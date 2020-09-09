Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/9/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Rise of Ultraman #1 and Hawkman #27. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #16 The finale of "The Demon's Fire" storyline hits in this week's Batman and the Outsiders #16 and rather than go out with an impressive, spectacular finale, the whole story comes to conclusion with a whimper. It's clear that the point of the whole arc was to establish the power of Black Lightning—and as a fan of the character, I have to admit that's been enjoyable—but the issue wraps up everything too neatly and has Ra's go down far too easily. The issue ends up feeling like the story got off track and now it's time to wrap up all the loose ends in favor of what's going on in other pockets of the DC Universe (and by that I specifically mean "The Joker War") which is really unfortunate as it takes the Outsiders and, yet again, saddles them with Batman's baggage. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL - TRINITY CRISIS #1 I felt the headache about five pages in. There is so much jargon, identification, and explanation in the introductory sequence of this overly complicated attempt to justify DC Comics’ obsession with crises that it gave me a headache. The rest of the issue isn’t much better, and that includes the bizarre nature of a one-shot that knits itself so closely to an ongoing event series as to suggest it should have simply been part of that series. Instead, space is used trying to remind readers of a conspiratorial reimagining of the multiverse that makes the gif of Charlie in It’s Always Sunny seem like the height of rationality. There are quick moments of forced levity or notable character beats, but they appear in a shoehorned fashion that only sometimes allows Manapul the opportunity to land a specific emotional note. There are some genuinely excellent panels in this comic book, but they don’t offer enough to justify reading this headache. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 THE FLASH #761 Josh Williamson's final arc on The Flash is going for broke and it is paying off to create one of the greatest stories in Barry Allen's history. The "Legion of Zoom" arc doesn't just assemble all of the villains that threaten Central City, but Williamson goes one step further and shows his love of all things Flash in this issue. Williamson's love of speedsters is infectious and Howard Porter on art assists the story to boot. One of the best issues of Williamson's run so far and definitely worth your time. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #7 The Green Lantern Season Two has been a bit of a mixed bag in recent issues, and unfortunately that trend continues with issue #7. That said, the visuals from artist Liam Sharp and colorists Steve Oliff and Olyoptics are not mixed at all, and are absolutely stellar throughout, filled with inventive layouts and stunning characters. This is a visual tour de force, but good luck not getting lost in what the heck is happening. The points in the story between Hal Jordan and the young Guardians are where the book shines, but anything to do with the Ultrawar is unfortunately not too memorable and generally confusing. Unfortunately the balance is off here, and hopefully that balance can be found next issue. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 HAWKMAN #27 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Years into this run, Venditti keeps it fresh in each new issue as he and his numerous collaborators cover nearly every genre on God's green earth. Even though Hawkman #27 features some of the oldest comic book characters ever created, this issue offers a fine balance between the new and the classic, reintroducing classics with the ample energy. As the title arrives at the doorstep of its penultimate issue next month before wrapping in November, the only unfortunate thing about this series is that it's ending comes far too soon. With zero disrespect to the legends who came before him, Venditti's Hawkman run is one of the best comic book runs featuring Carter Hall and his supporting cast ever printed—it's certainly a favorite with this critic. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY #5 Criminal Sanity continues to be a fascinating and gut-wrenching take on one of DC’s most twisted duos. After opening with a face-to-face confrontation between Dr. Harley Quinn and The Joker, the issue takes things into an even more macabre and unsettling direction. Kami Garcia’s narrative is melodramatic and suspenseful in all of the right ways, albeit a little predictable, and Mico Suayan and Jason Badower’s art provides it with a chilling true-to-life feel. It will be fascinating to see where Criminal Sanity goes in the issues ahead. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #24 Moving Darkseid to a secondary Justice League title might be the best move DC's done with him in years. After years of overexposure, Darkseid has returned to the plodding, manipulative, near-omnipotent creature he once was when first conceived by Jack Kirby. Additionally, Darkseid gains a fearful new title in this issue, taking control of Epoch's time manipulation abilities to become a master of time. This remains the strongest of DC's team titles, a misfit team of Justice Leaguers pit against Darkseid at his strongest. Personally, I can't wait to see what happens next. