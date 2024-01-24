Resurrection of Magneto #1 Review: Meeting Expectations in the Afterlife

As Marvel Comics prepares to relaunch its X-Men line of comics this summer, it becomes increasingly apparent how "Fall of X" and many of its current storylines are (at least partially) aimed at resetting the board for whatever comes next. It's right in the title of Resurrection of Magneto #1. The fan-favorite anti-hero died in the midst of A.X.E. (the best superhero event so far this decade) and the story told about his sacrifice in the pages of X-Men: Red was deeply moving. Yet less than two years later, it appears that Max's commitment to finality expressed in that story is more likely to resemble a semester-long hiatus.

Resurrection of Magneto #1 chooses an optimum angle to tell a story that for devoted readers of the X-line (or writer Al Ewing's contributions to it) will likely seem unnecessary as it centers the narrative on Storm. Magneto and Storm developed a compelling bond in the pages of X-Men: Red and across roughly 40 years of comics. As a mutant character who has come to represent far more than herself, both in and out of comics, she is well-positioned to grapple with the complex character of Magneto as she chases his soul into the afterlife. All of the characterization that made her the most impressive star of the X-line across much of the Krakoa era is evident here and put on full display after superhero-science opens a portal to the great beyond.

The afterlife is equal parts pseudo-science and magical metaphor in this conception, referencing Scarlet Witch's mutant Waiting Room and other established concepts. This is beneficial in that it is quickly established to be a magical realm where symbols hold power above all else – a potent reflection upon and use of comics. Yet the stakes and rules girding this setting are loosely established at best. Much of what unfolds is explained as it occurs and readers are left with little suspense given the title and enduring popularity of Storm. The destination is clear and so Ewing opts to focus on what can be said about these two characters with the boundless possibilities of a realm defined by imagination.

This focus on metaphor plays well with artist Luciano Vecchio's visuals. Action sequences summon exciting and dangerous imagery even as the real battle unfolds in dialogue in battles of wit, much like the iconic battle between Morpheus and Choronzon in Sandman #4. Seeing layered (or, at the very least, textured) characters like Storm and Tarn the Uncaring in these circumstances is rewarding, even if the battles serve little purpose beyond playing past hits. Tarn the Uncaring was the best antagonist to emerge from Red, after all, and his prior defeat in that series was much more satisfying.

It remains too early to judge the ambitions and merit of Resurrection of Magneto as a whole. Although the first issue does nothing to dissuade readers from reading this as a well-crafted character study under the auspices of an upcoming reboot, Ewing has built a career upon surprising readers and defying expectations. Resurrection of Magneto #1 promises to provide a well-crafted if perfunctory saga starring two of Marvel's most beloved characters, and that's enough to maintain interest.

Published by Marvel Comics

On January 24, 2024

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Luciano Vecchio

Colors by David Curiel

Letters by Joe Sabino

Cover by Stefano Caselli and Jesus Aburtov