The Weekly Pull: The Rise of Ultraman, Trinity Crisis, Cyberpunk 2077, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, Ultraman rises in a new Marvel Comics series, DC's Trinity faces a new crisis, Slaughter-House Five becomes a comic, Wonder Woman faces the mind-controlling villain Maxwell Lord, and Ice Cream Man presents Quarantine Comix. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1 (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Cullen Bunn

Art by Miguel Valderrama

Published by Dark Horse Comics Is there a more anticipated video in the works right now than CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077? While the long wait for the futuristic RPG continues, fans can get a taste of the Cyberpunk 2077 universe through Cyperpunk 2077: Traum Team, the new comic published by Dark Horse Comics. The comic follows an EMT named Nadia who works for a private company, Trauma Team International, and who becomes the sole survivor of a rescue mission that goes awry. When she agrees to continue working for the company on another extraction mission, things go from bad to worse. In the capable hands of Cullen Bunn and Miguel Valderrama, this should be a nice appetizer for those looking forward to the game. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Francis Manapul

Published by DC Comics Ever since I first saw the cover for Trinity Crisis - which makes me want to drive across the country with it airbrushed across a van - I knew it was a comic I would need to check out. The latest in a string of Death Metal tie-ins, this issue unites Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman in the latest leg of their fight against Castle Bat, this time against the Anti-Monitor, Superboy-Prime, and Darkseid. Scott Snyder’s narrative for all of Death Metal has been a wild, fascinating thrill ride, and Francis Manapul's art is sure to be a trippy thrill ride. This could end up being one of the most surprising and rewarding Death Metal installments yet. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Ice Cream Man Presents: Quarantine Comix Special #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by W. Maxwell Prince

Art by Martin Morazzo

Published by Image Comics Ice Cream Man is not a kind-hearted comic book, but it is a comic book made by genuinely kind people. When lockdown began in March, the folks behind Ice Cream Man launched a short series of webcomics appropriately titled Quarantine Comix—they offered entertainment to fans and raised money for Comicbook United Fund and its efforts to support local comic book retailers. Now all six of those publications have been collected in physical form to raise even more money to aid those small stores that make picking up comics every week a delight. Readers familiar with the Ice Cream Man series will testify to its devilishly inventive nature as each issue offers a new tale (often with a new storytelling twist) in an exceptionally twisted world of horror. Even readers unfamiliar with the series are bound to get a kick from this oversized assemblage of creepy minicomics as Halloween approaches. Plus, it provides a treat for comic book stores in a moment of need. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Marauders #12 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Matteo Lolli

Published by Marvel Comics The X-Men finally got their Red Queen back, and in Marauders #12 the fallout from the Black King’s actions will be front and center. Kate Pryde is back amongst the living, and after getting all the details on what happened from Lockheed and Emma Frost, she’s going to want some payback, and we cannot wait to see what writer Gerry Duggan and artist Matteo Lolli have in mind. All we know is the Black King better duck and cover because things are about to get spicy. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

The Rise of Ultraman #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Kyle Higgins and Matthew Groom

Art by Francesco Manna, Michael Cho, and Gurihiru

Published by Marvel Comics Admittedly, Ultraman has always been a sort of cultural blind spot for me, but that hasn’t stopped me from being excited about The Rise of Ultraman. The first issue in the miniseries finally debuts this week, reimagining the origins of the pop culture icon. The kaiju vs humans conflict of this series might fill the Pacific Rim-shaped void in my soul, and the creative teams involved are incredibly intriguing. There are a lot of debut issues coming out this week, but The Rise of Ultraman could easily fly to the top of readers’ lists. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Slaughter-House Five (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Kurt Vonnegut with Ryan North

Art by Albert Monteys

Published by Archaia There is no denying the place of Kurt Vonnegut or Slaughterhouse-Five, his best-known novel, in the modern canon. This renowned piece of literature is taught in high schools across the United States and abroad, offering readers a compelling anti-war treatise and one of the most inventive narrative structures ever put to paper. The challenge of adapting this story for comics is as exciting as it is immense, but it seems that the best possible creators for the job have been found. Artist Albert Monteys’ work on Universe speaks to an impeccable sense of design and storytelling—one capable of transforming absurdly complex concepts into neatly understood illustrations. Writer Ryan North is known for both his sense of humor and love of science in series like The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl. That’s a very compelling duo considering the source material. So whether or not you’ve read the classic Slaughterhouse-Five before, now is a perfect moment to (re)discover it in comics form. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Stargazer #1 (Photo: Mad Cave Studios) Written by Anthony Cleveland

Art by Antonio Fuso

Published by Mad Cave Studios Mad Cave Studios is tackling some interesting subjects for its new series Stargazer, which centers around a pair of siblings and their friends who might have experienced an alien abduction. Not everyone is sold on this theory aside from Shae’s brother Kenny, but 20 years later his disappearance leads to the group getting back together and trying to uncover what really happened there, and he might have been right all along. The new series comes from writer Anthony Cleveland, artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Stefano Simeone, and letterer Justin Birch, and this is definitely a series you want to pay attention to. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #109 (Photo: IDW Publishing) Written by Sophie Campbell

Art by Jodi Nishijima

Published by IDW Publishing Look, I'm going to keep shouting about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles until everyone listens. For 100 issues, it was one of the most underrated comics being published, and that hasn't changed in the nine issues since. With Sophie Campbell writing, the series has focused less on the Turtles going on adventures and getting involved in ninja gang wars and more on their new roles as leaders in the nascent Mutant Town community in New York City. It's exciting to see these characters grow into their new roles and Campbell and her team are doing a fantastic job of bringing that to life. Even if you're new the franchise, give this series a chance. It will not disappoint. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Vampire the Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #2 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Tim Seely, Tini Howard & Blake Howard

Art by Devmaylya Pramanik, Nathan Gooden

Published by Vault Comics Fans of the World of Darkness roleplaying game Vampire: The Masquerade won't want to miss this second issue of the new comic series. Serving up a double feature of stories, the narratives continue in a way that is both engaging to long-time fans of the setting but also helps newcomers to the dark universe grasp the concepts and political factions of the story. It's an exciting situation that serves up personal horror alongside some lovely art, be sure to check it out. -- Nicole Drum prevnext