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 NIGHTWING #74 Can it be? Has Dick Grayson finally returned? At the height of "Joker War," the beloved Nightwing might have actually returned to his proper shape, no thanks to Joker or Punchline. Slowly and surely, I've come around to Jurgens' run on this — maybe it's an acquired taste. Nightwing #74 reads like it was plucked straight out of the Silver Age, for better and worse. Characters speaking out their thoughts and dialogue appearing a bit too on the nose, this issue is a splendid homage to the very tales that turned comics into what they are today. That said, everything just mentioned can easily be turned into a major critique, depending on the reader picking up the book. It feels outdated and aged, a bit too cliche. Plus the ending takes place at the speed of light, crazy a certain sense of convulsion with one of Ric's primary supporting characters over the past few years. If you're still with this title nearly 75 issues later, we may be nearing a payoff... as one can hope. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN #25 Superman #25, a plus-sized "anniversary" issue, explores Superman's ongoing galactic impact from the perspective of an alien culture that has viewed Superman from afar. The Synmar watch Superman's development with great interest and eventually move to make a Superman of their own, with mixed results. Brian Bendis and Ivan Reis seem to be building towards an arc that examines regrets (both from the perspective the Synmar and Lana Lang) and how Superman truly is a one of a kind, irreplaceable entity. This is an interesting issue, although it serves mostly to set up a new arc than deliver any stunning revelations on its own. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #762 Mariko Tamaki's Wonder Woman run is moving fast and that's certainly the case with Wonder Woman #762. In short order we've seen Diana go from the first inklings of a problem to having to deal with Maxwell Lord as a possible ally in the fight against it, but this week's issue takes full advantage of the surprise twist about who is actually behind it all and notches it up a level by revealing it to Diana. In terms of story, the issue works well in that it bridges the gap from villainous reveal to readers and villainous reveal in-story, but it also feels a little bit like filler at the same time. The issue's art also feels a little off and a bit more angular than usual which at times is a bit distracting. Still, given the pacing and the stakes of the story, Wonder Women #762 may not be a best of run but it's still a solid read overall. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48 The Amazing Spider-Man returns this week with a new issue filled with Peter Parker's uncertainty. Readers will know how much the hero hates Sin Eater... but they know Peter hates Norman Osborne even more. While the villain's army goes on a radical war against those they consider others, Spider-Man must tow the line between stopping them and rescuing the man who took everything from him. And in the end, Peter's decision might just spark a war between him and his fellow Spider heroes. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #21 There’s quite a bit at stake in Captain Marvel #21, what with the Skrull and Kree fighting a war and all, but honestly that’s not really why this issue is so damn entertaining. The credit for that goes to writer Kelly Thompson for conveying just how much of a blast Carol’s crew of heroes is having from one page to the next, and at times it seems effortless. This crew runs like a well-oiled machine, and if you were going to be a superhero with any group of heroes how could it not be these guys? Cap, Spider-Woman, Rhodey, and Hazmat are a delight, and adding Lauri-Ell to the mix only makes them more entertaining, so much so that you don’t mind that most of this issue is steeped in pure action. It helps that artist Cory Smith and colorist Tamra Bonvillain make those action sequences sing, with poster-worthy shots of the crew blasting foes with hammer that pop off the page.That said, there are some welcome story payoffs as well, including a quite sweet and touching moment between sisters that follows a promising new direction for Cap’s newfound sister. This rollercoaster ride of an arc not only introduced a delightful new character into Carol’s world but also found a way to make a tie-in more rewarding than the series it tied into, and what a joyful ride it’s been. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 EMPYRE: AFTERMATH - AVENGERS #1 What a let down. Empyre failed to capitalize on what was a brilliant concept, getting muddled in the threat of the Cotati and never managing to find its footing following the opening salvo. In Aftermath, Al Ewing and Valereo Schiti reunite to give us a final chapter of the crossover that continues its mediocrity. Ewing and Schiti are able to capture character moments well enough, but Empyre weaves a story with weak cohesion and the final page will have you groaning that there may be a sequel in the works. