San Diego Comic-Con Announces Online Show by Making Fun of Itself

Fans were beyond bummed when it was revealed that San Diego Comic-Con wasn't happening due to the coronavirus pandemic. That said, there's a reason to be excited for Comic-Con once more, though it won't be in the traditional format of years past. Comic-Con announced today that it will be holding a virtual convention called Comic-Con At Home, and during the video announcement, it took the opportunity to poke some fun at itself, bragging that there would be no lines, comfy chairs, and that pets would be welcome. Plus, everyone can attend, so you don't have to worry about sitting in line for an hour and then still not getting in.

You can check out the full announcement in the video below. "Coming Soon...Free Parking. Comfy Chairs. Personalized Snacks. NO LINES. PETS WELCOME. BADGES FOR ALL. AND A FRONT ROW SEAT TO..Comic-Con At Home."

This is great news for those who were hoping for a Comic-Con like experience, and this follows other conventions that have done their own take on teh virtual convention. It's actually a great way to engage with fans and still have cool experiences, and we're interested to see what Comic-Con can do.

We're still waiting for more details on Comic-Con At Home, but for now you can find Comic-Con's official statement on the original cancellation below.

"For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret, that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020," Comic-Con said in a statement. "The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021. Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."

