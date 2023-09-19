The Weekly Pull: Saga, Wonder Woman, Uncanny Spider-Man, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Saga returns, a new Wonder Woman series begins, and Marvel introduces the Uncanny Spider-Man. Plus, The Forged returns with a new story arc, the creators of The Many Deaths of Laila Starr return with new series Rare Flavours, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Forged #4 (Photo: Mike Henderson, Image Comics) Written by Greg Rucka & Eric Trautmann

Art by Mike Henderson

Colors by Nolan Woodard

Letters by Ariana Mahar

Published by Image Comics The Forged is back! Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann, and Mike Henderson may have cracked the code for exactly the type of comic I want to read every month, from the book's extended page count (including world-building backmatter) to its Eurocomics-style page width, all of which speaks to the book's stated inspirations (classic Conan comics and Heavy Metal magazine) and possible others like 2000 AD. The Forged's contents feel similarly cut from the same cloth as those forebears, following an all-woman troop of space marine types (it wouldn't be a Greg Rucka comic without hardened women as protagonists) on a doomed mission that gets hijacked by a rogue clone of the ethereal ruler they all serve. While I might joke about Rucka having a type when it comes to heroes, Henderson's energetic artwork, combined with Nolan Woodard's fiery colors, has given The Forged a vastly different feel than the gritty, realistic tone one might associate with the writer of Lazarus. The Forged's first three issues (now available in trade paperback format) were a sci-fi fan's delight, and I couldn't be happier to see the series return with a brand new story arc. Whether you jump on board now or pick up that first TPB, don't skip this wild romp of a space opera. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Old Dog, Redact One (Photo: Declan Shalvey, Image Comics) Written by Declan Shalvey

Art by Declan Shalvey

Colors by Declan Shalvey

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Image Comics Declan Shalvey remains one of the most compelling artists working in the direct market and this week provides readers an excellent opportunity to catch up on recent action in their creator-owned series Old Dog. The trade paperback published by Image Comics this week collects the series' first six issues, each of them a thrilling spy adventure unto itself seeking to build a greater narrative within and between missions as it follows failed CIA agent Jack Lynch down a deep, dark hole. While the succinct action and terrific designs may be familiar elements to any reader who knows Shalvey's name, the tightly knitted action, conspiracies, and character beats are a testament to Shalvey's growing mastery as a writer and all-around cartoonist. Every element from layouts to close-ups works in tandem to detail an incredibly ambitious narrative bound to the grit-filled portrayals of tough bastards and the terrible work they do. Whether you're a fan of Shalvey's gorgeous work at Marvel, have to know him from writing on splendidly varied Image comics, or are simply drawn in by the terrifically taut covers on display, the first volume of Old Dog provides an opportunity to meet one of modern comics' best cartoonists working at the top of their game for the still-shockingly low price of $9.99. Don't miss it. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Rare Flavours #1 (Photo: Filipe Andrade, Boom Studios) Written by Ram V

Art by Felipe Andrade

Letters by Andworld Design Every once in a while, comics is blessed by the emergence of a great writer/artist duo that produces a series of works with a singular voice. Examples include Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips and Kieron Gillen & Jamie McKelvie. The critical acclaim around The Many Deaths of Laila Starr makes the case for Ram V and Felipe Andrade being the next, which is why it's exciting to see them teaming again on Rare Flavours, a new series at Boom Studios. Partly inspired by the food-based journalism of Anthony Bourdain and steeped in Hindu mythology, Rare Flavours follows Rubin Baksh, a Rakshasa chef who convinces a down-on-his-luck filmmaker to help in shooting a documentary spotlighting India's delicious dishes as the demonic being consumes each meal's creator and stories. It's a fascinating pitch, and the series may firmly cement Ram V & Felipe Andrade as the next great comics duo. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Rom #1 (Photo: Frank Miller, Marvel) Written by Bill Mantlo

Art by Sal Buscema

Colors by Bob Sharen

Letters by Tom Orzechowski

Published by Marvel Comics In the massive tapestry of Marvel Comics, Rom the Spaceknight and The Micronauts have largely been stuck in a sort of publishing limbo, leaving many fans to wonder if and when their runs would ever be reprinted. As was announced earlier this year, the House of Ideas will be reissuing omnibuses for both books — and a new Rom reprint is here to give fans a taste of what's in store. This new facsimile brings Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema's first issue for the robotic hero to life, delivering a wacky and wonderful sci-fi tale — and a collector's item for Marvel fans. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Saga #66 (Photo: Fiona Staples, Image Comics) Written by Brian K. Vaughan

Art by Fiona Staples

Letters by Fonografiks

Published by Image Comics There's a trend in comics where a great series that runs for long enough becomes somewhat taken for granted by readers. It falls out of a conversation among fans and risks being overshadowed by fresher titles when the comics press looks to round out their best-of-the-year lists. We won't go into the possible reasons for this phenomenon here. I have started to wonder if that fate has befallen Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga, once the industry's darling. Issues of Saga still seem to sell well based on available data. Yet, anecdotally speaking, I don't hear it talked about nearly as much as I once did, and where it once seemed to be a guaranteed presence on almost every best-of-the-year list, its presence on those lists in 2022, its first year back after a three-and-a-half year hiatus, seemed a bit less assured. Maybe I'm wrong. Perhaps it's where I'm listening for discussion about comics that changed, with Saga remaining as lauded and beloved as it ever was. If that's the case, that's excellent news because Saga still rules. This week, Vaughan and Staples are back after their usual two months off following an arc's conclusion. Consider this a public service announcement reminding you to pick up Saga #66 on Wednesday. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Uncanny Spider-Man #1 (Photo: Tony S. Daniel, Sonia Oback, Marvel Comics) Written by Si Spurrier

Art by Lee Garbett

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics Nightcrawler seems to consistently be one of the most beloved members of the X-Men, by readers and fellow mutants, alike, but Kurt Wagner rarely holds the spotlight for long with few solo series scattered across a nearly-50-year career. Yet writer Si Spurrier has found a niche for the fuzzy elf in the age of Krakoa in some of the best, recent X-series, like Way of X and Legion of X. Now in the wake of Hellfire Gala 2023, Kurt is left without his colorful collection of fellow dreamers and is stranded in a world that hates and fears him. It's a terrible time to be Nightcrawler, but that makes for an excellent opportunity to shine the spotlight upon him as Spurrier returns with artist Lee Garbett to recast Kurt in a Spider-Man costume in the pages of Uncanny Spider-Man. While the new status quo of a masked hero in New York City is far from Nightcrawler's roots, it aims to build directly upon their recent evolution as they contemplate religion, ethics, and responsibility in the wider world and now must test their conclusions in one of mutantdom's darkest hours. Building from a strong foundation with an excellent creative team, Uncanny Spider-Man is set to be the series to watch in the "Fall of X," especially considering who's behind that familiar mask. -- Chase Magnett prevnext