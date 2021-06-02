Marvel Announces New Hulk Series

✖

Marvel has announced its new plans for the Hulk. Marvel Comics announced Hulk's next chapter on Wednesday as Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's acclaimed Immortal Hulk run winds down. Venom and Thor writer Donny Cates will launch a new series, titled Hulk, with Amazing Spider-Man and Invincible artist Ryan Ottley. The series launches in November. With Ewing co-writing the upcoming Venom relaunch, this means that two of Marvel's top writers will, essentially, be swapping titles this fall. The announcement came after teases of big news from Marvel last week, referring to this Hulk announcement and the earlier Venom news. According to Marvel's statement, the series begins with Bruce Banner discovering a "radical" means to control the Hulk. This tease could mean the end of the Hulk, or it could mean, or it could lead to new problems brought on by unforeseen consequences.

"Marvel just gave me the keys to the strongest one there is," Cates said. "Haha... oh boy. You guys are just not ready for this. You're about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get angry....and guess what? Well...pretty sure you're gonna like us a lot when we're angry."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Fans will get a taste of what's to come in Hulk when Marvel releases Free Comic Book Day 2021: Avengers/Hulk on Free Comic Book Day, August 14th. You can see the main cover to Hulk #1 above and a page of interior artwork below.

Cates has built up a following of Marvel Comics fans through his work on Venom, Doctor Strange, Thor, and Thanos. Ottley is a fan-favorite artist thanks to his time working on Invincible and made his Marvel Comics debut drawing Amazing Spider-Man.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Considering how groundbreaking and unpredictable Immortal Hulk has been, there's no telling what state of mind readers will find Bruce Banner and Hulk in following that series. Fans also don't know yet whether the concept of the Green Door or the established supporting cast of characters like Gamma Flight will return. Both have been key to the Immortal Hulk's success. Fans will have to find out as Cates and Ottley forge new tales for Marvel's Green Goliath beginning in November.

What do you think of the Hulk creative team? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Free Comic Book Day 2021: Avengers/Hulk releases on August 14th at comic shops participating in this year's Free Comic Book Day event. Hulk #1 goes on sale in November. Immortal Hulk concludes in Immortal Hulk #50, on sale from Marvel in September.