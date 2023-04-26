Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1 Review: An Event's End Previews the Future of X

"Sins of Sinister" is the newest installment in a 4-year string of ambitious X-Men events helmed by modern Marvel Comics' cleverest writers and impressive draftsmen (and colorists). Since the launch of House of X/Powers of X, the franchise has embraced grand sci-fi concepts and sprawling, internecine political conflicts that have reimagined the mutant mythos, while still carving out some space for superhero antics. Elements of time travel, interstellar intelligences, and genetic manipulation are all at play in "Sins of Sinister"'s alternate timeline, and they promise readers that this era of expansion and ambition is far from over. However, they fail to deliver a satisfying ending for the event itself.

Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1 ties together 3 distinct miniseries (Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants, and Nightcrawlers) covering 1,000 years of history and its greatest successes come in paying off elements specifically from this sadistic timeline. New characters like Ironblood are provided with outstanding last stands, while twisted versions of Beast, Xavier, and others revel in black humor and violence. Even though it was previously seen in Nightcrawlers #3, the payoff of a "Juggernaut-bullet" is still delightful and embraces the excess found in Sinister's character – now infused into this entire reality.

Both Paco Medina and Lucas Werneck, two of the absolute best designers and artists to define the Krakoa-era of X-Men, ensure that these explosive moments deliver upon their theoretical spectacle. Each new collision of titans in space feels appropriately enormous and every splash page is bound to elicit a gaping smile or hanging jaw from readers. The fun of this event is captured in absurd degrees of power, and that is clearly communicated on the page.

Much of that sensibility is absent from Sinister's own thread at the center of this issue. His obsessive march toward killing Moira VII.1 plays out in a confined space filled with expository dialogue describing the mechanics and consequences of a thoroughly complex, sci-fi premise. All of that builds to an outstanding punchline, but a punchline that doesn't bear the scope and stakes of everything preceding it. Amidst so much death and misery, Mister Sinister's final realization is focused on the future of the X-Men line of comics, not the events of "Sins of Sinister."

Readers were always aware that "Sins of Sinister" would conclude with a timeline reset; that is the nature of Moria MacTaggert. However, the conclusion found here is almost entirely focused on the future yet to be written, framing the upcoming "Fall of X" stories. It draws a few new or previously secondary characters to the center of Krakoa's story and delivers a cliffhanger bound to radically reorient the line, but these events read as epilogue and largely separate from the events of "Sins of Sinister." No matter how much anticipation they build for what comes next, they are not satisfying as a coda for the story readers have invested in across 3 months and 11 issues.

Sins of Sinister: Dominion is ultimately left with the unenviable task of serving two masters with little in common; it must conclude an interstellar, millennia-long saga and lay the groundwork for future developments in another reality altogether. Both tasks are accomplished, but neither is particularly well served. The fun of "Sins of Sinister" is still present in these pages, but it makes for the least engaging read of the entire event as it compels readers to return to another reality altogether.

Published by Marvel Comics

On April 26, 2023

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Paco Medina and Lucas Werneck

Colors by Bryan Valenza

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu and Jesus Aburtov