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 EMPYRE: FALLOUT - FANTASTIC FOUR #1 Okay, this time Empyre is ACTUALLY over, despite the fakeout last week. Aside from a final page twist, this is another largely uninteresting installment in a largely uninteresting event. I'm glad that Fantastic Four will finally be returning to normal. I hope... -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #14 While you've probably forgotten about the last time any of the Champions were together, or what happened during the "Outlawed" event, Ahmed does an excellent job of filling in the gaps without making you feel like you're reading an exposition dump, even though that's essentially what this issue is. It's all about playing catch-up, but this issue of Ms. Marvel does so in a way that's both interesting and exciting, using the imagination to set up the story to come. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MARAUDERS #12 Marauders is quite adept at injecting even the most mundane of events with intrigue and humor, and Marauders #12 is no exception. The celebration of Kate Pryde’s return is a delight thanks to touching reunions with her friends and X-Men family, but it’s really Kate’s back and forth with Emma Frost that steals the show. The underlying tension of Kate’s reunion with Sebastian Shaw keeps you hooked, and artist Matteo Lolli and colorist Edgar Delgado know how to get the most out of those interactions and these characters overall. Also, anytime you have a chance to draw Magik with a Mariachi band you’ve got a winner on your hands. It’s great to have Kate back in the mix, not just because I love her as a character but because of the endearing and unique energy she brings to the series. Marauders continues to set a high bar for "Dawn of X," and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Though they have no shortage of their own characters Marvel Comics has made another exciting addition to their publishing line with The Rise of Ultraman #1, a modern reinvention of the classic Japanese franchise. This new series reboots the property for new audiences and old fans alike with a direct approach to the concept in a fun inaugural issue. The only real downside for the series' kickoff is that it has to spend more time establishing its world than really playing in it, though it features quality backup tales to supplement that shortcoming. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 WEB OF VENOM: WRAITH #1 Why infuse an ongoing series with hints and subplots about the future when you can publish those elements as one-shots with a higher cover price? Wraith is nobody’s favorite character, but appearances in events like Annihilation and a recent Guardians of the Galaxy run prevents him from being forgotten. However, his appearance here is solely in service to the mounting conflict with Knull in the pages of Venom. Every moment that builds to the intersection of the series is devoted to either explaining who Wraith is or retrofitting his origin to reveal something new about Knull. As a sub-plot in Venom it might have provided some extra points of interest, but it reads like apocrypha for an already tortured plotline in this format. It’s another publication that will be quickly summarized in a few lines on a wiki before being promptly forgotten. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 X-FACTOR #3 The Mojoverse is supposed to be grating and annoying - it's a commentary on entertainment culture at its worst. So, I appreciate that this issue of X-Factor updates the Mojoverse for the modern day, blending together TikTok, influencer culture, and reality TV together in what might be the worst version of the Mojoverse yet. It took me a second read of the comic to understand that—the constant inane chatter was incredibly jarring to get through, but THAT'S A DELIBERATE POINT. When you filter out the Mojoverse noise, what remains is a solid issue, one that lovingly calls back to multiple obscure series and brings back an X-Factor mainstay. This may prove to be a divisive issue, and your enjoyment of the comic may depend on how well you can handle ramped-up Mojoverse nonsense. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FORCE #12 X-Force #12 functions primarily as a prologue for the upcoming “X of Swords” crossover, but manages to maintain some of its own story momentum, like showing Beast to be the absolute worst X-Man ever. The swerve to persecuting Russian mutants exists at cross-purposes with the basic tenets of Krakoa, and it’s unclear whether this is an idea that will be addressed outside of the pages of X-Force. In this issue it reads as being rushed, especially the splash panel featuring so many characters who would have a stake in the choice being made before them. However, much of this issue is devoted to developing ideas and positioning characters for another story altogether and that prevents it from ever being a wholly satisfying read. Readers can hope that “X of Swords” won’t undermine what works in the “Dawn of X” line, but its impact on X-Force this week is not cause for optimism. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 AGGRETSUKO #6 The new issue of Aggretsuko will make many readers wish they were back to work in their office just so they live this story out for themselves. Issue #6 follows Retsuko and her team as they compete in games for a paid day off, but the girl finds herself in fierce competition with a friend. Not only does the issue pay homage to one of anime's greatest memes, but it also pushes forward a certain romance with Retsuko. And by the end of this story, readers will be feeling all sorts of fired up. