed approach. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) RED GOBLIN #9 Few comic books have managed to just crush my heart in a matter of moments like Red Goblin, though what's most impressive about that achievement is it's achieved without the usual shocking deaths or out of nowhere reveals. Instead it's often in just a few heart wrenching words between Rascal and Normie, and while both have had their moments to answer for in this series, it's Rascal's turn under the microscope in Red Goblin #9. Writer Alex Paknadel has continued to mine the path of trauma that is Norman's history and lineage, and as a result, you completely understand Rascal's heartfelt thought simplistic mission to take away Normie's pain. The conversations between the two though are hard to read sometimes, as it's like explaining to a child why that's not possible, but a child that has immense power and is capable of incredibly brutality when that power is unchecked. The conversation between Normie and Rascal and the confrontation that happens with Norman is all truly fanatic, and the scenes resonate even more thanks to the exceptional work of artist Chris Campana, colorist David Curiel, inker Roberto Poggi, and letterer Travis Latham. Red Goblin continues to be one of Marvel's hidden gems, and issues like this cement its top-tier status. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #39 After being subjected to a mysterious procedure, it appears there is no humanity left inside Beilert Valance, as his physical form attacks all of the bounty hunters that were formerly his allies (sort of). The major crux of this issue is that Valance spars with all of the other bounty hunters that he's been in crews with over the years, which makes for a relatively exciting book with somewhat action-packed encounters. Expositionally, there's little to be excited by, as the narrative touches all the necessary notes to move the storyline forward by small steps, but the fact that we're given even a modicum of action and excitement from this issue's conflicts make it at least more engaging than former chapters in the Star Wars: Bounty Hunters series. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #39 Throughout much of this issue, Darth Vader uses his powers in the Force and his physical might to battle a large, spider-like droid. Even though there aren't major narrative threads being pushed forward, the book demonstrates the ruthless brutality of the Sith Lord in a surprisingly thrilling issue. This isn't to say there are no narrative threads being offered, as we do get another glimpse at the seeds of why Vader would go on to betray Palpatine in in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, though not in an overt and obvious way that impacts the overall canon of the franchise. With the overall Dark Droids event largely being superficial, this installment in the crossover event is one of the most exciting yet, even without the direct implications it has over the invading Scourge. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #1 There's a lot of information and exposition to process in Shadows of Starlight, which essentially acts as a kick-off issue for this next story in the High Republic era. It's dense, but the payoff is grand and the tale that it promises is plenty exciting. Soule once again finds a new nugget of intrigue within the inner workings of the Force, something that seems more improbable each time he does it. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 A cute final chapter in this Strange Academy crossover delivers on its magical premise with unique panels and fun moments from artist Vasco Georgiev, with colors by Edgar Delgado that make each panel pop. Framing this as a Spider-Man crossover is incredibly disingenuous though as his appearance has little material importance, and he shows up in fewer pages than Moon Knight in the previous one. All in all it's a fine read, even if it gets a bit wordy with its overly complicated plot. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 X-FORCE #45 X-Force #45 is an issue made entirely by its final few pages. Much of what is present involves reviewing the complicated series of plots and betrayals that led to "Fall of X" and the team's exceedingly precarious position, but it's largely recap. Characters explain the significance of objects and raise subtleties about the many powers at play. And Deadpool appears for a briefly amusing, but ultimately pointless sequence. However, all of that expository work—accompanied by the most lackluster depictions of the exterior and interior of Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum in years—builds to a turn that appears to have been years in the making. That turn is reason enough for any reader with a passing interest in X-Force to check out this issue and whatever is coming next in issue #46. It's clear that years of slow rolling are coming to a head and no amount of further stretching the story can remove the tremendous excitement evoked in this very effective cliffhanger. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #27 I find myself tempted to send Marvel Comics and Gerry Duggan a bill for medical treatment related to TMJ because every time I read one of the X-Men spouting the word "resist" like it's a hashtag attached to an online activist's tweet, I grind my teeth. It speaks to the artificial nature of the current X-Men run, which leans on the idea of resistance as constructed by someone who has not lived through one but only imagined what it looks like through the lens of recent American political happenings. Duggan is hardly the first writer to tell stories about conditions and times more dire than those he has lived through. Other Publishers #1 ABBOTT: 1979 #5 Saladin Ahmed and Sami Kivelä have returned to put a cap on the hard-living reporter who has stuck her head into the supernatural world more than a few times in the past. Luckily, even if this is your first time diving into the world of Abbott, Ahmed is able to create a story that works on its own legs. Saladin and Sami are able to lay out an interesting story that also does an ingenious job of exploring the late 1970s. Abbott: 1979 works to explore an interesting world that blends the mundane with the supernatural via the perspective of an even more interesting protagonist. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 BUFFY: THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #3 Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer #3 juggles multiple plots, switching between Thessaly's relationship issue, Buffy's attempts at healing her trauma, Anya's investigation into mysterious happenings in the city, and continued frustrations with the current operation of the Watcher's Council, and a flashback to the foundation of Santa Carmen by supernatural means. The issue puts a lot of dialogue on each page to progress the plot in the given length, much of it tedious, which bogs down the book's overall pacing. There are character inconsistencies in Thessaly holding her girlfriend accountable for her questionable actions on one page before claiming that her girlfriend treats her well in the following scene. Romantic relationships can be nuanced and complicated, and that may account for Thessaly's changed tune dialogue is too broad to convey that notion. The loose artwork, drenched in neon colors, has energy but is also busy and occasionally hard to follow as it struggles to depict some story beats clearly. Thessaly remains a compelling character and a believable evolution of the Slayer role for a new generation. However, Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer needs greater focus in its plotting and visual storytelling if its creators hope to do the character justice. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 CAT FIGHT #4 Cat Fight #4 reveals its biggest twist yet, and it's quite the twist to be clear, but that still might not be the issue's greatest strength. Writer Andrew Wheeler hits the gas pedal in issue #4, kicking off with a thrilling and stylish fight sequence that shifts the action from rooftops to fire escapes to giant dinosaurs and laundry mats. This sequence is fantastic, and is credit to the talents of artist Ilias Kyriazis, colorist Dennis Yatras, inker Auguste Kanakis, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Later sequences are just as vibrant, including the long awaited introduction of Blind Tiger, and that sequence is just as captivating as the others with half the room to operate in. Wheeler also starts to extend Felix's trusted circle, and the additions only make the book better. Cat Fight is hitting on all cylinders at this point, and after that unexpected twist, issue #5 can't get here soon enough. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #3

If you're still cautious about jumping into The Enfield Gang Massacre, you're missin' out on one rootin' tootin' good time. Now through three issues, the story has taken place largely over one set piece. Sure there are some exceptions here and there, but Condon's script depends upon its dialogue to craft a good story. And craft a good story this script does as these characters are as likable as they are disgusting. Combined with the horrifically beautiful artwork of one Jacob Phillips, The Enfield Gang Massacre is indie western stories at their best. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 GHOSTLORE #5 Ghostlore #5 is a really lovely issue, even if the overall tone of the series had me on edge the entire time waiting for something awful to happen. The issue follows Harmony exclusively and shows the opposite of the type of people her father has encountered, more or less setting up for a bigger conflict in the story. It made for a nice bit of character development ad well as helped solidify where things are going. This whole series has been really interesting but this issue in particularly was a good read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #4 The penultimate installment of Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons begins to draw the stories disparate threads together in an intriguing fashion, while quickening the pace enough to promise a satisfying finale, even if only compared to the story preceding it. In the present moment, the interrogation continues at a more comfortable pace as the Crown's newest addition applies psychology and other methods to mine this story for information and suggests truth behind the suggested conspiracy – potentially sufficient ideas to fuel future stories. The kaiju elements are rote but sufficiently satisfying as a basic bait-and-switch leads to a new battle that offers plenty of splash panels featuring Godzilla and Ebirah, albeit at varying scales. Here There Be Dragons #4 turns in the miniseries' most enjoyable installment to date and with a bit of cleverness in the present day and more monstrous battles in the past, suggests that a grand finale awaits readers in October. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: FORGE OF DESTINY #2

