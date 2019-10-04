Peter Milligan Partners With Dark Horse’s Berger Books for New Series

Peter Milligan and Karen Berger have teamed up once again for Tomorrow, a new five-issue comic series from Dark Horse, ComicBook.com has learned. Set for release February 26, 2020, Tomorrow is a technological thriller featuring art from Jesús Hervas and colors by James Devlin. The series follows life after a Russian computer virus manages to wipe out most of the world’s adult population.

“It’s so great to be working with Peter Milligan again! He’s simply one of the best, and his new thriller Tomorrow shows why he continues to be one of comics’ most original, provocative, and passionate writers,” says Berger. “Jesús Hervas’s illustrative and expressive art is perfect for this frightening tale that could very well be our future.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The synopsis and cover for the first issue of Tomorrow are below.

“In the wake of devastation, musical prodigy Oscar Fuentes is separated from his twin sister Cira. Without the support of each other and stranded on opposite sides of the country, they’re swept into the rapidly-evolving networks of diverse teenage groups-turned-gangs. Can Oscar find his way back to Cira… or will they be lost to each other forever, in a dangerous makeshift civilization that is mercilessly replacing the past?”

In addition to Milligan’s new title, we can also reveal Dark Horse and Berger Books will be releasing a deluxe hardcover edition of Enigma — a title Milligan and standout artist Duncan Fegredo initially published at DC’s Vertigo. The cover can also be found below.

“I’m thrilled to be publishing this brilliant seminal work of one of Vertigo’s key launch titles, which was ahead of its time and inspirational to many,” Berger said. “Dark Horse is known for publishing beautiful high-quality books, and it’s long overdue for Enigma to be presented in the fashion that it deserves.”