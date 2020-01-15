The Weekly Pull: Birds of Prey, Green Lantern: Legacy, Dragon Age, and More

It’s that time again. New comics day is pushed back until Thursday this week on account of the New Year’s Day holiday, but as usual, ComicBook.com’s team is here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

This week, there are tie-ins to big DC Comics multimedia events like Birds of Prey and Crisis on Infinite Earths, a return to the world of Dragon Age, a new Hellboy special, and more.

Birds of Prey: Black Canary

Written by Brendan Fletcher

Art by Annie Wu

Published by DC Comics

After the newest trailer of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) landed last week, DC fans are hyped to see Black Canary make her big-screen debut. With just a few weeks to go before the film’s debut, this TPB, which collects the entirety of her 2015 solo run, is a perfect way to get acquainted (or reacquainted) with her character. The story follows Dinah’s time as the frontwoman of a rock band, which ties into her role as a superhero in some unexpected ways. With a gorgeous movie tie-in cover from Tula Lotay, this trade is an essential purchase for any kind of Black Canary fan. — Jenna Anderson

Crisis on Infinite Earths Giant #1

Written by Marv Wolfman and Marc Guggenheim

Art by Tom Derenick and Trevor Scott

Published by DC Comics

The CW’s Arrowverse will be forever changed with its take on “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and this comic book not only bridges the television event to the original Crisis maxiseries, but also offers a whole lot of details and Easter Eggs that were just too big to pack into the crossover. With the issue set in the Arrowverse’s canon, it’s something that may appeal largely to fans of The CW’s DC TV shows, but make no mistake: there’s something for every DC fan to be had here. THe issue also features a reprint of the first full issue of the original Crisis on Infinite Earths making it truly a worthwhile read for any comics fan. — Nicole Drum

Dragon Age: Blue Wraith #1

Written by Christina Weir and Nunzio DeFilippis

Art by Fernando Heinz Furukawa

Published by Dark Horse Comics

With the Dragon Age video game series on an extetnded hiatus following the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014, Dark Horse’s Dragon Age comics has been one of the only ways for fans to revisit the world of Thedas in the interim. In the publisher’s newest series, Dragon Age: Blue Wraith, writers Christina Weir and Nunzio DeFilippis team with artist Fernando Heinz Furukawa shines a spotlight on the mage-hunter Fenriz, one of the more popular characters from the often-maligned Dragon Age II. Fans won’t want to miss finding out what Fenris has been up to sine those epic events transpired at Kirkwall. — Jamie Lovett

Green Lantery: Legacy

Written by Minh Le

Art by Andie Tong

Published by DC Comics

Of all of the books initially announced in DC’s Ink and Zoom imprints, Green Lantern: Legacy quickly established itself as something special. The graphic novel follows Tai Pham, a thirteen-year-old who, after finding his grandmother’s jade ring, becomes the newest member of the Green Lanterns. This book looks like it will bring a unique and incredibly heartfelt take on the Green Lantern world, and it will be great to see how readers of all ages respond to it. — Jenna Anderson

Hellboy Winter Special 2019

Written by Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, and Scott Allie

Art by Mark Laszlo, Leila del Duca, and Andrea Mutti

Published by Dark Horse Comics

It’s easy to recommend any new comic book with Mike Mignola’s (or Hellboy’s) name on the cover, but the special one-shots released each year always deserve an especially special nod. They assemble the outstanding mix of top creators which make the entire array of Hellboy-related titles a bastion of quality, and take advantage of the franchise’s folklore grounding to tell succinct stories that dazzle as much as most entire issues. Whether you only have a passing knowledge of the B.P.R.D. or are steeped in the past several decades of Hellboy lore, this winter-themed collection of three short stories will provide excellent fireside reading as the snow descends and we wait for spring. The only real concern is that in some distant year these specials may stop coming. — Chase Magnett

The Red Mother #2

Written by Jeremy Haun

Art by Danny Luckert

Published by Boom! Studios

If you haven’t picked up Boom! Studios’ horror series The Red Mother, now is a perfect time to jump in. After a mysterious attack costs Daisy McDonough her life and her boyfriend, Luke, the young woman struggles to put her life back together. But the attack that cost her these things was no ordinary attack and Daisy soon finds herself having terrible visions with her prosthetic eye. The second issue will see Daisy drawn further into the horror and if it’s anything like the first issue, it’s a story that will be done with a brilliant balance of realistic storytelling and slow-burn terror. The art is stunning as well. It’s a must-read if you love horror…and if you don’t. — Nicole Drum

Second Coming #6

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Richard Pace and Leonard Kirk

Published by Ahoy Comics

Even as a critic of this series, I’m glad that Second Coming found a home at Ahoy Comics (a new publisher deserving of more direct market attention) and was able to arrive at this week’s conclusion. Whatever your perspective, Second Coming has been packed with more ambition, style, and ideas in each issue than the majority of series released in 2019. It was a comic that merited discussion, regardless of one’s personal feelings, and that discussion was every bit as rich as the subject matter the series addresses. That has never been more true than in its final issue (for now, at least), one which will surprise even the most engaged readers before it’s over. It has been a long, strange road for Second Coming, but I’m glad it found a home for publication and was able to spark some excellent comics conversations along the way. — Chase Magnett