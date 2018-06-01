Shirtless Bear-Fighter Figure Revealed With Pantsless Beariant

Image Comics teased some big Shirtless Bear-Fighter news recently, and it turns out the big guy is getting his very own action figure, including an NSFW version.

Well, to be fair, it would be safe for work thanks to those handy pixels. Shirtless Bear-Fighter is getting two new figures from Skelton Crew Studio, one with pants and a no pants Beariant. While he is completely naked in the Beariant, some handly pixels obscure his unmentionables (via CBR).

If you’ve read the series, these figures feel like they were ripped right from the pages of Jody LeHeup, Sebastian Girner, and Nil Vendrell’s hit series. Each figure will run you $44 but there is also a combo pack that features both figures as well as a signed note from the bears to Shirtless. The note is signed by LeHeup, Girner, and Vendrell, and reads “RAH RAH RAHR RAHR RAH RARH – RAHR”.

There’s also a bear skin rug that comes with each figure if pre-ordered before July 1st.

“We reached out to Jody and the crew before SBF #1 even hit the stands — the concept was that killer and the art I’d seen looked amazing,” Skelton Crew Studio head Israel Skelton said “The book’s an absolute riot from start to finish and we’re thrilled to bring Shirtless to life.”

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner in Skelton Crew Studio,” LeHeup said. “Israel and his team are incredibly professional, detail-oriented, and passionate about making some of the best, most true-to-the-comic merch out there.”

You can view the new figures in the images above and below, and the official description is listed below as well.

“Bear punch your vinyl collection in the face, and do it bear naked.

The Shirtless No Pants Beariant vinyl figure is straight from the red hot pages of Jody LeHeup, Sebastian Girner and Nil Vendrell’s “SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER!”, published by Image Comics. This officially licensed collectible measures approx. 8.5-inches tall.

This sexy fellow is articulated at the shoulders and waist, packaged in a hand-numbered box and comes with 100% less pants! The limited edition run size will be set after the one-month pre-order.

SWEET BONUS: Pre-orders placed before July 1 will receive a FREE 12-inch plush “bear skin” rug!

Available exclusively from, and only at, Skelton Crew Studio.

Sculpted by Arlen Pelletier. Prototypes shown. No actual bears were harmed in the making of the rug.

Shirtless is a collectible, not intended for children. (I mean, c’mon. He’s pantless.) For ages 15 and up.

You can pre-order both editions and the combo pack right here.