The Powerpuff Girls Comic Announced by Dynamite

A new comic book series starring The Powerpuff Girls is on the way from Dynamite and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup have captivated audiences on the small screen as one of the more popular animated series on Cartoon Network. There was even a time when a live-action The Powerpuff Girls was heading to The CW, with Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault playing Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively. The series was ultimately scrapped in 2023, but the adventures of The Powerpuff Girls continues on in comic book form with an all-star creative team.

Dynamite's The Powerpuff Girls comic book series is written by Eisner Award-winner Kelly Thompson (Birds of Prey, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Deadpool) with art by Paulina Ganucheau (My Little Pony, Zodiac Starforce, and Rainbow Brite). Thompson has experience adapting other popular TV and animated franchises to the comic book genre, such as Jem and the Holograms and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Powerpuff Girls creative team teases new Dynamite series

"I have to say, I am a very big fan of The Powerpuff Girls," said writer Kelly Thompson. "So much so that when I was young — just out of art school — I even wrote a few short stories and began to storyboard them in hopes I could get a job on the show! So this just feels… exactly right. I was over the moon to get the offer."

Artist Paulina Ganucheau added, "I grew up obsessed with them. Had my own PPG OC and everything. I was on a Powerpuff Girls oekaki board way back in the day where all we did was draw in that style. I remember calling into Cartoon Network for PPG merch giveaways even. So yeah, safe to say: very exciting!"

Editor Nate Cosby added, "I was like, y'know who'd write an unbelievably awesome Powerpuff Girls story? Probably Kelly 'Eisner-Freaking-Award-Winner' Thompson. And then I was like, y'know what artist'd blow people's minds drawing The Powerpuff Girls? Probably Paulina 'Eventually-Will-Be-An-Eisner-Winner-Too' Ganucheau. And after seeing what KT/PG have cooked up, I can confirm that my 'probably's' have turned into 'definitely's.'"

The Powerpuff Girls #1 goes on sale in July. You can check out covers to the first issue below by Paulina Ganucheau, Leonardo Romero, Karen S. Darboe, and Nicoletta Baldari.