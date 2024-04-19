ComiXology Announces Mistland, Created By Rafael Scavone and Rafael Albuquerque (Exclusive)

ComiXology Originals and Stout Club Entertainment present Mistland a riveting new adventure series from the minds of Brazilian comic artists Rafael Scavone and Rafael Albuquerque. The five-issue limited series is written by Felipe Castilho and features art by Alex Shibao and Felipe Watanabe, colors by Dinei Ribeiro and Natalia Marques, letters by Deyvison Manes, covers by Rafael Albuquerque and is edited by Greg Lockard. Castilho is a bestselling novelist and comic book author of Brazilian Fantasy and Horror; he has also worked in the fields of animation and gaming (as a Narrative Designer). Shibao has been drawing comics for IDW, Titan Comics, Dynamite Comics, and Aftershock. His art is showcased in titles such as The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Independence Day: Dark Fathom, and Silent Hill. He's also co-creator of the mini-series The Last Space Race, alongside Peter Galloway, and in 2020 began collaborating with the French publisher Delcourt.

In the underground kingdom known as The Hollow peace between the three clans is threatened when a murder occurs. To help prevent collapse, the suspects of the murder are exiled to the frozen vastness of the Mistland with nothing more than each other to survive. But is it enough? Hate and old rivalries begin to surge putting the future at risk.

"Just like the characters in this story, Mistland is my first venture outside of my homeland into the unknown—although I have already done this in the worlds of games and animation—I'm happy to start this journey by telling a story of epic proportions!" says writer Felipe Castilho. "I have worked extensively with novels and short stories, but fantasy and science fiction gain a different traction when told in comics. Many possibilities open up both in storytelling and the audience, so bringing Mistland to life with such a competent team of comic book collaborators was awesome. I am very excited to meet new readers through ComiXology Originals and I hope they like it!!"

"If you are looking for a new adventure in a unique universe filled with fantasy and mystery in a frozen atmosphere and creatures beyond your imagination... welcome to Mistland!" added artist Alex Shibao.

Announced at Brazil's 2023 Comic Con Experience (CCXP), look for Roderick and the City of Morhil, a fantasy series about a young new postman who's about to make his first delivery when the package gets stolen, created by Eduardo Medeiros, written and illustrated by Eduardo Medeiros, colors by Bruno Freire, letters by Deyvison Manes and covers by Eduardo Medeiros and Rafael Albuquerque and the original graphic novel Sliced, the story of two rival pizzaiolos forced to give up their generational rivalry and collaborate against a new high-tech competitor written by Rafael Scavone and illustrated by Guilherme Grandizolli with Cris Peter and Deyvison Manes arriving from Comixology Originals later this year.

Mistland #1 arrives on April 23, 2024 from Amazon's Comixology Originals exclusive digital content line.