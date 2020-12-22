The Weekly Pull: The Terrifics, Wanda & Vision, The Seeds, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week brings the finale of Image Comics' Gideon Falls, some epic new chapters in the stories of Harley Quinn and Spider-Woman, and a new one-shot in DC's Endless Winter event. Plus, there are also a lot of awesome collections and trade paperbacks being released this week, if you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader Deluxe Edition (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Neil Gaiman

Art by Andy Kubert

Batman: Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader Deluxe Edition (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Neil Gaiman

Art by Andy Kubert

Published by DC Comics One of the arguably most iconic and definitive batman stories, Neil Gaiman's "Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader" is getting a new deluxe hardcover treatment. Originally published in Batman #868 and Detective Comics #853 in 2009, the story offers up a "last" Batman story which sees the hero die, be reborn, and everything in between. It's a little unconventional, but endlessly moving and helps put the character and his endless iterations and evolutions into perspective. It's a must-read in any form, but this latest offering is a gorgeous one. -- Nicole Drum

Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #3 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Katana Collins

Art by Matteo Scalera

Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #3 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Katana Collins

Art by Matteo Scalera

Published by DC Comics The mystery of who is killing members of an elite celebrity club continues in Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #3, and the case only continues to get more complicated thanks to the Gray Ghost and Hector Quimby. Watching Harley balance being a single parent to two children and two hyenas with her new investigator gig makes for some amazing moments, and is part of the reason this series deserves to be on your pull list month in and month out. -- Matthew Aguilar

Black Adam: Endless Winter Special #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Ron Marz and Andy Lanning

Art by Brandon Peterson and Marco Santucci

Black Adam: Endless Winter Special #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Ron Marz and Andy Lanning

Art by Brandon Peterson and Marco Santucci

Published by DC Comics This sort of thing isn't normally my bag—I don't go in for crossover events, but "Endless Winter" has managed to present that superhero storytelling concept's ideal form and this penultimate chapter is eagerly anticipated even by this cynic. While the individual chapters of the story have varied in quality, the story itself is easy to grasp. As a reader, it's not difficult to find one or two new chapters each week and every installment is neatly labeled and organized. More importantly, "Endless Winter" has provided a worthwhile contrast to the infinite sprawl of Death Metal. Its stakes are clear and the characters recognizable, which serves to invite readers into this narrative of every DC superhero staving off a single catastrophe. The dual narratives of past and present have made for an effective framing device and ensured a constant source of rising tension. Much of that tension is centered on Black Adam who is centered in each timeline now and set to become a much more significant figure in DC Comics' immediate future. Seeing him take centerstage for the penultimate chapter of "Endless Winter" has me feeling like a high schooler uncovering relatively self-contained superhero events again, and it's a great feeling of nostalgia. There's something to be said for telling stories directly and well—no additional artifice needed here. -- Chase Magnett

Gideon Falls #27 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Gideon Falls #27 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Published by Image Comics It's not very often that readers receive a definitive conclusion to any Image Comics' many creator-owned series, but that's exactly what fans of Gideon Falls will find in their stockings this holiday season. An oversized 80-page finale will draw together all of the threads of this conspiracy-laden, multiversal enigma. However Lemire and Sorrentino choose to end the story, their track record (both together and apart) suggest a satisfying finale filled with surprises. Gideon Falls has been a consistent favorite amongst comics fans since it began—reflecting appreciation for both the complex narrative and impressive craft used in telling it. Now even the most reluctant holdouts can dive in knowing that there's a final destination awaiting them at the end of a long and impressive road. Congratulations are due to the creative team for fulfilling all of the promise that was apparent in Gideon Falls #1. -- Chase Magnett

Marvel-Verse Wanda & Vision (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Chris Claremont, Louise Simonson, and Bill Mantlo

Art by Bob McLeod, Sal Buscema, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Frank Miller

