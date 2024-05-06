Nintendo Switch 2 Report Reveals Major Upgrade, But It Will Come at a Cost

A new Nintendo Switch 2 report has revealed a major upgrade from the current Nintendo Switch console, but it sounds like it will come at a cost. There have been rumors circulating about the next Nintendo console for well over a year now. According to the majority of these rumors, the next Nintendo console is a Nintendo Switch successor releasing next year, 2025. Unfortunately, we still don't have any official information on the console, but we do have more rumors.

The latest rumor about the Nintendo Switch comes the way of Moore's Law Is Dead, a popular YouTubee and a source who has proven reliable in the past when it comes to hardware. According to the YouTuber, Nintendo has opted for a "crazy low" underclock on the console. The clock will be so low it will be 800 Mhz while in handheld mode.

This is apparently being done to ensure the Nintendo Switch 2 to have a longer battery life compared to the Switch, which is insufficient in this department when running technically demanding games. This upgrade is presumably based on data that reveals many use the Switch as a handheld compared to a TV console.

This is not the only benefit to keeping the clock speed low. As you may know, less power consumption per second means less need for cooling, which in turn means less issues with overheating, something that also impacts the Switch when it runs certain games.

Of course, there are drawbacks to a lower clock, but depending on your playstyle, the upgrades and benefits it provides may be worth it. Further, it's floated that the console could have a faster clock while in docked mode, allowing Switch users the best of both worlds.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source has proven reliable in the past, they have also been off the mark in the past as well. Meanwhile, even if everything here is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest Nintendo news, all of the latest Nintendo rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo deals -- click here.