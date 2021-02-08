Something Is Killing The Children Will Reveal the Origin of Erica Slaughter (Exclusive)

✖

One of the most intriguing aspects of BOOM! Studios' Something Is Killing The Children is Erica Slaughter, and while we've had a chance to learn about her connections to the House of Slaughter and how they go about hunting down these terror-inducing creatures, we still don't know much about how she came to be a part of the House of Slaughter and show she ended up on this path. That's all going to change in Something Is Killing The Children #16, as we can exclusively reveal the new arc by writer James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell'Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design will dive into Erica's origin story, including how she became a member of the Order of St. George and how her monster-hunting career began.

Erica's relationship with the Order has been tense at best and full-on hostile at worst throughout the series, and now we'll have some welcome context as to why she's a part of them and how they found her in the first place. We know those who can see the monsters as adults are mostly those who were attacked as children, and we'll likely get to see how that all played out for Erica starting in issue #16.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

You can check out the new covers for the issue and the official description for the issue below.

"The story you demanded begins here: the origin of Erica Slaughter! What shocking events brought Erica to the House of Slaughter… and what did she have to do to join the Order of St. George? The secrets are revealed here for the first time in this perfect jumping-on point for new readers."

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Something Is Killing The Children #16 features a main cover by Dell'Edera and a variant cover by Jenny Frison and Toni Infante,. which you can see in the images above.

For those unfamiliar with the series, the story takes place in the small town of Archer's Peak, where children have started to go missing. No one knows why until a mysterious woman arrives and reveals that the missing children have fallen to terrifying creatures that only a few can see, and she vows to take them down. She is a member of the Order of St. George, an organization that sends out hunters to take care of these creatures, though their methods are at times extreme.

Something Is Killing The Children #16 hits comic stores and digital platforms this May.