Marvel-Verse Wanda & Vision (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Chris Claremont, Louise Simonson, and Bill Mantlo

Art by Bob McLeod, Sal Buscema, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Frank Miller

Published by Marvel Comics With the WandaVision television series hitting Disney+ on January 15th, now is the perfect time to dig into the comics that center around one of Marvel's greatest couples, Scarlet Witch and Vision. The book collects Avengers Origins: Vision #1 (2011), Giant-Size Avengers #4 (1974), and Marvel Team-Up #129-130 (1972) offering readers some of the biggest adventures for the pair -- including their wedding! While we can't promise there are any clues to the plot of the upcoming Disney+ series in the book, it presents a perfect opportunity to get reacquainted with these beloved characters with some stand-out stories. -- Nicole Drum

New Mutants Omnibus Vol. 1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Chris Claremont

Art by Bob McLeod, Sal Buscema, Bill Sienkiewicz

New Mutants Omnibus Vol. 1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Chris Claremont

Art by Bob McLeod, Sal Buscema, Bill Sienkiewicz

Published by Marvel Comics The New Mutants was more than just the first ongoing spinoff of Chris Claremont's legendary run writing X-Men. It introduced a new generation of beloved mutant characters to the Marvel universe, and it introduced a whole new mode of telling their stories. This hardcover omnibus collection includes McLeod's stellar, formative issues that laid the foundation for the series, as well as Bill Sienkiewicz's more experimental and expressive work on classic tales like "The Demon Bear Saga." It's a collection well worth a spot on any X-Men's fan's shelf. -- Jamie Lovett

The Seeds (Photo: Berger Books/Dark Horse Comics) Written by Ann Nocenti

Art by David Aja

The Seeds (Photo: Berger Books/Dark Horse Comics) Written by Ann Nocenti

Art by David Aja

Published by Berger Books/Dark Horse Comics In 2018, legendary comics editor Karen Berger launched her new Berger Books imprint at Dark Horse Comics. Among the first wave of titles from Berger Books was The Seeds, a stark dystopian sci-fi tale from two more comics legends, writer Ann Nocenti and artist David Aja. After publishing the first two issues of the four-issue series, The Seeds went on hiatus. Finally, it reemerges this week as a complete story in graphic novel form. The Seeds is an unsettling look at humanity's relationship with technology and the natural world, love, and truth, and it's all rendered with elegant simplicity by Aja's hand. If you read those first two issues of The Seeds, then you'll be happy to know your wait for the conclusion is finally over. If you missed out then, don't miss out now. -- Jamie Lovett

Spider-Woman #7 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Karla Pacheco

Art by Pere Perez

Spider-Woman #7 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Karla Pacheco

Art by Pere Perez

Published by Marvel Comics Spider-Woman is still trying to find a cure for her current condition, and it seems the person who can help her obtain it is someone she really doesn't like. Octavia Vermis offers Jessica a cure for a price, and while the rest of the world is dealing with the events of King in Black, Jess has to navigate the world of crazed symbioses and space dragons while also fighting for very survival by stealing some things for Vermis, though not everything is as it seems. King in Black sets the stage for the next exciting chapter in Jessica's journey, and we cannot wait. — Matthew Aguilar

Super Friends Saturday Morning Cartoon Vol 2. (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Various

Art by Various

Super Friends Saturday Morning Cartoon Vol 2. (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics For an entire generation of superhero fans, their introduction to DC's roster of superheroes came courtesy of Hanna-Barbera's Super Friends cartoon, which aired from 1973 to 1985. The beloved animated series also spawned its own tie-in comic, which featured the team engaging in adventures that were just as cartoony and weird. This new collection, which offers over twenty issues of the run, is one of the best ways to dive into that run, which offers stories that are equally timeless and endearingly timely. Even if it's been years since you've watched Super Friends, this collection provides a charming and incredibly accessible part of history that you're going to want to dive into. -- Jenna Anderson