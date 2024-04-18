Ultimate Spider-Man Teases the Introduction of Another Major Marvel Character (Exclusive)

Another major Marvel character is about to make their debut in the pages of Ultimate Spider-Man. The relaunch of the Ultimate Universe is already delivering new takes on familiar Marvel heroes and villains. For example, Ultimate Spider-Man features Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson as a married couple, and Killmonger and Storm are freedom fighters in Ultimate Black Panther. Another change Ultimate Spider-Man made is introducing Green Goblin as a street-level hero on par with the web-slinger. After Spider-Man and Green Goblin discovered each other's secret identities, it's time they got to know each other on a more personable level with a double date!

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Ultimate Spider-Man #4 by Jonathan Hickman, David Messina, and Matthew Wilson. It starts in the month of April with Peter Parker and Mary Jane all dressed up for a dinner date. After complimenting each other on getting dressed up to get out of the house, they're joined by Harry Osborn, aka the Green Goblin. Harry does a good job of getting on Mary Jane's good side, with the preview ending as Harry is about to introduce the two of them to his wife. Who that wife may be remains a mystery until Ultimate Spider-Man #4 goes on sale next week.

Of course, Harry was married to Liz Allan in the Marvel Prime Universe (Earth-616), but with Ultimate Spider-Man throwing readers unexpected curveballs, we wouldn't be surprised if someone like Felicia Hardy (Black Cat) were married to Harry in the Ultimate Universe.

What is Ultimate Spider-Man #4 about?

The description of Ultimate Spider-Man #4 reads, "WHO IS THE GREEN GOBLIN? Peter Parker's secret life starts fraying the edges of his personal life! J. Jonah Jameson and Ben Parker's pursuit of truth – or, at least, the news – stirs unrest with the world at large… And now that Spider-Man may not have to operate alone, the real work of rebuilding this corrupt world can begin!"

The exclusive preview of Ultimate Spider-Man #4 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, April 24th.