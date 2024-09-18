Scott Pilgrim Creator Bryan Lee O'Malley Revives Cult-Favorite Series Snotgirl After Hiatus

Lottie Person fans, we are so back. Or, rather, we will be this December. On Wednesday, Image Comics announced that the fan-favorite Snotgirl series from Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and artist Leslie Hung is officially returning with Snotgirl #16 is set to hit shelves on December 4th. According to the announcement. the issue will kick off a new story arc for the ongoing series and will see fashion influencer Lottie Person in an official relationship with the girl of her dreams, Caroline but that only leaves one question — what kind of trouble will they get into next?

"This comic has been cave-aged for four years until the crystalline structures are perfect," O'Malley said. "It will have an incredible mouthfeel."

Hung added, "Finally, some good food."

You can check out preview art released by Image Comics below.

(Photo: Image Comics)

(Photo: Image Comics)

(Photo: Image Comics)

(Photo: Image Comics)

(Photo: Image Comics)

The official announcement of Snotgirl #16 comes just over a month after O'Malley and Hung took to social media to not only celebrate "Snottie's" birthday, but to tease the beloved comic's return as well. Last month, O'Malley had posted an image only bearing "No. 16" teasing a sixteenth issue of the series and writing at that time that they'd submitted paperwork for the next issue. Of course, at the time fans were cautiously optimistic as that wasn't the first time that a return for Snotgirl had been teased. In 2022, Hung shared an update that, at the time, indicated a return in October 2023, but that date came and went with no new issues. Prior to the upcoming December issue, the last new issue of Snotgirl was released in March 2020 — and that issue was one fans had to wait several months for as well.

Snotgirl originally debuted in 2016 with the comic telling the story of Lottie Person, aka Snotgirl. Lottie is a social media star and influencer who gets her unfortunate nickname due to her equally unfortunate severe allergies. Lottie does a great job of seeming like she has everything together online, but her personal life is a hot mess: she's not over her ex, she dislikes her friends, and most of the people in her life are self-absorbed and did we mention those allergies? Then, one day, she meets the beautiful Caroline in a coffee shop. Caroline is an influencer as well who has it all together but trouble just seems to follow her wherever she goes.

Snotgirl is currently available in three trade paperbacks, Snotgirl Vol.1, Snotgirl Vol. 2, and Snotgirl Vol. 3. Snotgirl #16 is set to hit stores on December 4th.