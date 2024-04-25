Hazbin Hotel Star Teases Season Two's Soundtrack

When it comes to Hazbin Hotel, it seems the whole world is invested in the animated musical. The hit series debuted on Amazon Prime back in January, and its soundtrack is topping the charts. From its top-tier ratings to its growing army of fans, Hazbin Hotel is thriving, and now one of its stars is teasing the soundtrack of season two.

The delicious teaser comes from Joel Perez, the voice of Valentino on Hazbin Hotel. The voice actor hit up followers to share some good news about the show's first season. It turns out Hazbin Hotel's soundtrack has been dominating the Billboard Soundtrack Chart for more than 10 weeks, and Perez says more goodies are coming in season two.

"Y'all are gonna lose your minds for the songs in season 2," he shared. So clearly, fans better brace themselves.

As you can imagine, fans of Hazbin Hotel were quick to flood the actor's post with comments. Everyone wants to know what is coming down the line for season two, after all. Amazon Studios already order the second season in tandem with A24 and SpindleHorse Toons. At this time, we aren't sure when season two will go live, but Hazbin Hotel has been met with plenty of praise to keep season one relevant for months to come.

If you are not familiar with the comedic musical, Hazbin Hotel began as a pilot on YouTube in 2019 under Vivienne Medrano's guidance. The short was incredibly popular, and it was eventually given a season order by Amazon Studios. As for the series itself, Hazbin Hotel tells the story of Charlie Morningstar, the charming Princess of Hell. Eager to rehabilitate souls in Hell so they can enter Heaven, Charlie created the Hazbin Hotel to give people a second chance in the afterlife. Of course, this means a wild character roster is seen at the hotel, and each of them have some catchy tunes to sing.

For those who haven't seen Hazbin Hotel yet, don't fret! You can check out its pilot episode on YouTube now, and as for season one, it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What do you think about this Hazbin Hotel update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!