The Midnite Show is a clear love letter to classic monster films and the horror genre as a whole. What starts off as a screening of a "cursed" final film of a dead director quickly unleashes the big five Universal monsters onto an unsuspecting small town – Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolfman, The Mummy and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. The pivot from scenes from the film to "real life" is jarring at first and the monsters' initial encounters with victims is much bloodier than its source material. If there's any downside it's that there's not much in the way of memorable protagonists, but that's not why you'd pick this up in the first place. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 RANGER ACADEMY #1 Ranger Academy is finally here, and if the debut is any indication, this is set to be a truly delightful adventure. Ranger Academy follows Ranger Cadets Tula and Mathis as they crash land on a remote moon, though soon the father daughter duo of Sage and her father. While there's a bit of action to set things up, most of the issue is filled with enlightening conversations between the four, and writer Maria Ingrande Mora captivated me with those exchange throughout the entire issue. Mathis is a delight already, and the mysteries behind the moon itself and Sage's father managed to hook themselves quickly, likely setting up some big reveals down the line. Meanwhile, the artwork of Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Fabiana Mascolo, and letterers Cardinal Rae and Ed Dukeshire give the book a distinct identity, an identity that mirrors the mix of science fiction and whimsy that can't help but emanate when Tula and Mathis interact with each other. The Ranger aspects will grow in time, but Ranger Academy has already hooked me with its lovely cast, and I can't wait to see where this adventure goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ROCKETEER: IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #3 Flashbacks occur showing what happened five minutes prior with set-up that amounts to very little, plus images that do not align with the space of the sequence. Once the comic is able to get past all that however, it soars, literally. Artist David Messina is at his best when given a complex action sequence to play with, and he marries two different action beats in different places with precision. It's somewhat confounding how poor the first half of this issue since the second feels totally different, and a remarkable read. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 THE SACRIFICERS #3 The first two issues of The Sacrificers read as prologue – setting the stage with characters, settings, and a mystery that was never really a mystery to anyone who read the debut's solicit or the series' title. That inevitable turn finally arrives in The Sacrificers #3 and, while a larger mystery about the exact nature of this sacrifice remains, it seems to kick off the series. The opening pages provide some final elements of staging with a narrated introduction of many of this world's gods. It proceeds slowly, but provides plenty of stunning new designs from Max Fiumara and offers some valuable context for the issue's final pages. It's the following sequence that never allows readers to doubt what is coming as the set up for the inevitable revelation makes each step forward tenser as the cruelty mounts. It's a difficult read for several pages and readers will be harrowed wondering how the pigeon so well developed in The Sacrificers #1 will confront his terrible fate. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SHEENA: QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE – FATAL EXAMS #2 Sheena lives up to her name in Shenna: Queen of the Jungle – Fatal Exams #2, and the book shines brightest when she's allowed to simply be her badass jungle warrior self. When the book shifts to her alter-ego to get to the bottom of the mystery, it can be a bit more hit and miss, and some segments just feel completely out of place. Writers Wes Clark Jr. and Steven E. De Souza find a welcome mix of action and broader case intrigue for the most part though, including a fantastic opening actions sequence by artist Ediano Silva, colorist Vinicius Townsend, and letterer Taylor Esposito. That team is also responsible for one of the book's more shocking moments, and overall there's a level of lethality in the action sequences and the book overall that is surprising but does lend those scenes some actual impact as a result. There's a particular sequence with horses that really feels out of nowhere though towards the end, taking up space that might have been better utilized in some other way. That said, I'm willing to give it the benefit of the doubt and see where that particular angle goes, but overall the issue still hooked me and I'm eager to see where this mystery goes. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 SINS OF THE SALTON SEA #5 A solid, dark, thoughtful conclusion to what was a surprisingly interesting limited series. Brisson digs deep into the ideas of fate versus choice and how we can all be both right and wrong when it comes to dealing with this planet we've been given. 