The Weekly Pull: Batman: The Joker War Zone, Shang-Chi, The Department of Truth, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. This week, Milestone Comics returns, and James Tynion IV launches his first Image Comics ongoing series. Shang-Chi and Wonder Woman both get new, pre-movie comics. Batman enters the Joker's war zone, the Hulk visits the threshing place, and more.

Avengers #36 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Javier Garron

"The Age of Khonshu" continues in Avengers #36, but for having the upper hand, things are incredibly fragile. While the world is at stake, Moon Knight finds himself at a crossroads, and despite being Khonshu's fist, he will not be his pawn. That paves the way for some big reveals courtesy of writer Jason Aaron and artist Javier Garron, and if you thought things were nuts before, you haven't seen anything yet. — Matthew Aguilar

Batman: The Joker War Zone #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Sam Johns, John Ridley, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson

Pencils Laura Braga, Olivier Coipel, Darko Lafuente, Guillem March, James Stokoe, Ashley A. Woods

Batman: The Joker War Zone does live up to its name by tying into "Joker War," but it actually accomplishes much more than that, and plants the seeds for what's to come after this event while giving some welcome context for some of the event's supporting cast. James Tynion IV, John Ridley, Sam Johns, and Joshua Williamson each bring a different aspect of the Bat-Verse to life while artists like Olivier Coipel, Guillem March, Laura Braga, and more each bring their unique style and vision to each story. The book is split in setting the foundation for what's to come and dealing with the here and now, and that combination makes for an issue you might not want to miss out on. — Matthew Aguilar

The Department of Truth #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Martin Simmonds

James Tynion IV has had a string of recent creator-owned hits at BOOM! Studios with Something is killing the Children and Wynd. Now he's launching his first Image Comics ongoing series, The Department of Truth with artist Martin Simmonds. The story follows a lifelong conspiracy theorist to discovers that every one of those theories, from flat earth to reptile people, is true. Why doesn't the public know? Because the Department of Truth is there to cover it up. The Department of Truth sounds like a wild ride down a mysterious rabbit hole. -- Jamie Lovett

Hardware: The Man in the Machine (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Dwayne McDuffie

Art by Denys Cowan, JJ Birch

At DC FanDome in August, DC Comics announced that it would restore a missing piece of comic book history. In 1993, creators Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle formed Milestone Comics and launched what came to be known as the Dakotaverse, a superhero universe where Black creators could tell stories about Black heroes outside of the shadow of established intellectual properties. Those stories have long been out of print, but starting this week DC Comics will re-release these classic Milestone stories in new digital collections. The first is Hardware: The Man in the Machine by Dwayne McDuffie, JJ Birch, and Denys Cowan, a hero who gets out from under his corrupt employer's thumb by inventing a powerful suit of armor. Now's the time to discover, or revisit, this seminal moment in comics.

HeartBeat Vol. 1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Writing and art by Maria Llovet

If the recent nostalgia for Twilight is any indication, the events of this year have made some (myself included) nostalgic for genre-bending high school stories. Maria Llovet's HeartBeat, which is collected in this trade paperback after previously being released in single issues, seems like a brooding and engrossing escalation of that. The series follows Eva, a high school outcast whose life is changed when she discovers that the most popular boy in school, Donatien, is really a murderous vampire. Every ounce of Heartbeat looks decadent and spellbinding, and it could be an epic read as the seasons begin to change and Halloween season officially begins. — Jenna Anderson

Immortal Hulk: The Threshing Place #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Mike del Mundo

Al Ewing and Joe Bennett have already canonized their names amongst Hulk creators in the pages of The Immortal Hulk, but the glowing green world they've constructed offers ample opportunities for other modern greats to join in on the fun. That's what makes The Immortal Hulk: The Threshing Place #1 such a tempting read as writer Jeff Lemire and artist Mike del Mundo tackle the new status quo with a tragic tale from America's heartland. Lemire excels at distilling the culture and stories of small-town North America in his broad sweep of work, and del Mundo's talent in evoking lifelike emotions and capturing the true horror of violence is almost unparalleled. To call them a perfect match for this would be to understate the possibilities. As the series quickly moves towards its climax, one-shots like The Threshing Place provide readers a chance to spend a little bit more time with this Hulk before the inevitable apocalyptic finale arrives. -- Chase Magnett

Killadelphia #8 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Jason Shawn Alexander

While the Killadelphia series is now in its second arc and that might make for a strange recommendation given, with the story shifting into high gear -- and the series' strong track record of being welcoming to new readers at every turn -- this week's #8 feels like a good place to pick up the story as things really start to kick-off, full horror style. Full of not just grim, sometimes bloody horror but a really solid plot, it's a must-read -- just in time for the start of the spooky season. -- Nicole Drum

Mirka Andolfo's Mercy #6 (Photo: Image Comics) Writing and art by Mirka Andolfo

One of the most layered and engaging comics this year comes to an end with Mercy #6, and while this isn't a story you can just leap into, for horror comics fans it's an issue that goes full into the darkness -- but still, somehow, finds the light. Beautifully drawn and very original, the issue offers a lot of payoff for readers of the whole series, but also is just a chilling glimpse at what makes one a monster as well as what makes one human. -- Nicole Drum

Shang-Chi #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Dike Ruan and Philip Tan

It's unclear when audiences can expect to see the MCU return to theaters, much less the debut of Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, but Marvel Comics has fans covered with a new miniseries launching this week powered by some elite comics talents. Shang-Chi has primarily functioned as a supporting character in stories, but writer Gene Luen Yang is offering him a spotlight worthy of the character's upcoming global prominence. Yang's work in comics consistently blends the joy of genre work with literary themes and complexity. Superman Smashes the Klan was an accessible and astute interrogation of race and progress in America, so it will be interesting to see Yang turn his perspective to China and global power struggles. Combine that potential with the immense artistic talents of Dike Ruan and Philip Tan, and readers can expect to discover a new starting point that unleashes the full talent of this martial artist as he becomes a central player in the Marvel universe, both in comics and on the big screen. -- Chase Magnett