Power Rangers and Invincible Collide in New Radiant Black Series

Comic fans have a lot to choose from these days, but a collision between Power Rangers and Invincible is something that demands your attention, and that's what Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa are cooking up with their new Image Comics series Radiant Black. Higgins has a wealth of experience in the superhero and sentai arenas, working on projects like Ultraman and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, including the biggest event in Ranger history in Shattered Grid. Now he's bringing that to an original creation, and as you can see in the preview starting on the next slide, Costa is knocking it out of the park so far.

“This is the comic book I’ve been waiting my whole life to make—being able to build this with Marcelo Costa, Becca Carey and Michael Busuttil is a dream come true,” said Higgins. “Radiant Black is both a love letter to the super hero stories I love as well as a statement on what I think super heroes can be for a whole new generation.”

Radiant Black follows Nathan Burnett, and as he turns thirty things aren't so great. He's working at two jobs but seemingly failing at both and struggling with credit card debt, meaning that his best move is to move back in with his parents. That all changes though when he discovers and unlocks the ethereal, cosmic Radiant, giving him the power to change his fortunes and help others.

Unfortunately, he soon discovers the powers he's unlocked don't belong to him, and the cosmic beings that created them will go to any lengths to get them back.

Eric Stephenson, Publisher & Chief Creative Officer at Image Comics said also: "It's been a few years since Kyle first pitched the idea of a new superhero series, but from the moment he mentioned it, I was in. Kyle's superhero work speaks for itself—especially his epic run on Power Rangers and the hugely successful 'Shattered Grid' event—so the idea of Kyle taking the skills he'd honed on work-for-hire superheroes and developing something of his own just seemed right to me. We've spent a lot of time talking superheroes over the last couple years, and it's been incredible to watch this all come together!"

You can check out all the cover details below.

Cover A by Michael Cho - DEC200009

Cover B by Eduardo Ferigato & Costa - DEC200010

Cover C Blank cover - DEC200011

Cover D (1:10 incentive) by Costa - DEC200012

Cover E (1:25 incentive) by David Finch, Jimmy Reyes & Costa - DEC200013

Radiant Black #1 hits comic stores and digital platforms on February 10th, and you can check out the preview starting on the next slide!