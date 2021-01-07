Sensational Wonder Woman #1: Take a Look Inside Today's Digital-First Anthology

Today, on the heels of Wonder Woman 1984, DC launched Sensational Wonder Woman, a new, digital-first anthology series designed to celebrate Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary. The series will tell dynamic, one-and-done stories designed to appeal to new readers who may not have a lot of understanding of the character's decades of backstory. The first issue, out now on ComiXology and other digital comics retailers, was written by Stephanie Phillips, with art by Meghan Hetrick, colors by Marissa Louise, and letters by Pat Brosseau. Yasmine Putri provided the cover. DC has provided ComicBook.com with a first look inside the issue, including the first three pages of story.

For the first digital arc, newly announced Harley Quinn writer Phillips, Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace artist Hetrick, and colorist Louise pit Diana against the evil Doctor Psycho. During a battle with the villain, Wonder Woman sacrifices herself to stop him, the impact from his psychic blast trapping her in an alternate reality. With the help of guest-star Hawkgirl, Diana must remember who she is before it’s too late.

Future digital/print arcs will spotlight Diana teaming up with other allies from the Wonder Woman mythos, such as Cheetah, Steve Trevor, Hippolyta, Wonder Girl and others. The stories come from a host of talented creators, including writer/artist Colleen Doran, Alyssa Wong and Eleonora Carlini, Mirka Andolfo, Corinna Bechko, with more to come.

Sensational Wonder Woman #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Meghan Hetrick arrives on all participating digital platforms on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, with a main cover by Yasmine Putri. The print version arrives in comic book stores on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 and will also include a variant cover by EJIKURE.

You can see the preview pages below.