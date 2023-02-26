Star Wars: Marvel Announces New Mandalorian Series

Soon fans will be jumping back into the world of Star Wars: The Mandalorian with the much anticpated third season, but for those who want to relive the series' second season, you are in luck. Marvel has announced Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, which will be an eight-issue adaptation of the show's sophomore season. It will kick things off with Chapter 9: The Marshal, the famous episode that introduced fans to Marshal Cobb Vanth, and from there each issue will adapt one episode from the season (via StarWars.com). You can check out a preview of the issue's awesome covers starting on the next slide.

Continuing their work from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1, writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty are returning for the series. Jeanty will be taking on the series' first issue, and then artist Steven Cummings (Star Wars: Hidden Empire) will take over for the remaining 7 issues. The series is set to release later this year, but no exact date was given them.

"Adapting The Mandalorian has been a pure treat!" Barnes tells StarWars.com. "The series embodies all aspects of the Star Wars universe: the myth, the mystery, and spectacle that made me fall in love with it so long ago. It's an honor to be part of this project!"

"I am thrilled to be able to be part of the world of The Mandalorian and get to draw some of his adventures," adds Cummings. "The Lone Wolf and Cub via the Old West vibe of the show has me excited to pick up my pencil every day and dive in." You can find the synopsis for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 below.

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

You can check out the full preview for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 starting on the next slide, and you can watch The Mandalorian season 3 when it hits Disney+ on March 1st.

Will you be picking up the new season 2 adaptation? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics, Star Wars, and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!