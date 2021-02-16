The Weekly Pull: Immortal Hulk, The Next Batman, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, DC's Future State continues with the new issue of Catwoman, The Next Batman, and Immortal Wonder Woman. Fans can return to the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender in a graphic novel from Dark Horse Comics or visit Hellboy's earliest days in the new Young Hellboy, and all of that is just for starters. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Faith Erin Hicks

Art by Peter Wartman

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Faith Erin Hicks

Art by Peter Wartman

Published by Dark Horse Comics When the world needed him most, the Avatar returned. Avatar: The Last Airbender becoming available to stream in full on Netflix in 2020 was a boon for many restless quarantiners. For those who long finished Avatar and its sequel, The Legend of Korra, but are eager for more, they can soon visit that world once more in the latest installment of Dark Horse's Avatar: The Last Airbender graphic novel series, Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy. Taking place after the show's finale, Faith Erin Hicks and Peter Wartman find Toph becoming restless with her new life as a teacher when she yearns for adventure and new challenges. Dark Horse's Avatar comics haven't disappointed yet, and fans would be remiss to miss out on this Toph-focused adventure. -- Jamie Lovett

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad

Art by Jen Bartel

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad

Art by Jen Bartel

Published by DC Comics Immortal Wonder Woman has easily been one of the most narratively-ambitious books in DC's Future State, with the first issue bringing a gorgeous, no-holds-barred take on Diana Prince at the edge of a cataclysmic event. Going into this week's second issue, it'll be interesting to see how that all resolves itself, especially with Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad's narrative and Jen Bartel's art. L.L. McKinney, Alitha Martinez, and Mark Morales' work on the series' Nubia stories has also been incredibly compelling thus far, reintroducing fans to why she's such a great part of the Wonder Woman canon. Even if you aren't quite sure how to feel about the narrative swings in Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman, it's hard to deny that this issue will give you a lot of bang for your buck. — Jenna Anderson

Future State: The Next Batman #4 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by John Ridley, Vita Ayala, Paula Sevenbergen

Art by Aneke, Laura Braga, Emanuela Lupacchino

Future State: The Next Batman #4 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by John Ridley, Vita Ayala, Paula Sevenbergen

Art by Aneke, Laura Braga, Emanuela Lupacchino

Published by DC Comics Future State: The Next Batman has been a thrill ride of a story thus far and this week is set to be no different. The last issue saw the next Batman taking in a couple who murdered the man they believed murdered their daughter but he'd have to evade the Magistrate's shock troops in order to do get them there safely. It's a high-stakes finale for the story and one that is packed with action. The issue also contains the finales for "Batgirls" and "Gotham City Sirens" so it should definitely make it into your pull this week. -- Nicole Drum

Hollow Heart #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Paul Allor

Art by Paul Tucker

Hollow Heart #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Paul Allor

Art by Paul Tucker

Published by Vault Comics Vault Comics, purveyor of many quality horror and SFF comics, debuts its newest series, Hollow Heart, this week. Penned by Paul Allor and drawn by Paul Tucker, the series chronicles the relationship between a dismembered man trapped in the suit that keeps him alive and his maintenance mechanic. The publisher describes it as "a queer monster love story about the choices we make between giving our loved one what they want and what we think they need." That sounds like a horror story with purpose, and the preview pages look gorgeous. If you're looking for a new work of prestige genre fiction, then Hollow Heart should be on your list. -- Jamie Lovett

Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Writing and art by Declan Shalvey

Immortal Hulk: Flatline #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Writing and art by Declan Shalvey

Published by Marvel Comics It's difficult to claim any one facet as the greatest accomplishment in The Immortal Hulk, but allowing artists and writers from outside of the ongoing series to use this fertile ground to tell their own (often remarkable) stories is certainly a notable accomplishment. The Threshing Place from Jeff Lemire and Mike del Mundo was one of the most impactful one-shots of 2020 and expectations are similarly high for Declan Shalvey's contribution in Flatline. Shalvey made his mark at Marvel Comics detailing a loner with anger issues inflicting violence, which already seems like a perfect match for stories of the Immortal Hulk, before considering the artist's keen eye for composition and deft presentation of stories. Shalvey's recent rise as a writer should not go unremarked either as his stories are consistently focused and personal vehicles. All of this is to say the concept of Shalvey telling an Immortal Hulk story was enough to make this a must-buy upon announcement; now that The Immortal Hulk: Flatline is finally here it's just a matter of counting down the minutes until it finally hits shelves and delivers another great side story to Marvel Comics' best ongoing series. -- Chase Magnett

Richard Dragon, Kung-Fu Fighter: Coming of the Dragon! (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Dennis O’Neil

Art by Ric Estrada, Jack Kirby, and Jack Abel

Richard Dragon, Kung-Fu Fighter: Coming of the Dragon! (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Dennis O'Neil

Art by Ric Estrada, Jack Kirby, and Jack Abel

Published by DC Comics Richard Dragon has undoubtedly had an interesting trajectory in the DC universe, with the kung-fu master being portrayed as a noble vigilante, an ally of superheroes, and a grittier antagonist across comics, TV, and movies. Even with recent appearances in things like Arrow and Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Dragon's solo stories have remained vastly underrated — which makes the release of this Coming of the Dragon collection all the more of a pleasant surprise. This hardcover will encapsulate many of Dragon's biggest adventures in the 1970s, as he tackled social issues on a crisscrossing trip around the world. That concept, combined with scripts from Dennis O'Neil and art from Jack Kirby, makes this a hidden gem of a collection. — Jenna Anderson

Second Coming: Only Begotten Son #2 (Photo: Ahoy Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Richard Pace

Second Coming: Only Begotten Son #2 (Photo: Ahoy Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Richard Pace

Published by Ahoy Comics A book about an alien superhero who has Jesus as his roommate may not be for everyone, but Second Coming: Only Begotten Son #2 is worth checking out this week even if you aren't familiar with the story to now. The issue sees Jesus Christ -- yes, that Jesus Christ -- pay a visit to a Bible-themed amusement park in what ends up being an eye-opening experience for not only Jesus but readers as well. It's a story that ends up being entertaining and also meaningful. Definitely check it out. -- Nicole Drum