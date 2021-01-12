The Weekly Pull: Future State, Birds of Prey, Haha, and More

The second new comic book day of 2021 is almost upon us. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the new releases that we're are most excited about arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two publishers or a smaller press. They might be new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material. It might involve capes and cowls or it could be from any other genre. Whatever it is that's making us excited about comics this week, we're going to tell you all about it. This week, the second wave of DC's Future State titles hit shelves, bringing some highly-anticipated groups like the Justice League, the Green Lantern Corps, and the Teen Titans into a new era. Plus, the latest title from Ice Cream Man writer W. Maxwell Prince, the final chapter for BOOM!'s Red Mother, and a long-awaited collection for DC's Birds of Prey. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Birds of Prey: Hero Hunters (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Gail Simone

Art by Paulo Siqueira, James Raiz, Nicola Scott, and Ed Benes

There are so many creators who have helped the Birds of Prey become who they are today, but none have had an impact quite like Gail Simone. For quite some time, a lot of her run on the title has not been reprinted — which makes the debut of this Hero Hunters collection all the more of a welcomed surprise. This collection showcases some seminal moments in Simone's run, including the introduction of Black Alice and some major shake-ups on the team's roster. This is one of those runs of comics that remains vastly underrated — but hopefully, this collection will help more fans appreciate it. — Jenna Anderson

Future State: Dark Detective #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Mariko Tamaki and Matthew Rosenberg

Art by Dan Mora and Carmine Di Giandomenico

The first week of "Future State" titles was a massive success where even the misfires seem to have suffered from too much ambition, rather than too little. That makes the appearance of a future Bruce Wayne—lacking resources and battling the Gotham City Police Department—this week even more exciting. The premise isn't entirely new, but it being titled Future State provides a level of canonical freedom not seen in similar stories like "Bruce Wayne: Fugitive." Additionally, the creators behind this new take bring an impressive pedigree to the project. Writer Mariko Tamaki continues to make big waves at DC Comics with a style and sensibility developed outside of superhero comics that infuses the genre with new energy. Artist Dan Mora's work on Once & Future has earned him a spot in any reader's shortlist for upcoming Eisner nominations. Having them together working on DC Comics' most recognizable character in a setting where all bets are off is a recipe with almost endless potential. I for one cannot wait to discover what they do with the opportunity this week. -- Chase Magnett

Future State: Green Lantern #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Geoffrey Thorne, Ernie Altbacker, and Ryan Cady

Art by Clayton Henry, Tom Raney, and Sami Basri

A bold new era for the Green Lanterns begins in Future State: Green Lantern, and if you're a fan of the ring-slingers, you're going to find a lot to love. Three stories bring a mix of epic action, humor, and heart to the Lantern mythos, and all three shine a light on the people behind the rings, showcasing what makes them worthy to wield the most powerful weapon in the universe in the first place. Trust me, this is one not to be missed. -- Matthew Aguilar

Future State: Justice League #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Joshua Williamson and Ram V

Art by Robson Rocha, Daniel Henriques, and Marcio Takara

Future State has changed so much of the DC Universe, and the Justice League is no different. A new lineup and a new set of rules have been established since the days of the classic League, giving this League a much different dynamic than the one we're used to. This is in direct contrast to the book's second Justice League Dark story, which portrays a "team" that is very much still a lovable dysfunctional family, just one at the very end of its rope. It's an interesting mix and one well worth your time. -- Matthew Aguilar

Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Marguerite Bennett

Art by Marguerite Sauvage

Honestly, the idea of DC Bombshells' Marguerite Bennett and Marguerite Sauvage reuniting on a book is enough to draw me in anyway. But the fact that the pair are working together on Superwoman - Kara Zor-El's main appearance in DC's Future State event - feels like a match made in heaven. This issue will show Kara now operating as Superwoman within in a new status quo, as she serves as the guardian of the moon and the refugees on it. That concept and creative team - plus Kara's swoon-worthy costume - are too perfect, and there's definitely a sense that the miniseries will showcase what makes Kara such a great part of the DC universe. If you're like me and you've loved everything that Future State has put out thus far, Superwoman is sure to soon join that pile. — Jenna Anderson

Future State: Teen Titans #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Tim Sheridan

Art by Rafa Sandoval and Jordi Tarragona

While all of the Future State titles present different takes on familiar heroes and teams. Future State Teen Titans #1 is a dramatically different Teen Titans and it's a title if you are even the slightest fan of the team generally, you have to check out. A team in tatters, the story presents not only a Titans that is a shadow of its former self, but individual heroes who are each dealing with this status quo change in their own way. A little dark, it feels like a more grown-up take on the team all woven into a rich story of actions and consequences that is uniquely engaging and a great kick-off for the title. -- Nicole Drum

Haha #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by W. Maxwell Prince

Art by Vanesa Del Rey

After seeing the initial solicit for Haha #1—by which I mean the creator credits and cover—I was on board and haven't bothered to learn anything more since. It's an easy sell considering the pitch after all and we don't often find many real surprises in the direct market. Writer W. Maxwell Prince's work on Ice Cream Man is a constant source of novelty and intrigue with each new issue presenting ambitious premises. Team that hunger with a high-caliber artist, like Vanesa Del Rey, who can summon nightmares and dreams alike to the comics pages and readers are looking at a powder keg of potential. Haha's uncomfortable clown cover teamed with a title that reads like it's laughing at you promises a continued willingness to explore dark territory and try out some truly twisted concepts. It may be chilling, it may be disturbing, but more than anything else Haha #1 looks to be incredibly exciting for readers looking to discover something new at their local comic book store. -- Chase Magnett