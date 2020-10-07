Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/7/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman #100, Champions #1, and Norse Mythology #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #1 It has been more than five years since the last issue of American Vampire landed, and that leaves American Vampire 1976 #1 with the unfortunate task of catching readers up to speed. There are long sequences of the issue that read like a Dungeons & Dragons adventure guide—listing organizations, plots, and characters of import so readers will understand the adventure ahead. It's necessary, but tedious work to frame the series' climax. However, as slow as the first issue may read, it also reminds readers why this title caught fire about one decade ago. Albuquerque's artwork is astonishing in sequences, including some Evel Knievel-style stunt work. Vampiric forms loom with long shadows and devilish eyes, and the few moments of horrific violence in issue #1 are enough to inform readers that far more dreadful moments are on the horizon. American Vampire 1976 reestablishes the series and prepares for one final push, even if that effort delivers some tedium in its initial outing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN #100 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] In the end, beautiful art and a great shift for a popular character aren't enough to make Batman #100 seem meaningful. Readers are left with the distinct impression that Batman really is incapable of truly doing what is necessary to protect a city he claims to love and a sense that the Dark Knight has learned nothing from these experiences. Batman's attempt to deal with Clownhunter reveals a vigilante hero who, despite having an abundance of proof that the "my way or the highway" approach doesn't work and causes more problems than it solves, doubles down on his own self-righteous superiority once again. It make Batman appear to be a weak man who refuses to learn from his own history—or from those who love him—and will only continue to repeat it. This isn’t about frightening the dark elements of Gotham nor is it about saving a doomed city. Batman #100 is about nothing more than Batman’s (and, perhaps, the author's) ego. That’s both a waste of this story's premise and a crying shame. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #4 Dead Planet #4 is light on the terror (and the zombies), but it’s an interesting dive back into the world of the New Gods. If you read Tom King’s Mister Miracle (and if you didn’t, why not?), you’ll feel right at home here. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #3 The Dreaming: Waking Hours #3 is another is another showcase for Nick Robles' artistic versatility as he alters his style from scene to scene, showing he's as capable of capturing the peaceful idleness of Shakespeare's home in Stratford-Upon-Avon (via the Dreaming) as well as the bleak, hazy, white-on-black darkness of the Box of Nightmares. Matt Lopes does an equally impressive job switching up his color palette to match, bringing bright greens to Stratford, fiery reds to a summoning, and charcoal blacks to the Nightmares. G. Willow Wilson falters a bit here as her Puck sounds a bit too much like a stock supervillain and not, well, puckish enough. But she's still spinning and enchanting tale about legacy, consequences, and responsibility that will leave readers excited to see how it all ends. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 FAR SECTOR #8 I feel like I say this every month, but Far Sector is one of the best-looking books in comics, and if you needed an example look no further than issue #8. Right from the very first-page artist Jamal Campbell commands the eye with vivid battle scenes full of stylish action and lush greens, pinks, and purples. Jo is the tornado at the center of all that dazzling imagery, and her wit and determination to push through dated attitudes and bureaucratic nonsense is inspiring, especially at this incredibly uncertain and trepidatious time in our society. Jo coming to terms with the fact that certain roadblocks and attitudes travel with you, regardless of whether you’re on Earth or in the cosmos is a relatable struggle, and you can’t help but cheer her on when she’s had enough of all the pushback and scapegoating. There’s simply nothing quite like Far Sector out there right now, and if you give it a chance you likely won’t regret it. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #54 Justice League #54 is an okay tie-in to a very strange DC multiversal event. It's very much a continuation of several major moments over the past couple years of DC comics, including Scott Snyder's Justice League run, Nightwing's near death experience at the hands of KGBeast, and the events of Justice League Odyssey. While the backdrop of Death Metal is (deliberately) weird and near-indecipherable if you're not following that event series, this addresses the events of the DC Universe in a way that previous issues of Justice League did not. If you like comics where the characters react to the general craziness of recent continuity, you'll enjoy this comic. If you aren't following the events of the DC Universe closely, take a pass. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 LEGEND OF THE SWAMP THING HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1 Anthology issues—especially those crafted around a holiday—can be a mixed bag, but Legend of the Swamp Thing Halloween Spectacular #1 is just that: spectacular. A collection of six amazing horror stories themed around Swamp Thing, the issue criscrosses eras, offers interesting cultural perspectives and stories that, while rooted in terror just as the book advertises, also have deep grounding in hope and sorrow, and a richness of the human experience. Also of note, the issue features multiple creative teams to bring its six tales to life but unlike most anthology books, there isn't a single weak spot to be found. Cover to cover, this issue is as good as it gets, making it not only an amazing Halloween selection but a truly great comic overall. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 YOUNG JUSTICE #19 Young Justice #19 reads like the climax of a long-simmering subplot as Cassie Sandsmark’s relationship with the omnipotent half of her family tree comes to a head. However, that subplot has been left unminded for almost all of Young Justice and this climax relies heavily on narration for readers to make sense of what’s happening in a series of well-detailed spreads. It’s a lot of action with very little impact, and while that can be fun to read in the moment, it is also easily forgotten. Sudden shifts in focus are unearned and read like a summary of a story planned to run longer. Nevertheless, it is an enjoyable romp with monsters and gods through the streets of Metropolis, even if the plot is easily forgotten after the final page is turned. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 The Amazing Spider-Man makes a return this week with an epic issue that wraps one of Peter's biggest issues. The lengthy chapter follows Spider-Man and Norman as they continue their fight against Sin-Eater. Things get worse when a certain mutant is cleansed, and it forces Peter to work alongside his arch-nemesis. But after the battle ends, fans watch as Spider-Man is forced to make a difficult decision that teases the person who has been pulling Sin-Eater's strings this whole time. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK WIDOW #2 Black Widow is quickly establishing itself as one of the most engrossing, unpredictable titles in Marvel's arsenal. The second issue of this new run sees Clint and Bucky diving a bit more into Nat's new life, but readers will quickly realize that there's so, so much more than meets the eye. Kelly Thompson's narrative in the issue is lush, dynamic, and absolutely mesmerizing to behold, balancing action and character beats with so much of an ease. The art and colorwork from Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire are a rich, nuanced complement to it all. This has the makings of a definitive Black Widow series. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 CHAMPIONS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] At it's core, Champions #1 offers a new status quo for heroes that places them in a unique situation where the "kids" are fighting against the world, but the shakiness of the premise and the story possessing more holes than swiss cheese means it isn't able to hit a home run and pull readers in for the long haul. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 DEADPOOL #7 There's just something so immensely likable about this Deadpool trio, and that's really why everything else works. The fantastical concepts explored in this arc like other worlds and the Bone Beasts are easily embraced because of the charm and genuine camaraderie of Deadpool, Elsa Bloodstone, and Jeff. Writer Kelly Thompson knows how to blend Wade's more meta moments (like being upset that Elsa's taking up two pages of his book) with moments that are undeniably affectionate, at least in Wade's own way. Jeff also continues to be the MVP of this series, with some of the book's best moments featuring him at the center, though he never feels like a crutch or gimmick. Artist Gerardo Sandoval and colorist Chris Sotomayor are a perfect pair for this series, expressing so much through Deadpool's face without removing the mask, and the vintage pages were a nice touch. This is the best Deadpool has been in ages, and luckily the streak doesn't show any signs of stopping. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #15 I keep waiting for Ms. Marvel to fall off like so many other great books have after the first couple of arcs, but this book and this creative team just refuse to compromise. Kamala is one of the most well-rounded, well-written Marvel characters in any current run, and this new adversary she's found in Dum-Dum Dugan is absolutely worthy of her rivalry. We're seeing the effects of governmental control unfold in real time and Ms. Marvel is the best choice to stand up to tyranny. