Snotgirl: Fan-Favorite Image Comics Series Teases Return

It has been more than four years since the adventures of Lottie Person were put on hold after Snotgirl #15, but it seems like she might be making a comeback. On social media on Tuesday, creators Bryan Lee O’Malley and Leslie Hung celebrated “Snottie’s” birthday with a pair of posts but that wasn’t all. They teased a return for the beloved Image Comics series. O’Malley posted an image bearing “No. 16” teasing a sixteenth issue of the series, writing “happy bday snottie snotgirl! Today we submitted paperwork for the next issue!”

Thus far, there are no details about a possible Snotgirl return, including a date. It’s unclear exactly how far into the process of a new issue the series is or even what a timeline would look like. This also isn’t the first time fans have gotten updates about a Snotgirl return that haven’t quite come to fruition. Back in October 2022, Hung took to social media with an update at that time indicating that the beloved series would be returning in October 2023, though that date came and went with no new issues. The last issue of Snotgirl was released in March 2020, though readers had waited several months for that issue as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Snotgirl About?

Launched in 2016, Snotgirl is the story of Lottie Person — aka Snotgirl — a social media star and influencer with some unfortunate severe allergies who, while she does a solid job of seeming like she has it all together online, her personal life is a hot mess who isn’t over her ex, dislikes her friends, most of the people in her life are all very self-absorbed, and there’s those pesky allergies that are really, really bad (hence the “Snotgirl” of it all.) One day she meets the beautiful Caroline in a coffee shop, an influencer who has it all together and just seems very chill though trouble seems to follow Caroline wherever she goes.

“Snotgirl is about a fashion blogger named Lottie, who has the perfect life online, but in reality, she’s a huge mess. Lottie’s trying to find something real in her image obsessed world, and what she encounters instead is a larger than life (maybe) murder mystery,” Hung told The Beat back in 2016. “Snotgirl is a story about how our inner worlds can be in conflict with our real lives, and how technology can further complicate the chaos of everyday life. Lottie’s story is one that’s always been interesting to me, and something that both Bryan and I can relate to in our everyday lives, and why we wanted to tell her story in the first place.”

Keep checking with ComicBook for updates on the return of Snotgirl!