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 BILL & TED ARE DOOMED #1 In the year 2700, Rufus is alerted to the fact that there could be trouble with Bill and Ted back in the year 2000, as readers witness the Wyld Stallyns' troubles with writing a new song. Not only are they struggling with their song, but they've seemingly lost their devoted fan base, all while coping with life with daughters, robots, intergalactic allies, and Death himself. Set between the events of Bogus Journey and Face the Music, the stakes of this adventure are clearly lower than Bill and Ted's theatrical outings, allowing the book to lean into our heroes' goofier and more endearing qualities. Rather than having to save the world or come back from the dead, they merely have to pick up dinner and collaborate on the future of their career, with the book's playful and whimsical nature feeling like the perfect tribute to the '80s icons. It's fun, silly, low stakes, and charming the whole way through, which will surely excite younger readers about the characters and add layers to the well-known heroes for more passionate devotees. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACKWOOD: THE MOURNING AFTER #4 Blackwood's second miniseries ends with more blood, more surprises, and more occult...trouble. Evan Dorkin and Veronica Fish pull out all the stops in their final issue, with the school's fate falling into the hands of a character that honestly seemed like a running gag up to this point. Humorous, heartbreaking, and intense, Blackwood: The Mourning After is a great series that should be getting a lot more acclaim. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: WILLOW #3 The third issue of Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Willow spinoff suffers from that sense that the main character is only now catching up to what readers probably put together already. Yes, Willow, you seem to have stumbled upon a cult, and you should be concerned. This mysterious commune's exact nature remains a secret for now, and this issue treads water because of it. Luckily, by the end, Willow finally makes a crucial decision. Even more lucky is the Natacha Bustos's artwork still makes the entire issue gorgeous to look at, brilliantly switching from traditional paneling to a more fluid style during moments of magic. This issue is a little light on plot development, but the overall story is still intriguing enough to keep readers hooked. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: TRAUMA TEAM #1 Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team does an outstanding job of giving a glimpse in the world CD Project Red is trying to build with its upcoming game. Every panel is dripping with scenery and tone, every shade is added on with a different splatter of neon. Every hallway, corridor and computer panel feels corrupted and dirty in some way, and that’s before the bullets start flying. The titular Trauma Team is on full display throughout the story, showing just how disturbing the concept of “militarized healthcare” could be. If you’re on the fence about the upcoming game, this might be the thing that tips you over into making a purchase. If you’re already sold, jump in anyway. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 G.I. JOE #8 With this alternate take on a world that focuses on Cobra triumphant, the individual issue format for the stories of this world is definitely hit or miss. With this issue focusing primarily on a subterfuge mission starring Bombstrike and Chuckles of the Joe team, it just doesn't manage to hit as hard as some of its previous installments. Definitely not the issue to start with if you're looking to dive into this new world for G.I. Joe. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 ICE CREAM MAN PRESENTS: QUARANTINE COMIX SPECIAL #1 Quarantine Comix Special may provide charity to comic book stores hit hard by the pandemic, but this collection of minicomics from the Ice Cream Man team and some guest creators doesn’t require any charity from readers. What’s surprising is that—even with such an impressive array of unexpected talents, including Al Ewing and Declan Shalvey—the six Ice Cream Man stories that fit naturally into the series atypical routine are the most intriguing. This is a comic book that has always excelled when executing original concepts in a single issue, and they deliver that same impact in a handful of pages six times over. It’s a testament to what makes this book consistently engaging. The guest creators never slouch, though, and each of the four additional stories in the issue’s back half provide at least a solid chuckle. Quarantine Comix Special is an outstanding collection of talent and ideas, and one that also does some good with each purchase. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 JOIN THE FUTURE #5 This just might be Join the Future’s best issue yet. The installment pits Clementine against threats both human and mechanical, and the ensuing fight is an action-packed, clever sight to behold. In between that action are some genuinely heartwrenching character beats, ones that help plunge the series into the brave new world that’s ahead. Zack Kaplan’s narrative exceeds expectations, and Piotr Kowalski’s art and Brad Simpson’s colorwork are given a chance to shine. Here’s hoping the rest of the series can keep up this momentum. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext