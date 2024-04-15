PUG-W Reveals New Trailer for Epic Sci-Fi Adventure SIGNA (Exclusive)

Pan-Universal Galactic Worldwide (PUG-W for short) is ready for fans to jump into an original post-apocalyptic world in its new graphic novel SIGNA, which is live on Kickstarter right now. The project is the creation of former Marvel Comics publisher John Nee and former IDW editor-in-chief John Barber, who have teamed up with artist Andrew Lee Griffith on the first chapter of this new world. To give you a better sense of that world and the thrilling adventure that awaits, we've got an exclusive new trailer you can watch in the video above. The series will also feature a host of stellar covers from Griffith, Chrissie Zullo, Tom Sciolli, Alex Milne, and Josh Perez (colors), and you can check them all out as well as a full preview of the story on the next slide. You can also find the official description for SIGNA below.

"A hundred years after a war with renegade mining robots transformed the sun into a red giant, dooming the Earth, the grandchildren of that war struggle to survive off the ashes of the past. That is, until a scavenger named Ketna Vora and her crew find SIGNA-an old war mech that thinks it might know how to save the solar system. But the real question is: save it for who? Because after a century...the machines have returned."

"I've always loved science fiction- I was the kid that liked anything with lasers and spaceships. And if you've followed my work before, you know I like robots, and I really like using them to tell big-scale stories with my friend and collaborator Andrew Lee Griffith. That comes together in SIGNA," John Barber said. "We're trying to pull in some of the energy of Star Wars, Transformers, and Mechwarrior and mix with old school SF writers like Heinlien and Haldeman with contemporary influences like The Expanse, Martha Wells, and Becky Chambers. Andrew and I like to push our characters to the limit and see what they're really made out of, and that's what we're doing here."

"To me the heart of the book is the friendship between our lead, Ketna Vora, and the SIGNA mech," said Andrew Lee Griffith. "Ketna's got some baggage, and while capable and smart, tends to shoot from the hip and lacks the experience that a more seasoned adventurer or spacefarer might have. So it will be interesting to see her character bounce off of this mech that is basically a new unique form of artificial life that has essentially just opened its eyes to the world and has a fresh-eyed and naive, perhaps even pragmatic way of looking at things."

