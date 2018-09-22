Preview: Renny And Robot Paul Kick Phase 2 Into Gear In ‘Patience! Conviction! Revenge!’

Renny and his buddy Robot Paul are entering phase 2 of their plan in our exclusive preview of PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE!#2, and it involves heading into some very sketchy territory…at least for Robot Paul.

PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! is a series from AfterShock Comics with writer Patrick Kindlon and artist Marco Ferrari at the wheel, and they’ve created quite a cesspool of a city for Renny and Robot Paul to explore. To be fair, Robot Paul wants no part of it, but he’s also not leaving Renny to his own devices here unless he wants him going on an all week bender.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Robot Paul isn’t a fan of the decor, he is all about the mission to topple Will Welsh’s empire, though he does express it a bit differently than Renny. While Phase 2 of their plan is underway, it is readily apparent that Renny can’t make it work on his own, but luckily Robot Paul is willing to help out with some handy tranquilizer darts.

As you can see in the preview, his commentary is fantastic here, revealing that he didn’t take the guy down to get through necessarily, but more for so, the guard didn’t have to listen to Renny’s mouth anymore.

Yeah, Robot Paul’s the best.

You can check out the official description below.

PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! #2 / $3.99 / 32 pages / color / on sale 10.17.18

Writer: Patrick Kindlon

Artist: Marco Ferrari

Color Artist: Patrizia Comino

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Cover Artists: Marco Ferrari w/ Patrizia Comino

“SECOND ISSUE!

Disregarded, disrespected and dismissed, Renny has a chip on his shoulder.

Once a partner in the criminal syndicate that rules Las Vegas, he has been banished to a shack in the desert. But the shack has a workshop, and Renny’s been busy. It’s time to march his robot army into the neon hell of a cyberpunk Vegas and retake his seat at the table. Or take the wood from the table and build enough caskets for the whole syndicate.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7588]

Old friends better run, because Operation PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! is underway.

Renny and Robot Paul try to break the syndicate’s stranglehold on Las Vegas’ red light district. But a trip to the brothel proves deadly when Renny gets recognized by an old flame who would love to bury the hatchet–into his skull!

Written by Patrick Kindlon (There’s Nothing There, We Can Never Go Home) and drawn by Marco Ferrari (Famous Monsters Presents) PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! continues Kindlon’s exploration of difficult characters and irreverent themes.”

PATIENCE! CONVICTION REVENGE! #2 hits comic stores on October 17th.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments!