New Star Wars Starbucks Tumblers Are Coming For Star Wars Day 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Star Wars Day / May the 4th 2024 celebration is almost here, and Disney is set to drop a ton of new merch that includes a Queen Padme Amidala limited edition doll and a Darth Maul lightsaber hilt replica. It will also a new collection of Starbucks tumblers that are popular with collectors.

The lineup for Star Wars Day includes a light and dark side designs with a raised geometric pattern and Galactic Empire / Alliance Starbird symbols. There's also a Hoth tumbler that features a Tauntaun, Wampa, AT-At, and more. You will be able to grab the tumblers via the links below starting on May 4th at 8am PT/11am ET (they won't be active until after the launch). Beyond that, you'll find details on the recently released Tatooine Collection, which also included a Starbucks water bottle.

The Sands of Tatooine collection which includes an ear headband, mini backpack from Loungefly, a Spirit Jersey, and the aforementioned Starbucks water bottle. All of the items in the collection feature a matching Tatooine design that evokes the scorching heat dual suns beating down on Luke Skywalker's desert home. A breakdown of these items can be found below.

Of course, fans can expect a lot more Star Wars products to be unveiled as part of the May the 4th festivities. You can keep tabs on all of the biggest Star Wars Day releases and deals right here.

Things have been especially exciting for Star Wars fans lately with details about The Acolyte and Tales of the Empire series that are coming to Disney+, the huge Imperial March event, Wondercon 2024 releases, LEGO x Star Wars 25th anniversary releases, and the Star Wars: Outlaws video game. We suspect that Disney and Lucasfilm are just getting started for the year.