Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran Reinvent Snow White in Snow, Glass, Apples Preview

You’re most likely familiar with the traditional tale of Snow White, but leave it to Neil Gaiman to turn that age-old fairytale on its head and present it in a whole new way. That’s exactly what he did alongside Colleen Doran with their new retelling of Snow White titled Snow, Glass, Apples, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the stunning hardcover. As you can see over the next few slides, Doran really outdid herself with these beautiful pages, which tell a very different tale from the one you might be used to, a tale where the Queen is actually not the main villain.

Snow White is actually the one to be feared in this story, and as you can see in the new pages, the Queen’s stepdaughter gives off a rather chilling vibe, and the Queen might have to take her on if she hopes to save her kingdom. You can check out the official description for Snow, Glass, Apples below.

“A chilling fantasy retelling of the Snow White fairy tale by New York Times bestselling creators Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran!

A not-so-evil queen is terrified of her monstrous stepdaughter and determined to repel this creature and save her kingdom from a world where happy endings aren’t so happily ever after.

From the Hugo, Bram Stoker, Locus, World Fantasy and Nebula Award-winning, and New York Times bestselling writer Neil Gaiman (American Gods) comes this graphic novel adaptation by Colleen Doran (Troll Bridge)!”

Snow, Glass, Apples hits stores on August 7th (pre-orders are live now), and you can check out our exclusive preview of the gorgeous book starting on the next slide!

Dark Beginnings

Passion

A Lonely Soul

Hunger

Taking The Apple

