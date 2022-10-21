Star Wars: Revelations First Look Teases the Future of Marvel's Star Wars Franchise

A Star Wars one-shot coming in November is giving readers a glimpse into the future of the Marvel line of comics. Star Wars: Revelations #1 is a giant-sized one-shot that sets up several domino pieces for Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, as well as the Qi'ra-focused limited series, Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Charles Soule has guided much of Marvel's Star Wars stories, which dance between the original trilogy of films. While fans know what will happen to many of their favorite characters in the movies, the comics get to explore the events and characters between films.

Star Wars: Revelations #1 comes from writer Marc Guggenheim and artists Salvador Larroca, Pere Pérez, Emma Kubert, Justin Mason, and Paul Fry. The one-shot and Marvel's other titles are set during the era after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The first look at the issue takes fans back to the lava pools of Mustafar, but also expands across the galaxy as Darth Vader witnesses the destiny of the Rebellion, the Empire, Doctor Aphra, and the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunters in a vision that will leave him and fans breathless. We're also teased with a new droid named Ajax Sigma, who Marvel promises "will shake the galactic landscape to its core!"

"Now, we all know that the Force can be used to glimpse the present, the past, and possible futures," Guggenheim told StarWars.com. "Well, The Eye [of Webbish Bog] is going to show Vader all of the above, including moments that will be coming into play in 2023 all across the Star Wars line. It's our clever way of giving readers a preview of what everyone has up their sleeves for next year, but this isn't a 40-page movie trailer. It's a real Star Wars story with Vader at the center."

You can find the solicitation and first look at Star Wars: Revelations #1 below. The issue goes on sale November 23rd.