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 MARAUDERS #13 "X of Swords" continues to flow through the X-Men line, but as Marauders shows, never at the expense of the characters we've grown to love in their individual series. Marauders #13 walks us through Storm's journey to collect her sword Skybreaker, and while the sword is the end goal, writer Vita Ayala hits on some incredibly rich and compelling aspects of Storm's relationship with the Royal Wakandan family and T'Challa while artist Matteo Lolli and colorist Edgar Delgado deliver the Storm Shuri fight we didn't know we wanted. This is the next chapter in an X-Men epic, sure, but it's also a welcome reaffirmation of the hero and leader Ororo has evolved into, and it's an issue immensely worthy of a goddess. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #19 The inherently political nature of Saladin Ahmed's work on Spider-Man comes to a head in this issue, but at no point does it feel preachy, despite an appearance by the Star Spangled Man. Artwork by Carmen Carnero and Marcelo Ferreira is blended throughout with enough consistency that it's impossible to tell this was a two-handed pencil job, a rare feat in modern comics. This month's issue also makes things clear in the grand scheme, but resorts to typical "villain explains his motives via monologue," hard to argue that it's still a compelling read though. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 RISE OF ULTRAMAN #2 The extended page count of the first issue allowed Rise of Ultraman to breathe, relishing in its quiet moments and giving readers time to soak in its exposition and listen to the story as it unfolded. The second issue, back down to the regular page count, does not have this luxury and suffers for it. Writers Kyle Higgins & Matt Groom have to cram a lot into twenty two pages and it slows down the flow of the narrative exponentially. Artist Francesco Manna continues to kill it even in the face of a ton of dialogue balloons. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN: MARVELS SNAPSHOT #1 The inconsequential storyline of Busiek's entire Marvels Snapshot line provides a sense of charm, as it gives fans a look at the "little" people of the Marvel Universe. Though Spider-Man name and likeness is plastered all over this book, everyone's favorite neighborhood crimefighter is only in the book but a handful of panels and instead focuses on a pair of henchmen that go from supervillain to supervillain in hopes of finding a better life. There's dynamic here that almost reeks of Goodfellas, where the addiction to crime far outweighs the need for a standard homelife—even though you mad have those that depend on you. Though a "Spider-Man title" in theory, this microscopic tale benefits heavily from having the web-slinger far removed from its characters. The end result gives fans something they probably didn't know they needed. At the same time, the story crafts something only worthwhile in small amounts before it gets too tiresome. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS #7 With Luke reunited with the rest of the Rebellion, this issue explores the history of Commander Zahra, the Imperial leader who appears to have a vendetta against Luke, Leia, and their allies for destroying the Death Star. The issues dives into her personal connection to Grand Moff Tarkin and how he taught her to be a ruthless killer for the Empire and how she barely escaped the Death Star's destruction, motivating her quest to destroy the Rebels. This issue largely serves as a one-shot, as it does very little to move the overall narrative forward, which many readers might find frustrating as we know this is the chapter that is meant to launch a new narrative. Despite its overall place in this new storyline, the story is quite compelling and paints Zahra as a captivating villain, with subsequent issues hopefully taking full advantage of her complexities. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 SWORD MASTER #11 Sword Master #11 brings together two clan heads in the midst of a crisis. While Lin Lie learns more about his status as a guardian, his friends explore more of the Na Wa clan and its ties to the God of War. A tantalizing cliffhanger promises to explain even more about Lin Lie's mysterious family, so fans will want to stay tuned. After all, this ambitious Western manga is digging into history, and fans of series like Inuyasha and Kingdom will not want to miss out! -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 THOR #8 Maybe this is just the calm before the storm (no pun intended), but this side-step for Thor has been far less interesting than the first arc of Cates' series. The showdown with Iron Man feels wholly unnecessary and it's unclear what purpose anything in this issue serves except to... convince Thor he needs a vacation? A comic issue doesn't need to be packed with action to be good, but it does need something to hold your interest. Most of this Thor run has had that, but this issue is severely lacking. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 WOLVERINE #6 Wolverine #6 is the third chapter in the 22-chapter X of Swords saga that seems mostly superfluous in the grand scheme of the story. While last week's chapters better defined the stakes of the story, Wolverine (as well as subsequent chapters in X-Force and Marauders) features the various mutant champions heading off on quests to retrieve the swords needed to participate in the Otherworld tournament. For Wolverine, that means retrieving another Muramasa blade, a new sword made by the swordsmith who crafted a blade capable of killing even the immortal Wolverine. Of course, The Arakko champion Solem (described in Marvel ads as Wolverine's new nemesis) is also tasked with retrieving a blade from Muramasa, and so we see the two characters head towards a collision course that takes place (for some reason) in Hell. You'll need to pick up X-Force to find out how this excursion end, but if you don't particularly care too much about how Wolverine gets a sword, you may want to skip this issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 X-FORCE #13 Didn’t the Wolverine tie-in to “X of Swords” also drop this week? The thrill of X-Factor #4 came in part by watching the series’ writer weave the story of its ongoing series into a massive crossover event; X-Force punts in pushing the crossover’s story forward, but failing to acknowledge a single reason why readers pick up this series. It’s a disappointment as a fan of the core series because of that disconnect. Unless someone is all in on the current X-Men line, there’s nothing of value to be found here. As a continuation of "X of Swords," X-Force #13 gets the job done and delivers a last panel that is satisfying primarily for the mystery it delivers that's bound to be paid off outside the pages of this series. One must hope that the successes of "X of Swords" don't kneecap the momentum and interest cultivated across the "Dawn of X" line throughout the past year. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ADVENTUREMAN #4 The opening sequence of Adventureman #4 is astounding. It’s a thesis on power as its heroine grapples with ever growing abilities and form, and it’s delivered in the familiar grammar of superhero and pulp genre tales as summoned by the Dodsons. What follows is a mixed bag of events, exposition, and threads that never quite feel like they are part of the same story. Unpacking Adventureman’s demise, revealing new threats, and tying the Connells together all move their own plots forward, but each shift in focus reads like a shift in text, too, as the stories function independently of one another. It’s only a matter of time before they all collide, but in this moment Adventureman still reads in a scattered fashion. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 AMERICAN RONIN #1 ACO’s presentation of gonzo action sequences is the reason to read American Ronin #1. The debut issue only explains about half of the series’ premise—introducing a heightened form of empathy into super spy storytelling, without bothering to examine why this spy or his mission might matter—but it does offer plenty of eye candy. It’s indulgent to the extreme with characters occupying the highest echelons of wealth and engaging with related vices. What might normally seem lascivious is fun when framed with curious new layouts. Additionally, when things do go awry, ACO is capable of filling even an extended cell phone conversation with tension. The primary problem rests with a lack of context as it’s unclear what purpose the events of this issue serve or why anyone should bother feeling concerned about the cliffhanger beyond wondering how cool what comes next may appear. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BANG! #4 Bang! #4 finishes assembling a diverse team of adventurers with more genre and pop culture connections than one cares to count. The final addition requires some additional patience with an accent that makes Bang! read like Claremont comic, but they make for a very pleasant surprise both as an individual and with the inspirations they embody. It also begins to question the nature of Thomas Cord in a fashion far more convoluted than most fan theories on James Bond continuity. Like each issue to date, this introduction delivers its own brief adventure wrapped in a much broader conspiracy, and it intertwines the threads seamlessly with style to spare. Now that Bang! has finished with its introductions, readers can anticipate seeing just how far this modernized League of Extraordinary Gentlemen will go to celebrate and explore the films, novels, and shows that have infused it with meaning and so much fun. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/THE MAXX: ARKHAM DREAMS #3 At times I had to wonder what the heck I was reading, but by the end of Batman/The Maxx #4, I did have a good grip on this team-up adventure, though that doesn’t mean I enjoyed it. Sam Keith delivers some impressive visuals throughout, especially in some of those ending pages with Batman’s villains forming a monstrous green cloud looming over the outback. Some of the earlier pages with just Maxx and Batman are rather stunning as well if Keith’s unique style suits your tastes. Unfortunately, this story just meanders constantly, as no matter where the characters find themselves it feels as if there’s no movement. I wouldn’t even know they were switching worlds unless one of them said something, and while there are some great comedic moments here (like Maxx ripping apart a couch), it’s not enough to outweigh the book’s confusing and at times boring narrative. