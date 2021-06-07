Snake Eyes: Larry Hama & Kevin Eastman Join Superstar Lineup For Rob Liefeld Finale

✖

Rob Liefeld concludes his run on IDW's GI Joe spinoff Snake Eyes: Deadgame with its fifth issue, releasing on July 7th. The issue features a team of all-star illustrators providing inking finishes to Liefeld's pencils. The issue's art team includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman, Invincible, Amazing Spider-Man, and incoming Incredible Hulk artist Ryan Ottley, Justice League artist Eric Canete, and Deadpool and Superman artist Karl Kerschl. Liefeld also teamed with legendary GI Joe: A Real American Hero writer and artist Larry Hama to create a special cover for the issue. It features Hama's pencils with Liefeld inks. You can see the cover for yourself below.

"I never dreamed the Snake Eyes: Deadgame finale would go out in such style, jamming alongside some of the greatest, most celebrated artists and creators in the history of comic books," says Liefeld. "It’s been a dream come true, collaborating with my favorite artists in the business, past and present! The fans are in for something really special!”

(Photo: Larry Hama, Rob Liefeld, IDW)

“Snake Eyes: Deadgame has been a non-stop rollercoaster of action,” says IDW Editor-in-Chief John Barber. “Rob’s pulled out all the stops on this final issue, and I shouldn’t have been surprised that he’d bring in Larry Hama — the guy responsible for the greatest Snake Eyes comics of all time — to collaborate on a cover!”

Other, previously announced artists contributing to the issue include Neal Adams, Jerry Ordway, Whilce Portacio, Karl Kesel, Art Thibert, Philip Tan, Dan Panosian, Dan Fraga, Ed Piskor, Marat Mychaels, Jim Rugg, Tom Scioli, Cory Hamscher, Paul Scott, Karl Alstaetter, and Chance Wolf. Speaking to ComicBook.com about the jam issue previously, Liefeld said, "This is a fulfillment of my dream. And to be honest, every one of these guys, when they said yes, my heart soared.

"This is the most fun I've had in maybe over a decade," Liefeld said. "My love of GI Joe, it's something weird. You know, G.I. Joe was a toy, before it was a comic, for my generation. So I fell in love with Eagle Eye G.I. Joe, Kung Fu Grip G.I. Joe, and then saw them cycle out, and then explode back with the Real American Hero line. That's 1982. It actually was March 2nd, 1982 that G.I. Joe landed, and Marvel's Real American Hero. So I just was like, 'You know what? I'm going to make this a celebration of either the Bronze Age, or all the kids who grew up on this stuff.'"

What do you think of this Snake Eyes: Deadgame #5 cover? Let us know in the comments. Snake Eyes: Deadgame #5 goes on sale on July 7th.