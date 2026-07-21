Spider-Man Swings Into Spooky Season With a New Halloween Special and Return of Fan-Favorite Villain (EXCLUSIVE)

Don’t let the date on the calendar deceive you. It may only be July and we all might be in the throes of summer heat, taking our final vacations for the season, and looking forward to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend but there’s far more than just fun, sun, and summer on the agenda. Fall and spooky season are just around the corner and that means planning for Halloween is well underway—or do we mean Spider-Ween?

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Yes, you read that right. ComicBook can exclusively announce that Spider-Man is getting his own Halloween special this fall. Out on October 21st—perfectly timed for Halloween—is Amazing Spider-Man Halloween Special #1. The exciting new one-shot from Marvel Comics may have a few tricks up its sleeve, but we promise it’s full of treats as well, including the return of one of Spidey’s spookiest foes ever.

Welcome Back, Hallows’ Eve!

Written by Justina Ireland with art by Mike Hawthorne, Amazing Spider-Man Halloween Special #1 is certain to get you in the “Spider-Ween” spirit. Here’s how Marvel describes the issue: “Treat yourself with tricks in this epic Halloween adventure! The TRICK — Hallows’ Eve tries to pull off her biggest heist yet, and Spider-Man’s gotta stop her before she imperils the ENTIRE 616! The TREAT — a new costume for Spidey?! PLUS, WE HAVE SOME SPIDE SECRETS HIDDEN AWAY IN THIS ISSUE, TOO!”

If by some chance you’re not familiar with Hallows’ Eve, you’re in for a treat. Created by J.M. DeMatteis and John Romita Jr., Hallows’ Eve, aka Elizabeth Tyne/Janine Godbe first appeared in Spider-Man: The Lost Years back in 1995. As Hallows’ Eve, she wears enchanted masks that give her special abilities and powers. What sort of masks? While she has your typical monster masks such as werewolf, ghost, vampire, mummy, witch, and more, she also has masks of superheroes that give her their powers as well—including a Captain America mask, a Wasp mask, and even a Spider-Man mask, the latter of which could make her a very formidable threat for our favorite web-slinger.

She’s had a fascinating history across her time in Marvel Comics, notably in the “Blood Hunt” storyline and has even gotten her own series, Hallows’ Eve in 2023, followed by the one-shot Hallows’ Eve: The Big Night. What’s particularly neat about the character is she’s truly more an antihero than a true villain—and she’s perfect for a Halloween-themed adventure—especially since the last time we saw her in 2023 set her up for a potential path of redemption. Well, at least until we see what she’s up to in Amazing Spider-Man Halloween Special #1.

Amazing Spider-Man Halloween Special #1 goes on sale October 21st from Marvel Comics.



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