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #18 Jordie Bellaire and Jeremy Lambert are flipping the script on classic Buffy stories. In Buffy the Vampire Slayer #18, we see an inverted version of the show's early third season episodes. Here, Willow is the one returning home after leaving Sunnydale without warning, and its Buffy and her friends wrestling with how they feel about her return. Even more impressive is how the issue reexamines the love potion as a plot device. On television, Buffy presented it as a goofy mistake from the lovably hapless friend, Xander. In the hands of vampire Xander, this cipher for reexamining the overlooked toxic elements of Buffy's mythology, it's something entirely different. The series flipped Willow and Xander's relationship to make Xander is the one stuck in the mythical "friend zone." Now that he's without a soul, the love potion becomes something more sinister, a clear symbol of the desire to break down another individual's agency. Unfortunately, Ramon Bachs' artwork is a distraction here. Bachs tries to give these high school students a youthful look, as you'd expect, with character manga-inspired character models, but his faces and bodies are inconsistent from page to page, resulting is something that looks like Dan Mora's work minus discipline. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 COFFIN BOUND #7 Just when you think you’ve got Coffin Bound figured out, it transforms into something even more inspired and unbelievable than what came before it. This issue brings Taqa’s quest to some interesting and unexpected conclusions, ones that plunge the series into a new status quo. To say any more than that would be to spoil the fascinating plot, which Dan Watters crafts with incredible ease. Dani’s art brings the ambitious narrative into a whole new class, to the point where every single panel and visual deserves a second look. This truly could be one of the best comic issues I’ve read this year, and I’m so grateful for that. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: TRAUMA TEAM #2 The creative team behind this venture into the technologically bleak future that is Cyberpunk 2077 in Cullen Bunn and Miguel Valderrama do a solid job of getting gamers ready for the upcoming CD Projeckt installment, while also developing high stakes for both the heroes and villains involved. Taking a page for films like Dread and The Raid, Bunn creates some fantastic characterization while Valderrama's art seems custom made for this world. Whether you want a sneak peak into Cyberpunk or simply a solid, bloody affair, Trauma Team has what you're looking for. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DECORUM #5 The education of Neha Nori Sood is a delightful single chapter that reads like a complete volume. Three years of book learning, practice, and practical application are mapped out in a model that rewards readers in its repetition. Style is modulated in both layouts and artwork for different elements that then play out like the building verses of a song. The real power of Decorum #5 rests in how it pays off that repetition in the final sequence with some expected turns and some far more surprising twists. Interspersed with this heightened high school drama filled with rivalries are elements of design that also enhance questions about space eggs hatching, even as they go unmentioned in this single chapter installment. As both a continuation of Decorum and a self-contained read, issue #5 delivers an excellent afternoon read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 DIE #14 DIE remains a tour de force, a brutal examination of our relationships with games and ourselves. This issue sees Ash and Matt's groups head towards their different goals, until an unexpected message from the real world put the two on a major collision course. Matt has been presented (to this point) as the most "pure" character of the players, so it's hard not to empathize with him, even as he most assuredly is about to doom two worlds with his personal vendetta. It's hard to explain much more without spoiling this issue, but just know that DIE remains the best comic on the stands today. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5 DISASTER INC. #4 Four issues in, Disaster Inc. is finally letting the proverbial genie out of the bottle, finally starting to explain the nature of its radioactive zombie samurai. Unfortunately, the way that is uncovered is nowhere near as exciting as it thinks it is. There are nuggets of character beats in here that could potentially be interesting, and some trippy visuals here and there. But the series still seems unsure of exactly what it wants to be—a full-fledged horror book, a satire of colonialism and consumerism, or something in between. It remains to be seen if this book will actually be worth the journey it tries to take readers on. