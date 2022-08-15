Star Wars: Revelations Announced

A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.

Star Wars: Revelations #1 "finds Darth Vader seeking out The Eye of Webbish Bog on Mustafar, a mysterious creature strong with the Force, in a tale that will tease the direction for Marvel's various Star Wars series," according to the publisher.

"Now, we all know that the Force can be used to glimpse the present, the past, and possible futures," Guggenheim told StarWars.com. "Well, The Eye is going to show Vader all of the above, including moments that will be coming into play in 2023 all across the Star Wars line. It's our clever way of giving readers a preview of what everyone has up their sleeves for next year, but this isn't a 40-page movie trailer. It's a real Star Wars story with Vader at the center."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

As the Sith go to war with Crimson Dawn in the pages of Star Wars: Crimson Reign, Marvel's Revelations will look to the future as well as connect with the five-issue Star Wars crossover series Star Wars: Hidden Empire. (That miniseries will conclude writer Charles Soules' Qi'ra trilogy spinning out of Solo: A Star Wars Story.)

"My goal is to make this story feel as impactful as possible without stepping on the toes of my fellow writers," Guggenheim said of a line that includes Marvel's Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra.

"I'm having an absolute blast writing Han Solo & Chewbacca as well as three issues in the upcoming Yoda series, but this is my first go at writing Star Wars proper — Luke, Leia, Vader, you name 'em. Quite frankly, it's hard to put into words just how exciting that is for me. And to be able to do it with a story that is designed to get readers excited for what's coming up, well, that's just the icing on the cake," Guggenheim said. "If I do my job right, I'll be telling a compelling Star Wars story while simultaneously planting some very big flags for what readers can expect in 2023."

Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations #1 is available in November 2022.