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 GETTING IT TOGETHER #1 Slice-of-life comics can often be hit or miss—at their best, they can brilliantly tap into the anxieties of a generation, and at their worst they can be painfully trite and dull. Right out of the gate, Getting It Together establishes itself much more in the former category, making a debut that is largely promising and profoundly likable. The issue follows a group of Bay Area friends, whose lives are shaken up after two of their friends’ newly-open relationship quickly gets complicated. Sina Grace and Omar Spahi craft a narrative that is simultaneously intimate and expansive, and Jenny D. Fine’s art is a sketchy, grounded complement to this. You might not necessarily love every character in Getting It Together right out of the gate, but this is a comic that will absolutely give you your money’s worth, and set up an endearing tale for the issues to come. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 INKBLOT #2 Inkblot #2 begins in compelling fashion, delivering a gut punch to the reader that shows immense promise for what’s to come. Unfortunately, the rest of the issue only rarely capitalizes on that early promise, and instead feels mostly like filler until the very end. Emma Kubert and Rusty Gladd’s first few pages hit hard and leave you curious as to where the story will go next, but nothing feels that consequential after that story ends, as the dialogue that does call back to it is overshadowed by a random dragon fight that looks cool but doesn’t seem to mean anything in the long run. The parts that call back to Arabella’s grandmother are interesting but fleeting, and while the dragon fight has several visually impressive moments, I would have traded those for more progression regarding Arabella and her family. We don’t really get any real plot movement on the cat either or any real story details, and some of it feels forgettable overall. There are some delightful moments here, but overall it still hasn’t delivered all the promise that the premise shows. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 MY LITTLE PONY/TRANSFORMERS #3 Much like the last issue, the two short stories here are self-contained stories with no connections to the story arc set up in this crossover's first issue. That said, the cartoonish structure allows anyone to jump on at any given time without needing to play catch up, probably the biggest "pro" this series has at the moment. Both stories here are fine, though the first one—"Pet Sounds"— as a slight edge due to its content and underlying themes, a storyline that provides at least the slightest sustenance other than ponies and Decepticons fighting it out. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 LOCKE AND KEY: IN PALE BATTALIONS GO #2 Hill and Rodriguez deliver another amazing installment of this prequel series, exploring not only how beneficial the keys of Keyhouse can be when used as weapons of war, but how they also have the potential to backfire. The series isn't afraid to dissect the horrors of war and continues to be a captivating story that definitely earns its place within the Locke And Key universe. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 LONELY RECEIVER #2 An uncomfortable look into the thoughts tumbling around a troubled mind makes up much of Lonely Reciever #2, but given the events of the first chapter, it seems like that's the only right way to follow up. The post-breakup self-doubts and spotlight on people's attachments technology blend so well together that you'll have a hard time telling which line is about which at times. There's as much said internally as there is externally as well with plenty of environmental storytelling taking place in such tight quarters, a sharp contrast to the expansive online world Catrin's retreated from. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 LOST SOLDIERS #3 The opening sequence of Lost Soldiers #3 more than fulfills the promise of the second issue’s cliffhanger. Bullets land with horrific consequences, and there’s never a moment of ambiguity regarding the reality of violence. There’s nothing glorious to be found amid the mud, and the blood, and the misery all detailed in a powerful fashion by Moore’s colors. What’s even more impressive is how the quiet sequences that follow some of comics’ most impressive shootout, chase, and fight sequences this year are every bit as impactful. Interwoven panels of painful memories and previous wounds wind up a conversation between the oldest of friends, and one man's living room is transformed into a tomb far creepier than anything decorating most houses this month. Lost Soldiers #3 does not hesitate to grapple with the terrible realities and costs of violence, both its impact on the human body and the more difficult to discern impact on the soul, and in doing so delivers on all of the promise found at the story's start. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5